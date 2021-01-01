Bukata Hayes, a natural leader

Bukata Hayes’ leadership begins from Mom and Dad’s experiences
Bukata Hayes, 45, is a self-proclaimed homebody. One who, when he finds time, prefers to stay hunkered down and endlessly stream “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
“I really love spending time with my wife and with my kids,” he said. “I could sit at home and binge-watch shows and movies with my family every single day if I could.”
Family time is a priority in Hayes’ life. “It’s one of the best ways to spend a day.”
And there’s always sports, too. “I’m a big sports guy,” he said. “Basketball being number one.”
Pre-COVID, he and his boys would go shoot hoops outside.
“Basketball is the only thing I could use to stay in shape because I don’t like to run,” he laughed.
Hayes had been recruited his senior year in high school to play college basketball at Bethany Lutheran College in the mid-’90s, but the sport had always been a constant in his life. Growing up in Milwaukee, he and his brothers would go to the courts just across the street from his home. It’s where he spent a lot of time.
“You know, growing up in the hood, you would be shoveling off courts and you would be right outside playing basketball in the winter.”
It might have been 6 or 7 p.m. during those cold wintery nights, but they’d be outside playing.
“It was pretty cold, but it was fun. It was one of those things like you gotta get out of the house.”
Though he hasn’t passed on the tradition to his kids — mostly because there’s access to inside courts now — it was an experience he wouldn’t trade for anything.
From family roots
Hayes has been the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council since 2006 — only two years after the council began. His name is ubiquitous in the Mankato area when it comes to exploring the issues of inclusion and equity.
Along with creating the first-ever multi-ethnic center at Bethany Lutheran College and running for mayor twice, he is also the founder of Love & Struggle — a consulting company that helps communities work through issues on race, inclusion and equity.
And it all begins with his parents. The many trailblazing efforts and projects in this community have been long term — a way to continue the legacy of Hayes’ father, Dia Damani Courtney. His dad was a pro-Black civil rights activist and did much of that work in Chicago, then eventually Milwaukee.
“Milwaukee is where he met my mom,” Hayes said.
Courtney’s projects involved community-building efforts and initiatives that uplifted the Black community in Milwaukee in the ‘70s and ‘80s. This includes the Warning Basketball League, which is still running today in Milwaukee. The league had been created by Courtney and his friends in the mid-’70s.
“They simply were trying to provide inner-city youth with some outlets, and all of them love basketball,” Hayes said.
They’d go to a park and invite others to go play basketball at another park, or transport kids on a bus to a park to play basketball.
“Through this kind of really grassroots effort, (it provided) young inner-city African American kids an opportunity and a positive outlet, some positive role models and mentorship.”
The league started initially playing ball out on the blacktop. It’s now morphed into an indoor league still providing that positive outlet for youth in Milwaukee.
“Those ways of impacting the community, for not just the short term, but the long term, I think is what really has drawn me to the work I do here in Mankato,” Hayes said. “In a way, to kind of continue his legacy of speaking truth to power and providing these outlets for folks to be involved in.”
And the movement had taken his father out to Los Angeles in the early ‘80s. He’d come back and forth between Milwaukee and L.A. but, for the most part, lived in Los Angeles.
“We have a great relationship to this day — talk daily about politics, sports, movement building,” Hayes said. “Developing that relationship with him — the long distance — I just learned a lot in terms of time and investment in relationships that it takes.”
His mother, Karen Hayes, is Hayes’ symbol of strength that is a Black woman. She raised four boys in the inner city primarily herself.
“She had brothers, so we had uncles, but it was her,” he said.
She worked whatever job she needed to make sure that her children — four boys — were being taken care of.
“One of the things I gained from my mom is being tough enough to raise boys and being gentle enough to let us know it’s OK to cry and care for one another,” Hayes said. “And I still can thrive.”
His mom, too, had been engaging in being the “first” in many ways. “She was the only African American woman in a respiratory therapist in classes and courses.”
She’d talk about being in those classes, Hayes said, and being the only one coming back on the weekends to hear about the fun her classmates had.
“She remembered never being invited. She just remembered how that felt, and I think that existence and experience shows her resiliency.” The leader of the family with insurmountable strength.
The two distinct parental roles in his life shaped Hayes: His dad, a community leader with countless meetings and sacrificing time away from family; and his mom, an unconditionally loving role model figure for Hayes and his brothers.
“It’s things I try to apply to my life right now.”
Rather than beginning with a list of his accomplishments, Hayes’ biography has always led with family: first with Mom, Dad, then his wife, Lisa, and three boys, Damani, Jalen, Zavier, and daughter, Zuri.
“Those relationships are what carry you. Those relationships are what matter.”
‘He’s a great young man’
Art Westphal’s relationship with Hayes began in the mid-’90s in the boiler room of Milwaukee’s Trading and Technical High School.
“Imagine pipes kind of hanging all around,” said Westphal, former coach and now senior advancement officer at Bethany. “It’s not the glamorous recruitment you hear about today.”
Hayes at this point hadn’t been sure of going to college when he had met with the then-head basketball coach.
The meeting was set up by Hayes’ high school basketball coach, Win Parkinson, also an acquaintance of Westphal.
The location and first meeting between the now longtime friends remains a fond memory, but it was Hayes’ essence that made a lasting impression on Westphal.
“He was a very polite, kind of a quiet young man, but very sincere,” Westphal said. “From the first time I met Bu, he has this look … He looks you directly in the eye and you just know what he says — and how he carries himself — is very sincere.”
Hayes, before being recruited, had only been playing high school basketball for about a year. Westphal had been contacted by Parkinson, suggesting Hayes to be recruited onto Bethany’s team.
“He knew what type of college Bethany Lutheran College was and said he had a great feeling for the great player Bu was, that he’d be a great fit for Bethany,” Westphal said. “He was certainly correct.”
Despite only having one year of high school basketball experience, Hayes had become an all-conference basketball player.
“Credit to how hard he worked,” Westphal said.
Hayes experienced major change coming to Mankato to play ball at Bethany in the mid-’90s. The community wasn’t as diverse as he was used to, but his experience here had always been great — so he wanted to share that experience with others by creating the multi-ethnic center on campus.
“I think that was his dream and vision — to make that opportunity,” Westphal said. “I think it’s worked — you look out on our student body today, and it’s reflective of what his vision was … Bu had an influence on that kind of thing on our campus.”
And during his time in the admissions department and diversity center, Hayes’ strength was being a “wonderful mentor and role model” to students he worked with, Westphal said.
“I would just say, the many, many athletes I have coached in 20 years of basketball and baseball, Bu would certainly be in that category of those guys that was such a joy to coach,” he said. “The kind of young man that you go into coaching for.”
Time at Bethany
There was no virtual tour that many are accustomed to today and he didn’t go on a campus visit, but Hayes decided to move from Milwaukee to Mankato to attend college. He arrived at Bethany in ‘94 to play basketball along with his friend Omar McMillan, also recruited by Westphal.
“Frankly, the only reason I came (to Mankato) was to play basketball,” he said. “I came to play a sport I loved, and like everything else, was going to be part of the experience.”
It was a culture shock, Hayes said, going from a predominantly Black community to a predominantly white community. Bethany at that time was relatively small, with only about 300 students. Mankato itself was smaller.
Hayes tells the story about him and McMillan heading to the Super America that was located near Bethany at 10 p.m., and it was closed.
“That was one of those things where I was like, ‘This is a smaller community,’” Hayes said. “Nobody must need gas after 10 o’clock!”
He said it helped to have a hometown friend with him during the transition, even though
he’d still been able to make friends on his own.
“But I mean, coming into a predominately white environment after you’ve been in a predominately Black environment, Mankato was an adjustment.”
He knew McMillan was always “ready to roll” and had his back. “All of that matters.”
Hayes moved to Duluth in ‘96 to attend St. Scholastica with his then-girlfriend, Lisa, whom he’d met a couple of weeks into the first semester at Bethany.
During his time in Duluth, he had worked part time in cardiac rehab while also selling screen printing. Hayes and Lisa married in Duluth, too, in ‘98.
“We enjoyed (Duluth) … But the winters were just too crazy,” he laughed. So they packed their bags and moved back to Mankato in the early 2000s with their infant son, Damani.
Hayes got a job as a salesman at Mankato Ford. “I was not a really good salesperson,” he laughed. He spent more than half a year selling cars but came to terms that maybe selling cars hadn’t been his path. “I can’t be forceful enough in terms of getting the sale, so I mean, I’m going to starve.”
Then a job opportunity arose at Bethany. Hayes was originally an admissions counselor, focusing on recruiting minority or BIPOC students.
“While I was aware and active in terms of matters of race and inclusion because of who my mom and dad were, I think it was at that point in which I kind of owned it on my own,” he said.
Through the work, Hayes was in charge of learning how to remove and dismantle barriers that had existed to provide access and opportunity. “I think it came into full bloom as an admissions counselor at Bethany Lutheran College.”
He co-taught intro sociology courses at Bethany, then started the multicultural center as he continued to fully embrace his own work around inclusion, access and opportunity. The center had come to fruition after the experiences Hayes had been bumping up against while being an admissions counselor as he was recruiting more diverse students to campus. Some challenges included students who have not been in the best educational environments or financial hardships. Hayes had proposed a scholarship for minority students that had been approved to help out financially.
But ultimately, the question was whether or not Bethany Lutheran College had been prepared to receive, and retain, diverse students.
“That’s where the multi-ethnic center was really born out of, this continuing basic clarity around what students of color would need on campus to be successful,” he said. “The multi-ethnic center was kind of the culmination of that at the time.”
It was a space where students could feel welcome and a place where they could let their guard down. But it also acted as a bridge between students and institutions to prepare the campus to receive the students by working with educational leaders and administration. First and foremost, however, building these bridges comes from an understanding of multiple backgrounds — knowing the campus historically and the experiences that students of color might have.
The multi-cultural center had been one of the ways Hayes had begun to build those bridges in a community and foster connections he could use to move the community, and campus community, forward.
“I think I carry that with me over the (Diversity) Council, too,” he said. “I think one of the things I learned at Bethany was … ‘How do we meet folks where they’re at?’ To then talk about how we move forward.”
Natural leader
Stacy Wells, director of communication for Mankato Area Public Schools and co-founder of Love & Struggle, met Hayes more than a decade ago.
“We actually met in Lonsdale on a very cold and snowy evening,” she said. At the time, she had been working in the Lakeville schools as the equity lead and Hayes had been working on a new collaborative. Since then, the two have worked together on various equity projects throughout the years since the initial meeting.
The biggest project they worked on is WRITE on RACE — a program that challenges a community or organization to “journal, meditate, digest, and chew on the challenging dynamics of race, racism, white privilege and white supremacy.” Hayes and Wells co-created and facilitated that process from 2016- 2018 in Mankato, then wrote a book based on that process.
Their consulting company, Love & Struggle, focuses on working with school districts and organizations around educational equity, anti-racism and organizational shifts around equity.
“It just kind of evolved over time where I had brought him in as a consultant and really admired his work and the approach he took,” Wells said.
Throughout the years, he’s become a great friend and certainly, a great colleague, she said. “The way that we approach the work around equity was really complementary so it seemed like a good fit for us to do some of that work together.”
His work has shown an incredible commitment to not only the area of Mankato, she said, but rural areas in Minnesota, too. Hayes travels across the state giving presentations and hosting workshops.
“He has really committed to this area, and I think that he has enriched it and helped people understand that rural areas can adapt and change,” Wells said.
And most importantly, she said, Hayes has stayed true to himself in a position where one could easily lose themselves.
“He is a very proud and unapologetic Black man, that’s who he is to his core,” Wells said. “But he also knows that he has to show up doing this sort of work in situations as nonthreatening and nonconfrontational, while the work he’s doing is very heavy.”
It’s a position that any person, especially a person of color, is steeped deeply in the work around equity, race and justice while trying to help the community through it all. That person carries that burden every day, Wells said.
“You can lose yourself, and I would say he hasn’t lost himself,” she said. “I think that’s what allows him to do the work that he does, is just being really true to himself in that way.”
Hayes is an intelligent, empathetic, creative, approachable and humble person who is also a gifted communicator, Wells said.
“He’s one of those people that’s probably more of a natural leader than any intention behind it. And people want him to lead because he is willing to get involved and bring people together to help craft a vision.”
The tough talks
Hayes has been the executive director at the Greater Mankato Diversity Council for the last 14 years. When Hayes first joined the council, it had been engaging with 2,400 people, mostly students through its Prompting Respect Workshops and curriculum.
“Now, we’re up to 15,000 folks a year,” Hayes said.
They engage through different presentations, workshops with adults, businesses and organizations. “Outside of a COVID sort of existence, we were still engaging with about 9,000 students in our region as well.”
But in terms of the council from 2006 to 2020, there’s a visible philosophical growth.
“It’s courage,” Hayes said. “It’s courage to stand up for inclusion in the community and to be vocal about that, to lead on that truthfully.”
Between 2006 when Hayes first came onto the board and now, realities have changed drastically.
“When we talk about leadership, we knew no other leadership than white men being presidents in 2006 — that changed,” he said. “We knew no other existence of marriage being between a man and a woman — legally, legislatively — and that’s changed. All of these things that have changed since 2006, in terms of the realities in the environment, I think have also been ways that pushed the council to be more bold and courageous in the work that we do.”
And Mankato’s community — including various organizations at Minnesota State University, the YWCA, Diversity Council and others — has been active in being bold and courageous through various groups doing work in inclusion and diversity.
“I think that constant tilling of the soil by organizations in communities aimed at inclusion, we’re planting seeds, we’re watering seeds and cultivating that,” Hayes said.
The WRITE on RACE initiative was one of the many examples of the community showing up to have a conversation about race and a manner to build relationships with community members wanting to be a part of the solution around the issues of race.
“They develop confidence and courage from that initiative,” Hayes said. The open conversations allowed them to confidently say that race mattered and also look at race through all sorts of societal institutions. It gave people the courage to stand up because they have seen others stand up for race, too.
Mankato had that courage after May 25, 2020 — the killing of George Floyd.
There are two questions that WRITE on RACE focused on: “If a racial incident happened in our community, how do you think we would respond?” and “Do you think we would be proud of that response?”
“I think we got the chance to see how we would respond, and I would say, for the most part, folks felt proud of how we responded,” he said. “It was not in our community but it was in a community 70 miles away that we were closely connected to that we showed up.”
The nightly protests on the bridge and marches and rallies — organized by people feeling compelled to do something about the heavy conversation on race that the nation faced. It took a community’s efforts — including the council’s efforts — in building a coalition of members that would show up when something such as this would happen.
“I think that’s why I believe Mankato showed up. Mankato provided a space for folks to be heard, for us to grieve and to mourn and to challenge our community to be better,” he said. “I think all of those manifested themselves in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd here in our community.”
The conversations that have started and continued through Mankato also take place in Hayes' own home. Hayes and his wife made the commitment to have tough conversations around race since they had begun dating.
“Me and my wife — I think most folks know that my wife is white — made a commitment to ourselves to have the really tough conversations around race, even as we were a couple and as we were raising kids,” Hayes said. “We have those conversations with our kids, and we let our kids know that you can’t do some of the things that other people might be able to do.”
They discuss with their children the potential of being racially profiled at the store or how to behave when being pulled over by the police.
“Those conversations were happening pre-George Floyd, and I think for our kids, unfortunately, they’d been able to see in real time why we took that approach,” Hayes said.
The conversations were upfront and real about what they would be experiencing as Black members of the community. “Because ultimately, we want them to know that being Black in this society can mean life or death depending on how you respond. And while that is unfair, and you shouldn’t have to bear it, it is what it is.”
Hayes paused for a moment and added: “And that’s it, man. It’s unfair as hell.”
He encourages all families, even white parents, to have those same conversations with their own children, starting with things white members of society can do that perhaps their Black or brown friends can’t. Just to start those conversations can have a lasting impact.
“I’m not telling white parents to say, ‘Hey it’s your fault.’ What I’m saying is, let’s talk honestly with our kids about how skin color impacts experience,” he said. “Let’s just be real to say, yes, you will have to deal with an environment that you didn’t create but you inherited, and Mom and Dad are working to try and make it so that we don’t pass that on to you and grandkids, and you’re going to have to do that work too to not pass it on.”
The conversations don’t end
Hayes’ work in the community for the nearly two decades from Bethany Lutheran College to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council — and everything in between — doesn’t stop.
It’s a lifetime commitment, and almost as a promise, to fight proactively against social injustices to better the lives of others.
“I saw my mom saw be the first fired, I saw my mom be excluded from economic opportunities, so the combination of my dad’s work and in seeing my firsthand my mom’s experience, to me, it’s making sure that folks feel connected to a community and they have economic opportunities,” he said. “It feels like fighting the good fight, and it feels like I’m carrying my mom and dad with me and their experience to make sure other folks don't have to go through that same experience.”