Sight plan
When it comes to eyes and eye problems, Dr. Nataliya Danylkova has seen it all.
Her patients trust her for a wide range of issues, including macular degeneration, glaucoma and neuro ophthalmological disorders, cataracts, and eyelid surgeries.
“We are a very satisfying specialty because a lot of surgeries that we perform do restore patients’ vision,” Danylkova shared.
Danylkova originally trained as an ophthalmologist in Ukraine before finishing her residency at Northwestern University in Chicago. Although currently based in Mankato, Danylkova regularly travels to Africa as part of the Kenya Relief Program’s optometrist and ophthalmologist team.
“That’s another way to give back to the world community in helping people that don’t have the access to eye care,” said Danylkova. “It takes them about twelve hours to get to the closest surgical facility, and most of them cannot get there because they don’t have any transportation.”
Her concern for all her patients near and far has made Danylkova a popular figure at the Mankato Clinic. On her part, Danylkova is grateful for the relationships she has gained during her six years of serving the Mankato area.
“Mankato is a small enough community that I can actually develop strong relationships with my patients,” Danylkova said. “It makes my practice much more meaningful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.