‘You laugh with them, and you cry with them’
Deb Schilling, a physician assistant at North Mankato Clinic, estimates that she has a patient base of “several thousand” people—yet she still thinks of each of them like members of her family.
“You laugh with them, and you cry with them, and you give them hugs,” she said. “Right now, I can’t (because of COVID-19), and it’s driving me crazy because I’m such a hugger.”
Schilling grew up in the Twin Cities and earned her bachelor’s degree at Midwestern University in Illinois. She has been a physician assistant-certified (PA-C) for 24 years, starting at a satellite office in Blue Earth before coming to North Mankato in 2002 (with a brief detour at Mayo).
As a family practice physician assistant, Schilling sees just about everyone. Her youngest patient was 4 days old, while her oldest patient is 103. She helps patients with illnesses, injuries, mental health concerns, routine checkups, education and much more.
One of her biggest goals is to help her patients learn how to help themselves, she said.
“That’s what really drew me to the physician assistant versus being a medical doctor,” she said. “I like being able to have that time to get to know and educate and focus on the person. I love that aspect of helping our patients understand, ‘You’re taking this pill for this reason, and that’s why we want you to do it.’”
Winning the “best of” distinction is especially touching, she said, because she knows it was her patients who made it possible.
“To have this honor of people actually taking the time and voting (for me), that tells me that I make a difference to them.”
