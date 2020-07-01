More than just T-shirts
Brian Stark has locally owned and operated B. Stark & Co. in Mankato for 32 years.
“I started B.Stark & Co. by printing T-shirts for resorts and tourist gift shops,” shared Stark. “Eventually, doing this work locally for schools, businesses and other groups in Mankato was a more fulfilling path. I was drawn to the combination of art and business, and the challenge to bring it all together.”
The business specializes in screen printing and embroidery on a variety of apparel items.
“Our most popular services are printing and embroidery on clothing used as business apparel, sports uniforms, promotional incentives, recognition products, and as part of fundraisers and other community events,” added Stark.
In addition to their clothing decoration services, B. Stark & Co. can design and set up free online stores for distribution of individual orders for sports teams, school activities or other groups. Stark said he helps his customers with the signup process, which includes collecting sizes and money. The company even offers group orders of face masks.
“We offer a personal approach to the design and production of personalized clothing items,” he stated. “Many of our staff have been practicing their craft for 15 years plus, giving us the knowledge and experience to do a great job for our customers. All the work is done in house, including the customized online stores. We aim to make the entire process easy and fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.