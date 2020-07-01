Community partners
For the attorneys at Knutson+Casey, being involved in the community goes far beyond simply contributing to the latest fundraiser.
“Our philosophy is that we’re going to be involved in the community, and we’re going to give back to the community—we’re not going to do one or the other by itself,” Randy Knutson said.
Knutson and his law partner, Patrick Casey, met while practicing law at another firm and decided to start their own in 2014. Since then, the firm has grown to five attorneys and seven other employees, as well as a second location in Madelia.
In only six years, Knutson+Casey has carved out a distinct presence in the southern Minnesota area, and Casey said a large part of it is because of how they behave outside of the courtroom.
“Our involvement in the community is first and foremost the positivity that we get from the community,” he said. “It’s not just the fact that we’re good at what we do; then we wouldn’t be successful. I think it’s the philanthropy piece.”
The “philanthropy piece” comes with an extensive list. There’s the Maverick Veteran of the Game, where the firm honors a veteran at each home Maverick game, and the Run For Shelter 5K that raises funds for the Mankato Salvation Army. Last July 4, the firm’s attorneys all got their Uber licenses to volunteer as sober cab drivers, and in the fall, they handed out no-obligation gift cards to any local teacher who needed funds for school supplies.
“We want to be involved,” Knutson said. “It’s not so much just giving money for a banner or a billboard in the outfield. We’re trying not to just say, ‘Here’s some money.’ We’re saying we’re going to be involved with this. We believe in this. We’re all in.”
