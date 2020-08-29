Round The Town
Sept. 11, 1945
After the war, gasoline rationing had ended. For many people, that seemed to encourage “fast and reckless driving.” The number of “wanton and needless accidents” were mounting along with injuries and death. Without rationing, there were more vehicles on the road, but it was also noted the cars were older, tires were worn, as were axels, spindles and steering apparatus. While that alone should have induced more careful driving habits, the author thought the war itself should have induced clearer thinking and greater sanity to the driving public. After all, most “accidents” are preventable.
County will buy new snow fence
Sept. 8, 1927
Impassable roadways were a problem in 1927, so when the Blue Earth County Board decided to do something about them, it was important news. Snow fence, the county’s defense against snow-blocked roads, was expected to be increased to 56,000 feet by this purchase. At the time, the county only had enough fence to protect, more or less, 26,000 feet of roadway. Samples of fencing were being submitted, at an expected cost of between $7 and $8 per 100 feet. Just in case, County Engineer Claire J. Smith said he had arranged with county farmers to leave several rows of standing corn in case the winter was harsh.
State Fair bread and butter pickles
Sept. 3, 1991
Nita Schemmel of Mankato was offering to meet her adoring public for a few hours on Friday and Saturday of the upcoming weekend at the Cub Food Store in Mankato while offering samples of her prize-winning bread and butter pickles. In a newspaper ad, Gedney proclaimed that Nita’s Bread and Butter Pickles were the best in Minnesota, as had been determined in a State Fair competition where Nita won the blue ribbon. Jars sold for a mere $1.99 for 24 ounces of pickles.
Waseca County Sheriff Don Eustice shot, killed
Sept. 4, 1976
At 9 a.m. on that fateful day, veteran law enforcement official and past president of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Don Eustice went to serve papers at a farm northwest of Waseca. Eustice was shot during the process and pronounced dead at the scene. It was a time when cults were often in the news, and “deprogramming” was part of the conversation. The shooting was part of an ongoing controversial attempt to “rescue” the daughter of a friend from such a situation. A suspect was immediately arrested.
When the news broke on the Waseca radio station, everything ground to a standstill in the Dairy Queen where I worked. Then we went back to making cones, sundaes and malts, burgers and fries, but the whole store and everyone who entered that day was somber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.