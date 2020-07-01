The experience she deserves
Brittany Jones, owner of Inspire Bridal Boutique in St. Peter, knows that buying a wedding dress is more than just making a financial transaction—it’s about the experience.
“We’re not sales-based at all,” Jones said. “Obviously, we want to sell things, but our actual goal is to make sure that the bride gets her bridal experience that she deserves.”
Jones took over ownership of Inspire Bridal Boutique three years ago after working there for about a year and falling in love with the industry. She has about six part-time employees, and she recently opened a second location in New Ulm.
Her bridal gowns cost from $900 to $2,700, and she finds them by attending bridal events twice a year. She keeps an eye on what’s trending and balances that with what her brides have been requesting lately. Right now, she said a trend she’s noticed is minimalist dresses that don’t feature much lace or sparkle. However, more traditional gowns with much more embellishment are still “just as popular as ever,” she added.
“Every bride is so different. It really depends on the person that walks in the door.”
A typical bridal appointment at Inspired lasts between two to four hours, and Jones said her priority is simply to help brides figure out what they truly want.
“Sometimes, they (hit it) right on the doornail, and sometimes they’re off,” she said. “We just keep going back to the inventory and helping them navigate through things. We take the pressure off of making decisions.”
