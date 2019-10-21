Minnesota may be the state of hockey, but on those perfect fall Friday nights, it’s all about the gridiron
In Janesville, a 10-year-old kid in a football jersey stands under the bleachers of the football stadium and watches high school warm up before he races back to catch a pass thrown by a buddy. The parking lot is packed. Concession workers hand out hot dogs and brats like candy. Field lights come on. Trumpets and trombones warm up. Fans settle in on blankets and portable seat cushions. Somewhere on the field a leather ball is kicked and 22 players scramble for possession. It’s Janesville Vs. St. Clair, a classic Valley Conference matchup ...
In Mankato, two dudes dressed in “banana” costumes are surrounded by the jumping, screaming, teeming, Hawaiian-shirt-clad denizens of the student section. The unofficial leaders of the section, they take the lead on the section’s traditional cheers and chants. It’s a warm fall evening, and here comes the home team ready for action, hands clasped in unity as they rumble past — seniors up front — out to the gridiron. Kickoff is just moments away …
In Waterville, Mary Lee Androli settles in 45 minutes early. There is perhaps no one in town who has seen more Waterville football games than Androli. She attended Waterville High School. So did her late husband. Her seven children all attended WHS. One of her son’s is on the coaching staff. Two grandkids are on the roster. Down the sideline, a cheerleading corps 20 strong and sporting brand new uniforms lines up in rows straight as arrows. And the town — seemingly all 1,800 of them — fills up the home side of the field. There are so many fans here the crowd spills around behind the end zones, a blanket of humanity wrapped around their football team.
Minnesota might be the state of hockey, but during fall — when tank tops give way to hoodies, trees transform into a symphony of color and Mother Nature gets ever stingier with her daylight — football reigns supreme, and all eyes turn to the Friday night lights.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs
Vs. St. Clair-Loyola Cyclones
Everything you need to know about Janesville High School, the community and the football team can be learned by talking to LeRoy Flitter and his son, Kolton.
LeRoy’s history in the Janesville school district was … not great. Born with a developmental disability, Flitter saw some of the worst of how cruel kids can be. He recalled that, because of his disability, he’d need a teacher to read him the questions on his tests, an unorthodox test-taking routine that led some students to speculate that teachers were actually giving him the answers.
“When I was growing up, kids were constantly on me, and it got to me. They’d call me ‘retard,’” Flitter recalled.
His son’s journey through the Janesville school system, however, was much different. And much better. Kolton was born with autism. But instead of being called “retard,” he was given a chance to be a part of the football program. Starting around fourth or fifth grade, coaches installed Kolton as the football team’s newest waterboy. And they allowed him to keep that job until he was 21, the year he graduated with honors from JWP.
“If he was ever picked on,” LeRoy Flitter said, “the football players had his back.”
Kolton, wearing a JWP football jersey as he waited for the opening kickoff, was excited for the return of football at his alma mater.
“I like watching touchdowns happen,” he said. “Sometimes I wish I could be back at school with my friends.”
LeRoy said the way the team allowed his son to be part of the game meant a lot to him.
“Him being the waterboy … It made me proud,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe how good they treated him.”
Down the bleachers a bit, the JWP pep band was warming up. It was early in the season so attendance was a bit sparse; they had a one-man percussion section. Plus, several band members were on the field. At a small school, kids tend to be involved in everything, so it’s a good problem to have. Still, a dozen or so musicians showed up, and that’s enough for a good National Anthem.
Adam Hille is the band director. He’s only been here a couple of years, but he’s fully embracing the JWP Bulldogs’ particular brand of school spirit. He’s also done something that is somewhat unique to pep bands: he’s invited anyone from the community who can play an instrument to bring it along and sit it with the band.
One who took him up on that is teacher Kara Helgeson, a rookie science teacher at the high school. She plays trumpet, and says she used to love being part of Ortonville High School pep band.
“I was super excited about this opportunity,” she said. “I love pep band.”
The matchup against St. Clair was her first time participating, but she says she’ll most likely make pep band a regular occurrence. It’ll give her a chance to have some fun and show the students another side to their science teacher.
“So far it’s been really great,” she said. “Also, by doing this, the students will be able to relate to me in another way.”
Not everyone, though, is here to pay attention to the game. Like every high school football game, JWP has its share of kids who are here for many reasons, and the action on the field isn’t among them. In fact, if you would have been standing near the concession stand midway through the first half, you may have heard 10-year-old William Barbknecht, having just purchased a bottle of Mountain Dew, say this: “I don’t care about the game, I just came to play with my friends!”
Bingo.
But dude, why?
“I never get to play with them,” he said.
So, true to form, he busied himself by playing catch behind the bleachers, checking out the cheerleaders, and just basically running back and forth, having fun, not paying a lick of attention to the scoreboard or the game.
In other words, he was the typical Minnesota 10-year-old at a high school football game. Under the Friday night lights, you have the fun you came for.
Speaking of lights, the ones at JWP are just a few years old. The school district spent $4.2 million on this complex and it appears to have paid off. School board chair Kelly Heitkamp said the full parking lot is a new development. At the old place, that didn’t always happen.
Mankato West Scarlets
Vs. Rochester John Marshall Rockets
Cam Stuve and Noah Makela are the best — and worst — dressed students at the game tonight.
They are the “bananas,” the students whose job it is to get the students fired up and to suck all the school spirit possible from every freshman, sophomore, junior and senior at the game. Because, at the end of the day, the louder and more boisterous they are, the bigger impact they can have on the game.
Stuve and Makela really believe that a strong student section can impact the game’s outcome. So they’re going to do exactly what last year’s bananas told them to do.
“They told us to get hyped!” Makela said.
Last year’s bananas also told them it would be a bad idea to miss a game.
“If you don’t go, you’re just a bad banana,” Makela said.
Truth be told, Makela is a “fill-in” banana. The previous year’s bananas chose Stuve and Stephen Schwartz, but Schwartz had a prior commitment and wasn’t able to make it to the first game of the year. Makela is his designated substitute.
Banana selection is a complicated process. There’s nothing official about it, but students say there is often lobbying or campaigning done to see who will be chosen to take up the mantle. In other cases, the banana line of succession is obvious and predetermined. A lot of it is based on friendships, though, so it helps to be in the “in” crowd. But more of it depends on school spirit and the ability to stand in front of the student section and lead chants of “LET’S GO SCARLETS!”
Down the bleachers a ways, the pep band is set up and — wait, what? Where’s the band?
A quick text should answer this question.
Robb: Bruh where da band at?
Brady Krusemark: They’re not there?!
Robb: You’re killin’ me.
Kruse: (Off the record comment.)
Robb: So seriously no band tonight?
Kruse: Correct. We start rehearsing next week.
Robb: I’m here writing about GameDay atmosphere and was really hoping for band.
Kruse: I’ll email everyone and see if they can make it down there real quick in the next 10 minutes.
Funny guy. So OK. No band. No dreamy prose about how good the West pep band is or exactly how much pep the pep band adds to the evening, which at West is a lot. Too bad we can’t get into it. You would have loved it. But alas ...
On the running track that encircles the field, West High School Principal Sherri Blasing is busy taking pictures of students. With each touchdown — and there were a lot of them — a different pair of students descends from the bleachers and onto the track where they hoist Mankato West flags and run triumphantly down the length of the home-side bleachers. When they return to the gate, Blasing takes a quick pic. Some of those quick pics make their way to Twitter where Blasing has a solid student following.
“There is a tradition that the kids love to support each other,” Blasing says as she watches the students jump and scream and cheer because it’s now 42-zip. “I’ve seen kids go up and, you know, they’ll hear somebody swearing and they’ll go up themselves and say, ‘Nope, we don’t do that here.’”
Blasing said the game day atmosphere is something special at West.
“It’s just all about that school pride and the beginning of the year and kicking everything off and all the positive energy,” she said. “It kind of all comes out right here.”
By the way, West actually practices this game day stuff. At the beginning of the year the leaders of the Link Crew (a group that pairs freshmen with upperclassmen to help them adjust) as well as the pep band, the bananas and the girls’ version of bananas, the bibs, meet with all the freshmen and teach them about game day etiquette.
“They go through the National Anthem, they go through the school song then they practice some cheers with them and they just tell them what we’re about as Scarlets and that it’s about having a positive message and having fun. The kids run that.
“I remember it was beautiful last year,” she continued. “I remember Hope Walz getting up and telling the freshmen, ‘We’re doing this because, when we were freshmen, we felt dumb because we didn’t know what was going on. We don’t want you to feel dumb. But if you do it’s OK, because we all felt dumb at one point.’”
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers
Vs. Lewiston-Altura Cardinals
Any complete telling of the story of Waterville football fandom must include, in some way, a chapter on Mary Lee Androli.
She’s got a great seat for every home game because she paid for it. At a silent auction fundraiser for Waterville athletics, she paid a few hundred bucks to have four seats right under the press box riser. There is probably no one who has seen more Waterville football games than Mary Lee. Now in her 70s, she’s got seven children and 17 grandchildren, each of whom went through the Waterville school system, and many of whom were on the field for the Buccaneers. This season, she’s got two grandchildren on the roster.
To this day, she comes to each game prepared with a purse packed with bandages and Ibuprofen, and it’s not uncommon for a player to be dispatched to Mary Lee for some grandmotherly care.
“The coach will usually say, ‘Go find where Mary Lee is, she’s probably got that,’” she said. “I really can’t wait for football season. It’s really my favorite season of the year. I would love it if it were a lot longer than it is. I’d be just fine with that.”
Before she spent game days on a prime bleacher seat, there was a time when Mary Lee could be found just outside the stadium grounds serving hot soup, chili dogs and barbecues out of a camper to raise money for the booster club. That was back when she was a volunteer (sometimes as the president) and was very actively involved in, well, everything.
“One time I made the football players pull a plow in the homecoming parade,” she recalled. “The coach wasn’t happy with me at all. But it was kind of cute in the parade to have a whole bunch of football players doing that for 15 blocks around town.”
During one particularly cold season, Mary Lee fashioned hand warmers out of sewn sacks and baked potatoes. She’d bring jugs of hot water and hand out hot cocoas to players at halftime. Once, during the playoffs, the team arrived in St. Peter with the wrong jerseys and so they sent Mary Lee back to Waterville to get the right ones.
“I’m a go-to person,” she said.
We could go on for days about Mary Lee. But we must move on.
Just above Mary Lee, in the press box, is Chad Atherton. He’s the voice of Buccaneer games on the radio. A former coach, he says he discovered he’s kind of a natural when it comes to announcing football.
“I’m a non-typical radio announcer,” he said. “I just kind of fly by the seat of my pants and have fun doing it.”
Atherton says the field itself in Waterville is a major contributor to the game day atmosphere. It’s been around for decades. State championship runs have been born here. Proximity-wise, there are very few fields where the fans can get this close to the action; there is no track between the seats and field (as is the case at most high schools). Opposing teams don’t like coming here, Atherton said, which adds to the mystique. The field has had some rough years where it’s less-than-ideal conditions had haters referring to it as “the cow pasture.”
Atherton said the answer to the question of what makes a game day special in Waterville is really found in the mix of many factors.
“Just high school football in itself. Here we are on a beautiful night, smells like football, we have the band out here playing — music in general adds to the atmosphere. You get school songs going, you get the crowd into the game, you get the student body pumped up. Cheerleaders, too. At most games they’re right down on the sidelines.”
Speaking of cheerleaders, no story about Friday Night Lights would be complete without them. And no cheerleading team in the region looks as sharp this year as the Waterville team. Brand new uniforms. Twenty girls strong. And people are noticing their spirit.
Seanna Bartel is a senior cheerleader. She joined for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that the team is growing and getting better. She played volleyball during her freshman year, but gave it up after one year. Being a kid with a lot of school spirit, she attended athletic events and cheered on all the Waterville teams. She decided to put her penchant for cheering to work and joined the cheer team. So did 17 other girls. So now, in an era where many schools no longer have cheer teams, Waterville’s is actually growing.
“After we had that big of a team you honestly become like a family,” Bartel said. “And we have 17 seniors on the football team, so being able to be part of that is just awesome. You get to get close with the football players during the season, you get to make them locker tags and it’s just something that helps you get closer with everybody. Before we’d have teams of five or six girls, so now having 20 is amazing.”
When asked what she liked best about game days, Bartel gave a nearly perfect and positively on-the-nose rural Minnesota high school answer: “Seeing everybody in the stands getting so into it, and the parents, and having so many of us cheerleaders out here, and then afterward all of us plan to go to Perkins in Faribault, and we plan to go as a whole school, we sit there for an hour, football players, cheerleaders, fans, everything. It’s awesome.”
So that’s our look at Friday night lights, folks. Remember, a night of football in Minnesota is a gathering of the community. So head out to your local high school game. You’ll be glad you did.
