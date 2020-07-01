Where care care is AUTOmatic
Customer courtesy is the cornerstone of Nick’s Car Care, owner Nick Zuehlke says. That and, of course, excellent auto care.
Zuehlke opened his own car repair shop 10 years ago. Then, in 2013, he purchased The Muffler Center, and now houses both businesses under one roof at 215 West Mabel Street in Mankato.
The services offered now range from custom exhaust systems to state-of-the-art service for newer cars, older cars -- including classic cars, motorhomes and trailers, and even manlifts. “We can work on them all,” says Zuehlke.
Oil changes and brakes make up the bulk of business at Nick’s Car Care. But, he says, he has carved out a niche working on classic cars.
“I like taking care of old cars,” says Zuehlke. “I have a few of my own.”
This portion of his business, he says, includes sometimes having to make parts for the vehicles when the part cannot be found.
Zuehlke takes pride in the fact that 70% of his business comes from word-of-mouth referrals. “We treat everybody the same … the way I’d want to be treated.”
The biggest challenge, says Zuehlke, is keeping up with the latest in auto repair. He says his staff of three, “including me,” takes classes and gets training “all the time.”
