On any given day, dozens of flights arrive and depart from the Mankato Regional Airport, located five miles outside of the city on the aptly named Airport Road. More than 100 aircraft are based on the 1,000-acre field, including everything from single engine airplanes to jets to helicopters. The city-owned airport leases 88 indoor hangar spaces to different companies and corporations, as well as offering space to North Star Aviation to train the next generation of pilots. In addition, Mankato’s semi-annual MN Air Spectacular has drawn thousands of guests over the years and featured such big-name flyers as the Navy Blue Angels, the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snowbirds. Even famous figures such as Richard Nixon and Bob Hope have flown into the airport.
The Mankato Regional Airport is the second-busiest airport in the state, only behind the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and the city of Mankato reports that the airport has an annual economic impact of about $11.5 million. It also provides more than 160 jobs for people across the region.
There’s no question the airport is a crucial part of Blue Earth County’s landscape. But it’s also a special part of the region’s history, dating all the way back to the first airport used by local pilots in the 1920s.
Getting off the ground
When aviation enthusiasts began spreading their wings across southern Minnesota, they had to make do with what they had before any official airports came into being. In the case of the Blue Earth County region, that meant transforming cropland into runways. According to the Mankato Free Press, the first landing strip was located in a flat field just north of Mankato near Highway 5. It wasn’t exactly an ideal location, with boulders creating bumpy landings and strong westerly winds forcing pilots to make tricky takeoff maneuvers.
Because of this, Mankato Chamber of Commerce Aviation Committee chairman Morgan Bowen began looking for another location. He found it in a 107-acre plot of land between Monks Avenue and Pohl Road about two miles southeast of the city. It had been used as a wheat field until local aviation enthusiast Robert “Bob” Rasmussen purchased it for about $7,000 and leased it to Lawrence Sohler, a 22-year-old from Eagle Lake. Sohler, who learned to fly only three years earlier in a vintage World War I “Jenny,” had helped Bowen and Rasmussen scout out locations for the new airport. He became the airport’s first field manager and supervised the grading for a single grass runway and construction of a metal hangar before leaving Mankato in 1934 to train hundreds of military pilots before and during World War II. He also trained Harold Schlesselman, who took over managing the airport in 1934.
The airport was officially dedicated on Sept. 28, 1928, with a three-day celebration. In those days, it cost only $60 to lease a private hangar space for one year, and only four planes were stationed there. The number of planes increased substantially throughout the next 10 years, with 49 planes using the airport by 1937.
In 1932, Hanford’s Tri-state Air Lines of Sioux City launched its first daily airplane passenger service between the Twin Cities and Omaha, utilizing the Mankato airport as a go-between. Only one four-passenger plane was available at first. Boasting a cruising speed of 120 miles per hour, the plane was able to transport passengers from Mankato to Minneapolis in less than half an hour. The first flight took off on April 8 of that year, with five Mankato men along for the ride, including Bob Rasmussen.
Taking wing
As more pilots began using the airport, it became apparent that more buildings and equipment would be necessary. Work began on a new airport hangar in 1939. Costing about $1,500, the hangar was able to house eight planes. It was financed by Schlesselman and a group of local fliers, who saw the need to give more permanent shelter to the 200-plus planes that were flying into the airport at this time.
After leasing the airport for 10 years, Schlesselman purchased it in 1943. He worked on adding a new runway and control tower. By this time, the airport already had an administration building, two hangars, and a welding and painting shop, and about 30 planes were using the space regularly.
The majority of that use came from Navy cadets, learning to fly through the Mankato Teachers College. Schlesselman led the airport’s successful effort to become an accredited Navy V-5 program flight school in 1943, and he personally trained more 1,200 Navy pilots during World War II, which also brought heavy civil air patrol activity to the airport. Immediately after Pearl Harbor, all flights were grounded, and the airport was briefly put under the jurisdiction of the (now deactivated) Minnesota State Guard.
Someone new at the controls
While Schlesselman tried to sell the airport to the city of Mankato several times, it wasn’t until 1948 that the city finally took him up on the offer. Even then, it took three bond issues to win approval. The city council finally agreed to purchase the airport for $385,000. By the official July 4 dedication in 1950, the airport had grown to 262 acres and two runways, which had both been extended to allow larger planes to land. A regular air mail service was also started that year, facilitated through Western Airlines.
By the 1960s, talk had begun about the possible need for a new airport. Part of the reason was because of the city of Mankato’s new scheduled air carrier, North Central Airlines, which was converting to an all-jet fleet and needed longer runways. The Mankato City Council voted in 1967 to begin work on a new airport, on land located along Airport Road outside of the city. The project took longer than expected to complete due to 54 inches of rain over the summer of 1968, which resulted in flash flooding across Mankato. When the project was finally completed in 1970, it came with a $1.96 million price tag, more than $640,000 over the original estimate.
Since 1970, the airport has continued to grow and expand into the 1,000-acre site it is now. Some of the additions included an instrument landing system to help pilots land in foggy weather, a new runway lighting system and two 12,500-gallon fuel storage tanks. More flights were added, offering trips to places such as Chicago, while private jets started flying businesspeople into the city from around the world.
Tomorrow’s pilots
Another important addition came through a partnership between MSU-Mankato and North Star Aviation, Inc. in 1991, when the business started training the university’s aviation students at the Mankato Regional Airport. As Mankato’s only full-service, fixed based operator, North Star Aviation was the natural choice to offer training to the next generation of pilots across southern Minnesota. Since the partnership began, North Star has trained thousands of pilots while continuing to manage the airport for the city of Mankato.
(There was a brief five-year period in the early 2000s when MSU-Mankato worked with a different vendor, but the partnership with North Star resumed in 2006.)
According to Mike Ferrero, chair of the Aviation Department at MSU-Mankato, aviation students split their time between campus and the airport, with nearly all of the flight training taking place through North Star (though MSU does have one flight simulator).
“The students probably spend about half their time on campus and half their time [at the airport],” Ferrero said. “It’s a pretty tight partnership. We work together. We’re here regularly. We’re keeping in contact with the students, with management, making sure everyone’s on the same page when it comes to how best to get the students through their training.”
North Star provides the flight instructors, with the vast majority of them coming straight from MSU—some before they’ve even graduated.
“Most of the full-time instructors who are hired here have gone through the program,” said Rob McGregor, North Star general manager (and MSU aviation grad). “If they get through their instructor ratings, we’ll hire them then and they can instruct while they’re finishing up their degree. [We’re trying to] keep people flowing through the program as quickly and efficiently as possible to continue being able to hire those folks.”
According to McGregor, the program has grown substantially since he was a flight student in the 1990s. When North Star reentered into its partnership with MSU in 2006, the company had four airplanes, whereas it now owns almost 30 and will add three new aircraft in December. It also has two Redbird flight simulators.
This growth mirrors the growth MSU has seen in its overall aviation program, which exploded from about 35 students in the early 2000s to around 460 in the program now. Ferrero said the university recently hired a fifth faculty member, as well as an academic advisor who is exclusive to the aviation department.
“The university is constantly looking at the growth of the program and determining the needs of the program,” he said.
The program’s booming success is even more impressive given the fact that it was nearly cut in 2011 when the university was facing particularly tough budget struggles. This was during a time when aviation graduates across the country were struggling to find jobs, mostly because no pilots were retiring. It took the combined efforts of aviation faculty and students, North Star Aviation and even the city of Mankato to convince MSU to keep its program running.
“When we were on the fence back in 2010, there were a lot of people who stepped up to the plate and wanted to keep this program going,” McGregor said. “[Former North Star owner] Mark Smith and MSU President Richard Davenport kind of got their heads together and got some community involvement from [people]… who wanted to see the program not only survive those rougher times but grow. I’m sure glad they all put their energy together and came up with a plan, because it’s really working now.”
Nowadays, MSU’s flight program is currently the only four-year, accredited program in the state, and it has partnerships with such industry giants as Delta and Sun County Airlines. MSU’s Delta Propel program—one of only eight such university partnerships in the country—promises qualifying students a job with Delta in 42 months or less after graduation, while the university also offers Pathway Partnerships with three Delta connection airlines: Republic, Endeavor and SkyWest. Meanwhile, the Sun Country Bridge Program (only available at MSU-Mankato and one other university in the U.S.) gives aviation students the opportunity to sign with the airline while they’re still in school, with the job offer immediately available after graduation and 1,500 flight hours.
But that growth also means more challenges, especially when it comes to finding enough students to stick around as instructors instead of immediately accepting those job offers. McGregor said North Star has about 40 instructors at any given time, but the exact number can vary by the month or even the week.
“[Students] more or less have their pick of where they go now [after graduation],” he said. “The vast majority of them come and serve as flight instructors here at North Star, but the airlines want them so quickly that North Star is lucky to keep a flight instructor around for 12 months. Those instructors are of course necessary to train the students, but when they’re leaving every 12 months, it’s hard to keep up.”
Another challenge is finding enough time and space to meet students’ flight hour needs—especially when MSU’s program is committed to getting aviation students into real planes within their first year.
“Some programs out there, the larger ones, don’t have the capacity or don’t allow their students to fly within the first year,” Ferrero said. “Ours do. They’ve come here to study aviation; they clearly want to get into an airplane. So we try to accommodate that as best we can, and we’re at 100 percent right now, in regard to getting students into airplanes within their first year on campus.”
Because of this commitment to early flight hours, most MSU aviation students are able to complete their flight training in two or three years, leaving just campus courses to finish up their degree.
“If you can come in and start flying right away, and get your instructor ratings sooner rather than later, it does allow the students to move on to their airline career that much quicker and faster,” McGregor said.
Looking to the future, McGregor said North Star has plans to totally renovate the airport’s main terminal. The $2.2 million project will expand MSU’s space into the terminal area originally set aside as a departure lounge, as well as add a new dispatch command center, a remodeled instructor area, a new student lounge and more meeting rooms. There will also be more office space for North Star Aviation, a new student testing area and a remodeled pilot lounge. McGregor said the hope is to finish the project by May 2020.
