‘One less thing to worry about’
Joe Menjivar, equipment operator, has owned Mankato Snow Removal in Mankato for nearly seven years.
“I used to clean the snow for close friends and family with a snowblower as a hobby,” said Menjivar. “Since I already owned a pickup truck, I decided to invest in a blade to make the job easier.”
Having worked in the construction industry for the past 20 years, Menjivar said he was familiar with the equipment needed to run a snow removal business for residential areas, rental properties, and small parking lots in Mankato.
Menjivar said his operation is small, run solely by himself and an assistant. When selecting a snow removal business, he said customers should consider experience, quality and reasonable rates.
“What makes me unique from other companies is the extra help I get from others to get the job done,” shared Menjivar. “I discuss with people affordable and reasonable rates for them.”
Customer satisfaction also contributes to his success. Menjivar said a lot of his clients know him for his quality of work.
“Most of my accounts are elders, and they’ve all told me they’re satisfied with the job I do,” he added. “What I do gives them one less thing to worry about.”
