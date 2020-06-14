Fair board tries budget
June 5, 1986
“This year, the fair board has a plan. It’s called a budget,” began a story about the financial woes that had been plaguing the Blue Earth County fair board for years. As the fair board presented its budget to the county commissioners, it also came with a plea for an extra $10,000 to pay bills from the previous year’s fair. It was pointed out the commissioners gave the group an extra $10,000 at the end of 1985 that was intended as a pre-payment for the current year. Informed that the newly budgeted fair needed $51,300 to present a fair in 1986, the commissioners said they would likely accommodate the request but needed more time to consider and find information. In 1985, the fair received an allocation of $16,000, plus the extra money at the end of the year.
Skyline progress report
June 27, 1958
Skyline was billed as “the accepted and proven suburban area” by a land company looking to sell lots in the city. It boasted lots ranging in price from $1,600 to $2,125. There were already 250 people living in 70 houses in the village, which lined oiled streets. There was a village government in place, a well-equipped fire department, two playgrounds, and a 50,000 gallon water tower to service the area. “Buy now! Build later!”
Local calls airline business ‘gloomy’
June 3, 1982
Mesaba Airlines, based out of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, replaced Republic Airlines serving the Mankato airport in 1981. Seven months later, it realized it was in trouble as passenger numbers were way below expectations. The airline also made stops in Worthington and Fairmont. Only Fairmont numbers were in line with passenger projections. Part of the problem, according to the Mesaba president, was the downturn in the national economy. He said the slow farm economy was particularly damaging to his business. “As agriculture goes, so goes the rest of the economy.” Another factor in the airline’s fate was the daily commuter bus running from Mankato to The Twin Cities airport. A one-way bus ride cost $13, but a one way airfare was $47.
Square dancers come on Friday
June17, 1964
Two-thousand dancers were expected for the 13th annual Square Dance Federation of Minnesota state convention. The dancing was held at Mankato High School gymnasium. But the draw for the event was the caliber of dance callers attending. Many were known nationally and internationally. Square dance lessons, round dance workshops and instruction for other callers were all planned as part of the weekend convention. Attendees came from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Canada. Many planned to spend the weekend camping in Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
