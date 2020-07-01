Triple threat
El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant has been a part of the Mankato restaurant scene since 2003. In addition to its diverse menu, the restaurant features an outdoor patio and full bar.
“A lot of people come here for the margaritas and because of the food, and they tell us we have good prices too,” said Karina Felix, general manager.
Among customer favorites are the chimichangas, which come with two flour tortillas, soft or fried, filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. The finished entree is topped with cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and is served with a side of refried beans.
The Mazatlan Plaza fajitas are one of their speciality items. The signature dish includes steak, chicken, Mexican sausage (chorizo) and shrimp, mixed together with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Diners can choose from a wide selection of margarita flavors, including, regular and flavored, including strawberry, piña colada, raspberry, banana, strawberry, peach and mango. A Texan variety is also available, which is made with Jose Cuervo and Grand Marnier.
Other unique concoctions include Cotorrita, a frozen lime margarita and upside down Corona, as well as Arcoiris Margarita, a combination of strawberry, mango and lime.
“If they (customers) come to Mankato and if they want the best Mexican food, this is the place,” said Felix. “Not only food, but margaritas, service and the atmosphere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.