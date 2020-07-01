It’s the most important meal of the day
When it comes to breakfast eateries in Mankato, there’s one place that’s clearly king: Weggy’s.
Hungry for pancakes? Weggy’s got nine choices for you, including banana walnut and bacon (yes, the bacon is in the pancakes). Maybe you’d prefer an omelet… OK, there are 11 of those on the menu, including the Elvis Omelet (which incorporates creamy peanut butter and banana slices) and the Lobster Omelet. The menu also includes French toast, waffles, eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast platters. All in all, there are more than 45 breakfast choices and combinations possible, and they’re available all day long.
Weggy’s is run by husband-wife team Steve and Dani Wegman. Steve’s the one who comes up with the menu, Dani said.
“He’s very, very creative and very good at what he does,” she said. “He comes up with weird, weird ideas on a random day, and he’ll just go with it. He’s just amazing.”
One of Steve’s latest creations was inspired by Krusty’s Donut Shop, which they opened up next door to Weggy’s in December. It’s a twist on their “Breakfast Sammy,” using a doughnut for the outside and stuffing it with eggs, cheese and sausage or bacon on the inside.
But Dani Wegman said the most popular item has always been The Brunkie, an infamously heaping platter of two biscuits, two sausage patties and two eggs of choice piled onto a pound of hash browns and covered in sausage gravy.
“It’s one of the largest things on the menu, and it’s a huge fan favorite,” she said.
