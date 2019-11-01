Across the region, young farmers are making their mark on the land
On a crisp October morning, Dan Kapernick — clad in a Door County Brewing Co. sweatshirt and tall rubber boots that have seen their share of mud this year — pulls back a blanket of white mesh to reveal the treasures beneath.
Under the mesh are hundreds of perfect lettuce heads. Within a day or two, Kapernick will come through with a knife and pluck them from the ground. Then he’ll wash them all and prepare them — along with French breakfast radishes, beets, peppers, kale, romanesco broccoli and carrots — for the 112 members of his community-supported agriculture business.
The operation is a small one, and Little Big Sky Farms, the CSA Kapernick runs with his wife, Jenny, is just in its second year of providing members with weekly boxes of produce. But he’s got big plans for the place. And even though the growing season was a wet one that saw many farmers struggle, Kapernick says he made it through the worst of it, and he just feels fortunate to be out here doing the work he loves.
“It’s been a challenge mentally and emotionally,” he said. “But we love it.”
While it’s still true that most farmers are older, the Kapernicks are proof that there are still young people willing to make their living off the land. And while he may not be doing it full-time just yet — Kapernick has a carpentry business he focuses on during the winter months — he’s hoping the farm life he dreamt of since high school can one day become his sole income.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows farming isn’t a growing field. The number of available jobs is down. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a full third of America’s 3.4 million farmers are over the age of 65. And the number of medium-sized farms is shrinking. There is good news, though. Nearly a third of all farmers are younger, or have less than 10 years farming experience. The number of farmers aged 35 or younger, like most of the subjects in this article, comprise about 9% of all farmers. But that number appears to be growing.
‘Get out of my office’
Kapernick was still in high school when he got his first taste of working on a farm. He was living in St. Paul and a family friend suggested he seek work with a Lake Elmo farm family. He did that and got his first taste of how difficult — and rewarding — the work can be.
Later, while attending Northland College in Wisconsin, the life of a college student just wasn’t resonating with him. So he walked into his advisor’s office and told him that he realized he wanted to be a farmer and wanted to leave. Apparently several others had just walked into that advisor’s office to tell him the same thing.
“And he said, ‘Get out of my office!’” Kapernick recalled, laughing.
From there, he reconnected with that Lake Elmo farm family. They’d bought a new farm in northern Minnesota, and Kapernick joined them for a summer. He learned the ins and outs of the infrastructure needs of a farm startup, and added that knowledge to his dream of one day owning his own farm.
But after that summer, Kapernick realized he needed a job. The Lake Elmo farmer suggested going to work for a carpenter friend of his. Kapernick followed that advice, and picked up a host of skills that would one day be invaluable (and which allowed him to start a business called Kapernick Building and Remodeling).
Today, after getting married and building his rural Henderson home with his own bare hands, Kapernick has a neat little farmstead going.
During the first year of their CSA business, Little Big Sky Farms had 20 customers. By year two — this year — they jumped to 112, many of whom were friends of the Kapernicks from the Twin Cities. In fact, most of their customers, 79, are from the Twin Cities. The rest are from the St. Peter/Mankato area.
The business model for a CSA, he said, has pressure baked into it. Customers pay up front for a summer’s worth of weekly produce boxes. In the case of Little Big Sky Farms, customers are paying $550 for 18 weeks of boxes jam-packed with tons of produce.
“Our goal is to make it so that it’s hard to get the box closed,” Kapernick says as he stuffs a box full.
Even then, he said, it’s a crap shoot trying to figure out what people will want. In the produce world, there is a concept known as “veggie guilt”; if customers don’t use the vegetables they buy, they feel guilty about having bought it, and are wary of repeating the mistake. That guilt can lead to customers reconsidering their decision to be a member of a CSA.
So Kapernick says he experiments with different veggies to see what people will like and use. One veggie is a great case study for this: the Hakurei turnip. It’s a delightful veggie, proven by an impromptu taste test on the Little Big Sky Farms acreage. It’s sweet with an apple-like texture (a tad tougher, perfect for salads or sandwiches). But it’s a virtual unknown in the veggie world. It will take education for this little guy — which looks just like a white radish — to become common on American dinner tables.
Kapernick also uses surveys to find out what people are wanting from their weekly produce boxes.
“We’ll ask them things like, ‘Would you prefer two heads of lettuce? How many times a year do you want radicchio? Do you just throw away the radicchio?’ Stuff like that,” he says.
Family Farm
Few farms can boast the success, visibility and longevity of the Guentzel Family Farm. Six generations of Guentzels have worked the land in southern Minnesota.
Today, the bulk of the business at the Guentzel farms is done by the youngest Guentzels. They grow corn and soybeans, which is spearheaded by Jon Guentzel, and they also have a seed company, which is spearheaded by Angela Guentzel and her husband, Andy Cramblit (Cramblit brings a chemistry degree into the equation).
Having that dual approach is important, Jon says.
It’s no secret that agriculture, like many industries, has seen its share of struggles. Just in the last few weeks, news outlets have run stories quoting farmers on the negative impact the spring rains have had on crops. Even the pumpkin crops — all vine crops, actually — have been hit hard.
“It’s very important for farms to diversify,” he said.
Added Cramblit, “You never know what’s going to happen.”
Angela Guentzel says that, when she was in college, she never planned to have a career at the family farm. In fact, she had a growing career in human services and planned to continue down what had been a successful path.
But a funny thing happened.
She’d always helped out on the farm during harvest. At 19 she started hauling semis full of grain to Janesville. And she just kept coming on weekends and during harvests. Each year she was spending a lot of time back on the farm. So eventually, she decided she’d just commit to it full time.
She came back in 2014, started a graduate program at Minnesota State University and joined the Young Professionals Program, sponsored by Greater Mankato Growth. That’s where she met that chemist, whom she married in 2016.
Today, when asked what her main job is on the farm, she says, “Wherever I’m most needed at the time.” Could be handling accounting entries, could be the seed company, could be administering the payroll.
Angela also takes part in some of the community engagement aspects of farm life.
On a recent September day, a bus full of children from a Mankato daycare facility rolled in to get a tour of the Guentzel Family Farm. The farm is known for the gargantuan pumpkins it grows on the front lawn, some of which bulk up to more than a thousand pounds. It’s quite a sight, and after Angela reads them a pumpkin-related story from a children’s book, the kids take turns getting snapshots sitting atop the biggest one.
“I’m very happy here right now,” she says. “We have no plans to leave.”
Jon, meanwhile, shows a visitor around the grounds. He points out the tiny grain bin that has been there for decades, and the fleet of machinery that helps them harvest their corn.
He says they love the idea of having kids come to the farm. It’s a way of giving back, a way of being an ambassador for agriculture.
Among the challenges of running a farm, Jon said, is finding help. A nagging fact of life when it comes to farm work is that the work is hard, and many are unaccustomed to the expectations.
“People aren’t used to working the hours,” he said, “and they aren’t used to how hard the work is. The thing about it is, you have to work hard out here no matter what you’re doing.”
Another thing the Guentzel Family Farm has done to enhance community engagement is to host an event on their property called Breakfast on the Farm. Hundreds have come for breakfast and left with a better understanding of where their food comes from, Jon said.
And on this farm they had pigs, ducks, dogs …
With a smiling baby wrapped in a sling around her torso, Brooke Knisley takes a casual stroll through the grounds of Alternative Roots Farm in rural Madelia; down a row of mostly picked-clean apple trees, past the pen of happily squealing hogs, through the small brood of laying hens roaming freely amid the apple, plum and apricot trees.
Alternative Roots Farm is like an oasis of quaint and cute tucked inside a tic-tac-toe maze of right angled, rolling dirt roads. Like Little Big Sky, Alternative Roots is a CSA operation. In their 8th year, they sell produce out of a tiny on-site store. All organic, Alternative Roots was named the Brown County Farm Family of the Year for 2019. In addition to the wonders on site, they also manage an off-site orchard.
When they purchased the farm site in 2011, it was essentially a blank canvas for them to paint their picture of a perfect organic farm.
“There was one apple tree here when we bought it,” says Brooke, who has just stepped inside their greenhouse and placed her son Leopold into a floor-based activity apparatus. She grabs something tiny and green from a growing tray and offers it to a visitor.
“Aren’t you going to try it?” she laughs.
It’s a pea shoot, and it tastes light and fresh and very much like peas. With their summer season winding down, the Knisleys are transitioning to their winter produce. They grow winter salad greens, microgreens and shoots, which they’ll sell to local markets and winter CSA members.
John Knisley is New Ulm’s city planner, so his time on the farm is limited. He does manage the apple trees, though, of which there are now 450 on that off-site orchard, and several dozens more on site. An avid outdoorsman, John volunteers as a Master Naturalist, and has partnered with local organizations to provide educational presentations.
As for why they’ve chosen to live as farmers, Brooke says it’s simple.
“We just want people to know where their food comes from,” she said. “We love the self-sufficiency of it, and we love the opportunity to work outside.
“Out here, it’s meaningful work,” she said. “You could work 24 hours a day out here if you wanted to.”
The pigs and chickens elevate the quality of life and help keep pests out of the orchard.
“They add a lot of fun, too. And of course we get bacon,” she said.
They’re never at a loss for eggs, and all around them are opportunities to show Leopold that humans exist best when they exist in harmony with the environment, not in spite of it.
“For Leopold, we are showing him that we’re part of an ecosystem,” she said, “that he’s part of an ecosystem.”
They’ve also developed relationships with their customers. While she was giving a tour of the grounds, a woman in a nurse’s uniform pulled up to pick up her pre-ordered box of produce. Calling her by name, Brooke tells her to just go ahead and grab it out of the cooler.
Just another day at the CSA.
