County panel nixes pipeline site plan
Oct. 6, 1977
Dome Pipeline Company, a Canadian gas supplier, hired Mankato attorney Randall Berkland to represent its interests in building a propane distribution site south of Eagle Lake before the Blue Earth County Planning Commission. When the proposal was turned down by a vote of 2- 1, Berkland told a Free Press reporter, “I guess the energy crunch hasn’t hit here yet. ... Out in Ohio, Dome proposed to build one of these plants and the county commissioners offered to build a road out to the site.” Neighbors of the site presented a petition opposing the plant citing traffic, noise and odor problems, plus the possibility of an explosion. The County Board would have the final say, and commissioners as a group wanted the facility in the county, saying it would generate between $25,000 and $30,000 a year in property taxes. They scheduled a public hearing on the matter.
Hunter numbers passing through ‘largest since the war’
Oct. 23, 1948
Every available police officer was on duty that Saturday morning, as bumper-to-bumper traffic clogged Mankato streets as hunters headed south and west to be ready for the noon opener of the pheasant season. The traffic jams started at 6 a.m. Construction on the Main Street Bridge between Mankato and North Mankato didn’t help matters. Police Desk Capt. Carl George estimated that “thousands of cars with red-capped hunters” flowed through the city. By 11 a.m. the traffic had thinned to the point that pedestrians could once again cross the streets.
Treasure hunt
Oct. 3, 1983
Piles of dirt were dumped by trucks in the Madison East Center parking lot, where several dozen treasure seekers were waiting, armed with various garden tools. Buried somewhere in those piles of dirt were 14 pill bottles, each containing a voucher for at least $142. One lucky hunter came up with the grand prize — a pill bottle worth $1,420. That lucky treasure hunter was Sue Loge, of Frost. It took 25 minutes for the prizes to be found. The “Big Dig” was a promotion sponsored by a local radio station.
Work starts on rodent campaign
Oct. 14, 1935
Rats were taking over in the city of Mankato, and officials were tired of it. They waged a war on the rodents starting at the city’s dumps. From there, the hunt spread to city buildings and alleys, river banks and then to residential areas. A Fort Dodge, Iowa, contractor was hired for the job, intending to rid the city of its estimated 140,000 rats. At the same time, Fire Chief Ben Bangerter announced an effort to enforce a new fire prevention ordinance. It was largely targeted at the storage of rubbish in the alleys in the downtown area. “A few businesses have been neglectful of their rubbish,” Bangerter said, “causing a severe fire hazard and a very untidy appearance.” Also, he noted, it provided a “nesting place for rats.”
