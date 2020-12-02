Indian Lake
Dec. 18, 1918
For many years, “stringers” in small villages and towns submitted the highlights in news from their area. In 1918, many echoed this report from the Indian Lake reporter: The Indian Lake School will close until after the holidays, as so many cases of influenza make it unsafe to continue classes; the Lawrence Olinger family is recovering nicely from the influenza that afflicted them all; Alfred Mutch, who had been working at the Poor Farm, has been having the influenza; Mrs. R.L. Crase has the flu; Miss Hazel Kidder and Lillian Duffrey are among the latest flu victims, and Harold True is reported to be having the flu.
Find youths involved in two thefts
Dec. 21, 1959
Two juvenile thieves were identified by police after a theft from a drugstore, and another from the railroad roundhouse on Poplar Street. In the first case, a young man from out of town apparently stole a bottle of liquor while another boy made a purchase, distracting the clerk. When they returned to the vehicle where two friends were waiting, the out-of-towner showed his friends what he had. They didn’t want to be involved and made the boy throw the bottle out the window. They were found because the clerk wrote down the car license plate number. Another boy, 14, was apprehended after allegedly breaking into lockers in the round house and absconding with some pencils and a rubber stamp. A railroad employee chased him and gave police a description.
Groundswell takes over credit association offices
Dec. 17, 1985
The farm crisis of the 1980s saw many farm families lose not only their land, but their livestock, machinery and homes. At 7:30 a.m. on this particular Tuesday, some 12 members of the agriculture group Groundswell marched into the Production Credit Association offices demanding Gov. Rudy Perpich come to the location and hear their demands. Two employees were free to leave, they said, but a secretary had decided to stay to preserve records and a loan officer said he felt it was his duty to stay. Blue Earth County Sheriff LaRoy Wiebold arrived to negotiate. When told of the demand to talk to the governor, Wiebold said, “I hope he’s not in Austria this week.”
Montgomery moose sage is over
Dec. 12, 1977
Dave Soukup, of Montgomery, and a friend from Silver Bay thought the biggest moose Soukup had ever seen was worth pursuing after Soukup shot it while moose hunting his first time out. Unfortunately, it meant the two men were separated from the rest of their hunting party and were lost. Night fell. Snow was waist high. The temperature was 15 degrees below zero. All they had to eat were candy bars. The men had no shelter and no sleeping bags, but they had snowmobile suits and gunpowder from hunting shells to help start a fire, and they had the biggest moose Soukup had ever seen, about 1,000 pounds, dead in their camp. After being rescued the next day, Soukup hired a helicopter to find the animal, rented logging equipment to retrieve it, and had it delivered to a locker plant in Montgomery. He said he would most certainly go moose hunting again.
