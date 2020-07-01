IV Play keeps it fun
When it comes to cover band IV Play’s philosophy on music, front man Tyler Dylla sums it up easily: “It’s all about the show.”
IV Play (pronounced—ahem—foreplay) has been around since 1998, formed by a group of high school students in Madison Lake. Dylla, who was only in eighth grade at the time, recalled how they practiced in his garage and how his father acted as their manager—an especially important role because they wouldn’t have been legally allowed access into the bars where they performed otherwise.
“We were just buddies who got together,” Dylla said. “Things have really evolved and changed over 22 years.”
That’s a bit of an understatement, considering how IV Play now tours across the Upper Midwest and has been solidly booked every weekend of the year. The band’s lineup has changed throughout the years (Dylla is the only original member), with six performers onstage and at least four crew members at every show—and there are a lot of shows. Dylla estimated the band had more than 150 performances last year, ranging from small venues such as Buster’s to town festivals that drew more than 2,000 audience members.
IV Play performs a variety of covers, ranging from country to ’80s rock. Band members are also batting around the idea of coming up with some original music in the near future, too.
But the biggest draw, Dylla said, is simply how fun their shows are.
“The band has really invested a lot into the production of putting on a live show,” he said. “There’s a lot more than just playing music. We try to put on an event with it. I think that’s kind of the reason that we’ve been around for as long as we have.”
