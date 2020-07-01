One-of-a-kind originals
If designing their own custom babywear wasn’t enough to make them special, Bumbelou Baby and Children’s Boutique also claims the distinction of an all-women staff – most of whom are mothers themselves.
“It’s wonderful!” said Bumbelou of her talented staff. “We’re like a small family. We’re supportive of each other.”
Bumbelou began in Odegard’s home as a micro manufacturer of children’s clothing. When her daughters were younger, Odegard loved dressing them in handmade outfits with matching hair accessories and soon found other mothers who wanted her pieces. Her Mankato and New Ulm storefronts first offered custom babywear and expanded to include boutique baby clothes and toys.
“We really try to offer a different take on kids and babies for our community,” Odegard said. “I don’t like to carry a brand. We want people to come here and find something unique.”
Bumbelou’s signature line is still Odegard’s custom creations. The team does everything from designing the fabric, sewing the pieces, and shipping them locally and worldwide. Thanks to the hands-on process, every Bumbelou original is truly one-of-a-kind.
“You literally cannot find the Bumbelou pieces anywhere else,” Odegard said.
Besides their exclusive selection, Bumbelou’s “best children’s clothing” win most likely has a lot to do with the store atmosphere. Odegard and her team consider every customer a potential friend and aim to make each store visit more than a simple shopping experience.
“We often get to hear about who’s just meeting a milestone with their baby,” Odegard said. “We get to celebrate those things with our customers and it’s really fun.”
