Come on get happy at Ummies
No doubt about it – a fun time is easier to come by when the food and drinks are delicious and plentiful. At Ummies Bar and Grill in Mankato, the rustic interior and double patio serve as the perfect happy hour spot for anyone looking for a memorable night out.
“Amazing food and cocktails!” is the visitor consensus for Ummies’ menu, especially during the happy hour sweet spots of 3pm-6pm and 9pm-11pm when all appetizers are $2 off the regular prices. Ummies’ huge selection of pre-meal treats, from fried reuben balls to classic spinach dip, is said to be just the ticket when paired with one of the bar’s many brews.
What is a happy hour without drinks? Ummies keeps a hefty supply of beer on tap, including crowd favorites such as Grain Belt Nordeast and Premium Light, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra. They also proudly carry local specialties including selections from the Mankato Brewery and Madelia’s Lost Sanity Brewing.
For those who prefer their liquor hard, Ummies provides house wines and rails starting at $3.50 during happy hour. Are you looking for a house specialty? “Try the Ummies Tea!” recommend local guides. While the full recipe is a carefully-kept secret, it has been compared to a long island with pineapple juice – refreshing!
