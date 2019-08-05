Story by Grace Brandt
Photos by Pat Christman
Tucked into a cozy cul-de-sac in the middle of residential Mankato, only a few blocks from MSU’s sprawling campus, sits the home of Kim Sogaard. From the front, it looks similar to the other comfortable houses lining both sides of West Welcome Street, with neatly cut green grass, shady trees and pretty flowers peeking out from the sides.
But if you walk around the house to the backyard, a world of color explodes around you.
Hundreds of leafy hosta plants line the perimeter, while a stone path winds its way along a pond full of glimmering koi fish. An old bicycle leans against the fence, with pink flowers cascading from its handlebars, while a bench is tucked snugly under a wooden terrace surrounded by more shrubs.
Nothing compares, though, to the hundreds of blooming daylilies bursting out of every corner. They’re everywhere — lining both sides of the house, sprouting up in their own carefully cultivated flower garden in the back of the yard, poking up cheekily between hosta plants. They come in a dazzling variety of shades and patterns, ranging from white to deep red, with orange and yellow and pink thrown in for good measure. Some blooms have only one color; some are a mix of two or three. Some are only 12 inches tall and some spread out to a staggering three feet, with flowers bigger than your hand.
Each daylily is distinctly unique, and each has its own name: Big Galoot. Zack of All Trades. Lisa’s Honor. Kimmers. But while it may seem like there is no rhyme or reason to some of the names attached to these expressive flowers, there’s actually a story — and a person — behind each one.
A family heritage
Sogaard’s garden contains more than 130 varieties of daylilies, and almost all of them were developed by her aunt, Dorothy “Dottie” Warrell. Warrell grew up on the same family farm in Ohio as Sogaard and began working with daylilies when she was in her twenties. In the last 60-plus years, she has crossbred more than 160 different varieties.
According to Sogaard, the hybridization process is a long one, taking six or seven years. First, Warrell cross-pollinates the plants, and then she needs to let the seeds develop and dry over the winter. After they’re planted, the seeds still take a few years before they start to bloom. Once they do, Warrell meticulously records everything about the new plants, such as how many buds grow on each stalk. Finally, she decides whether to keep the new variety, or if it is too similar to one that already exists. If she deems it too similar, she designates it for the burn pile.
“I’ve seen some of the most gorgeous plants that are heading to the burn pile,” Sogaard said. “Like all good hybridizers, she wants to make it so that only the best of the best are connected to her name.”
For the varieties that do make the cut, the next step is choosing a name — and that is the truly fun part. Ever since Warrell began crossbreeding daylilies, she has named the new varieties after members of the Sogaard family.
“She’s very, very witty about how she names things,” Sogaard said. “It might be a high school nickname, or she’ll do different plays on words. It usually has some hidden meaning.”
First came Sogaard’s grandparents, then Warrell and her siblings, then nieces and nephews—such as Sogaard, whose orange daylily is named “Kimmers,” a childhood nickname.
“I kind of have to smile [about mine],” Sogaard said. “I’m definitely the shrimp of the family, and mine is definitely the smallest of the daylilies. I think that she really paid attention and was very mindful and thoughtful of a lot of details like that.”
Sogaard said she strives to plant family members together, such as putting her mother’s and father’s daylilies side-by-side and organizing her plant next to the plants of her four sisters. She said being surrounded by family namesakes is especially meaningful given that many of her family members — such as her parents — have passed away.
“While I’m [trimming] my mom and dad’s flowers, I usually find myself talking to them or thinking about some happy memory,” she said. “It’s not just any old daylily. I feel like anything that I would say is inadequate. They just speak for themselves … They’re just absolutely lovely. I’m a little biased because I love my aunt so much and I love that [the garden] represents my family. I know that I’m one stinking spoiled kid to have a collection that represents so many people.”
A lifelong passion
Sogaard said she was about four or five when her love for gardening first blossomed.
“I remember going with my dad over to our landlady’s farm,” she recalled. “(Our landlady) Adelia Jensen always had this beautiful fenced in flower garden. One day, she opened the gate and invited me in, and she said I could pick any flower in the whole place to take home to my mom. I swear to you, that was like the hook was set. I just loved plants my entire life.”
Sogaard helped her father in his garden until she graduated from high school and then earned a degree in horticulture from the University of Minnesota. After graduating, she ran her own landscaping business for a number of years before finding her current job at the Edenvale Nursery in Mankato.
“I just never get tired of plants,” Sogaard said. “There’s so much beauty and so much freshness. It’s not like I’m finding a cure for cancer with my work, but if I can help other people enjoy where they settle at the end of the day, and if they can find some pride and some beauty and some solace in that, then mission accomplished. I think that’s my job.”
Sogaard said she especially loves trees, so her property is full of them — but those trees mean that there is too much shade for many types of plants. To get around this, Sogaard planted hosta plants, eventually planting more than 570 different varieties of them. She’s particularly fond of them, though she admits daylilies do outshine them when they’re in bloom.
“Every time that I had some extra money and extra time, I’d expand the garden,” she said. “A friend of mine used to say, ‘So, Kim, what’s your favorite one?’ Then he’d go, ‘Oh, that’s stupid … Tell me the only one that you don’t like. Otherwise we’ll be here all day.’ Hostas are kind of my main plant that I’ve grown for years, but when the daylilies are in bloom, there’s just nothing like it.”
Sogaard said she is too busy to be able to do her own cross pollination experiments, adding that it’s fortunate that daylilies and hostas are some of the easiest plants to cultivate. She doesn’t need to spray the plants for diseases, though she does have to keep an eye out for deer and moles, which will sometimes try to steal a bite from her garden.
“The daylilies are really one of the easiest plants that you could grow, and if you could grow grass, you could grow a hosta,” she said. “They’re really self-sufficient and hardy.”
Sharing the joy
While Sogaard is too busy to dive into plant breeding like her aunt, she finds her own ways to give back to the gardening community — and anyone else who expresses an interest in plants.
“Just like Adelia gave me that little invite into her garden, I think that it’s important that we do a little something to encourage kids, because that was what gave me a lifetime hobby that’s just brought me so much happiness,” she said. “It may not be for some little kid that you show a flower or an interesting plant it, but it might be.”
Sogaard also opens up her home to garden tours, which sometimes come from states away to view her daylily and hosta varieties. She recalled one tour group that was especially meaningful, since they came all the way from the Springfield area and included people who had grown up with her aunts and uncles.
“For them to see the garden and for them to have been classmates with some of the people who were represented out there, you could just see them come to life,” she said. “It’s very, very, very meaningful for me. I think it’s such a gift, and I always tell my aunt, ‘Thank you so much for what you’ve given to us — a lot of beauty and a lot of happiness.’”
What’s in a name?
Daylilies were given their name because their flowers bloom for only one day. The flowers tend to open in the early morning and wither during the following night, with another flower blooming the next day until all the buds on the stalk have bloomed.
Sogaard explained that daylily gardeners need to go out every day to cut off the old flower.
“I really like that fact about it, because it causes you [to be] going and paying attention,” she said. “Each day is almost like opening up a new present or getting this new gift.”
A family hobby
Sogaard said her four sisters also have daylily collections, letting them all bond over their shared love of gardening.
“For all of the times that we’re talking on the phone, they’re like, ‘Is your Sir Elton blooming yet?’” she said. “It’s become almost this second language between us, a hobby that we can all share. It’s really, really nice.”
The sisters have also helped their aunt with her own garden, which sprawls across about 12 acres of the original family farm, outside of Granville, Ohio. Sogaard said she visits about once a year when the daylilies are most in bloom to help weed and trim the flowers. While there’s a lot of work involved in caring for 12 acres of plants, Sogaard said it’s worth it.
“When we went to visit, it was one of the most beautiful yards I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It’s just glorious.”
