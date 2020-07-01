Capturing moments in time
When Christy Bode started her photography business in 2012, she only meant it to be a part-time gig in addition to her marketing career at Taylor Corporation. But two years later, her photography grew into a full-time opportunity.
“I was really drawn to child and family portraiture, capturing moments in time, wanting to take great images of my own children and somewhere along the way, someone asked me to take pictures of their kids, and the rest is history,” said Bode, who is married with three children.
While Bode started off capturing anything from weddings, engagements, pets and corporate events, her speciality is newborn and maternity portraits. She has photographed nearly 700 newborns since 2012.
When scheduling a portrait session, Bode suggests being mindful of the time of day.
“I shoot a lot of family sessions just after sunrise, as kids are typically happiest in the morning and we can still get some great light at that time of day,” Bode shared.
When it comes to clothing, Bode said she has an ever-growing collection of maternity gowns in her studio for expectant mothers to borrow during photo shoots.
“Clothing can be hard and stressful, something I hope to take a more active part in the future to help my clients out,” she said. “As for newborn sessions, I provide all of my families a prep guide that helps make for a sleepy baby as best we can and hopefully eases any worry they have about their upcoming session.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.