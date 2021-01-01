Mankato police woman picked winner in beauty contest
Jan. 8, 1924
Irene Kiekenapp beat out over 60 other contestants to win the beauty contest conducted by the Mankato Free Press. She was the first candidate to enter the contest and won by 13 votes. In all, 14,382 votes were cast. It was reported that Mankato policemen rushed to her campaign, encouraging all firemen and other city employees to vote for her, as she was “a cog in the municipal machinery.” She would go on to compete in the beauty contest at the Auto Show in Minneapolis in February. Her prize for her Mankato win was $100 to pay her expenses for the Minneapolis trip. No information was offered on what her duties in the police department consisted of, though it was certainly before women were accepted as members of the force.
Plant reopens without trouble
Jan. 3, 1986
Members of Local P-9 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union voted 775-540 to reject a proposal to end the four-month-long strike against the Geo. A. Hormel meat packing company in Austin in late December 1985. The 1,500 union members went on strike Aug. 17 in a dispute over wages and working conditions. In early January, seven union members crossed the picket lines to return to work, according to a report in the Mankato Free Press, along with non-union employees. The company reported that more than seven members returned to work but would not release numbers. The strike, at times violent, ended after 10 months when the parent union sided with the Hormel Company. As the nation looked on, Jesse Jackson visited Austin to try to broker an agreement. He was not successful. The strike officially lasted 10 months and left lasting scars in the community.
‘Going to L.A.’ the lad says; ‘No you’re not,’ says sheriff
Jan. 6, 1967
With a coaster wagon containing a suitcase, sleeping bag, an extra pair of shoes, some deer sausage and a knife, a 9-year-old boy from Butterfield was spotted on Highway 60 in Watonwan County. Sheriff Harry Bohm caught up with him at about 7:30 a.m. after a trucker alerted him to the boy on the side of the road. When asked where he thought he was going, the boy explained he was going to see his grandmother in L.A. As he was returned to his parents, he was asked to wait a few years before attempting the trip again.
Mini-courses offer help in how to make a living
Jan. 15, 1973
Mankato State College offered courses directly related to making a living for people not officially enrolled in college courses. The classes were free, unless one wanted credits for them, in which case the standard $7.25 fee per credit was assessed. All classes were held on upper campus. One of the first courses offered was “Professionalism, Courtesy and Grooming.” It offered telephone courtesy tips, a style show, beauty tips from a beautician and a professional certified secretary to help students with setting goals. Other classes offered tips on interviewing and creating a resume and letter of application. Sales courses were also offered, plus information for the man who wanted to go into business for himself.
