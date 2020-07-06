BEST PEOPLE

Architect/Engineer

1st Jeremy Wiesen, ISG 

2nd Bryan, Paulson, ISG 

3rd Adam Steinke, Strange Design 

Auto Mechanic

1st Nick Zuehlke, Nick’s Car Care 

2nd Lynn Austin, Austin’s Auto Repair Center 

3rd Joe Miller, Joe Miller’s Modern Garage 

Bartender

1st Jeni Bobholz, Circle Inn 

2nd Peter Whiteman, Pub 500 

3rd Daniel Marshall, Tav on the Ave 

Chiropractor

1st Keith Kuch, Kuch Chiropractic 

2nd Mark Dehen, Back to Wellness Chiropractic Clinic 

3rd Jennifer Stuvek, Aurora Chiropractic 

Dentist

1st Dr. James J. Kalina, James J. Kalina DDS 

2nd Dr. Daniel Osboda, Oz Family Dentistry 

3rd Dr. Tom Pooley, River Valley Dental

Family Physician/Primary Care Provider

1st Deb Schilling, PA-C, Mankato Clinic 

2nd Chaun Cox, MD, Mayo Clinic Health Systems 

3rd Katie Anderson, MD, Mankato Clinic 

Financial Planner

1st Douglas Helget, Northwestern Mutual 

2nd Ryan Spaude, Eide Bailly 

3rd Matt Norland, Meyer & Norland Financial Group 

Insurance Agent

1st Steve Hasse, State Farm Insurance 

2nd Aaron Hatanpa, Hatanpa State Farm Insurance 

3rd Chris Willaert, Farmers Insurance 

Local Musician/Band

1st IV Play

2nd Murphy Brothers Band 

3rd Switchroad Band

Newspaper Reporter

1st Robb Murray, The Free Press 

2nd Shane Frederick, The Free Press 

3rd Tim Krohn, The Free Press

Optometrist/Ophthalmologist

1st Nataliya Danylkova, MD, Mankato Clinic 

2nd George Lach, OD, Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic 

3rd Matthew Downs, OD, Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic 

Pediatrician

1st Katie Smentek, MD, Mankato Clinic 

2nd Donald Putzier, MD, Mankato Clinic 

3rd Brian Williams, MD, Mankato Clinic 

Photographer

1st Christy Bode, Christy Bode Photography 

2nd Gregg Anderson, Gallery 19 

3rd Zak Rivers, Zak Rivers Photography 

Radio Personality

1st Stunt Monkey, Hot 96.7 

2nd George and Jess in the Morning, Country 103.5 

3rd Lisa Kaye, MN 93

Real Estate Agent

1st Angie Van Eman, American Way Realty 

2nd Jen True, True Real Estate 

3rd Shannon Beal, JBeal Real Estate Group 

Television Anchorperson

1st Lisa Cownie, KEYC 

2nd Mark Tarello, KEYC 

3rd Stacy Steinhagen, KEYC 

Waiter

1st Alberto Alonzo Lara, Mazatlan 

2nd Daniel Marshall, Tav on the Ave 

3rd Jake Petersen, Pub 500 

Waitress

1st Rachel Schienke, Pub 500 

2nd Meghan Peterson, Big Dog Sports Cafe 

3rd Layla Pappas, Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar

Goods & Service

Accounting Firm

1st Eide Bailly

2nd CLA Mankato (Clifton Larson Allen)

3rd Abdo, Eick and Meyers

Alterations

1st Pins & Needles

2nd Artistry Sewing & Design

3rd Barb’s Sewing Room

Auction Services

1st Daily Auction Services

2nd Miller Auction Services

3rd Bid Kato

Auto Body Shop

1st Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body Shop & Glass

2nd Mankato Motors

3rd Hughes Automotive

Auto Repair Shop

1st Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body Shop & Glass

2nd Mankato Motors

3rd Fromm’s Auto Repair

Bank or Credit Union

1st SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

2nd Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union

3rd Community Bank Mankato

Barber Shop

1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa

2nd Northside Hair Co.

3rd Sport Clips

Best Place to Get a Mortgage

1st SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

2nd PrimeSource Funding

3rd Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union

Best Taxi/Shuttle Services

1st Uber

2nd Blue Earth Taxi

3rd Land to Air Express

Cabinetry

1st Cherry Creek

2nd CZ Construction LLC

3rd Cabinet ReNu

Car Wash

1st Snell Auto Wash

2nd Kwik Trip

3rd Gerring’s Car Wash

Carpet Cleaning

1st Vanderberg Clean

2nd Shine Way Services Inc.

3rd MV Carpet Cleaning

Cell Phone & Wireless Provider

1st Verizon Wireless

2nd Sprint

3rd T-Mobile

Child Care Center

1st Lil Bee’s Learning Center

2nd Jesus Loves Me Learning Center

3rd Little Stars Early Learning Center

Computer Repair

1st Geek Squad-Best Buy

2nd Mankato Computer Technology

3rd Geeks 2 U

Construction Company

1st DeMars Construction

2nd Goodrich Construction, Inc.

3rd Deichman Construction

Dry Cleaner

1st Like Nu Cleaners & Laundry

2nd Madison Avenue Laundry & Dry Cleaners

3rd Laundry Max

Electrical Service

1st Master Electric Company Inc.

2nd BLK Electric Inc.

3rd Ploog Electric Inc.

Employment Agency

1st Express Employment Professionals

2nd Masterson Staffing Solutions

3rd Manpower

Fitness Center

1st Mankato YMCA

2nd Fitness for $10

3rd Kato CrossFit

Florist

1st Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse

2nd Drummers Garden Center & Floral

3rd Becky’s Floral & Gift Shop

Funeral Home

1st Mankato Mortuary

2nd Woodland Hills Funeral Home

3rd St. Peter Funeral Home

Golf Course

1st North Links Golf Course

2nd Terrace View Golf Course

3rd Mankato Golf Club

Hair Salon

1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa

2nd Indulge Salon & Tanning

3rd Allure Salon

Hearing Care Service

1st Mayo Clinic Health System Audiology

2nd Mankato Clinic Hearing Care Center

3rd River Valley Hearing

Heating/Air Service

1st Northern Comfort Inc.

2nd Davis Comfort Systems

3rd Schwickert’s Tecta America

Hotel/Motel

1st Country Inn & Suites

2nd Courtyard by Marriott

3rd Hilton Garden Inn

Insurance Agency

1st Kato Insurance Agency

2nd Hatanpa State Farm Insurance

3rd Community Insurance Mankato

Kennel

1st The Paw Pet Resort

2nd Kind Veterinary Clinic

3rd Heartlund Kennels

Law Firm

1st Knutson+Casey

2nd Gislason & Hunter LLP

3rd Blethen | Berens

Lawn Care

1st Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control

2nd GreenCare

3rd Peters Lawn Service

Massage

1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa

2nd Mankato’s Chiropractic & Mankato Healing Touch

3rd Indulge Salon & Tanning

Nail Salon

1st Nails by Jordan

2nd Liv Aveda Salon & Spa

3rd Kim’s Nails

Nutrition & Weight Management

1st JP Fitness

2nd Mad Ave Nutrition

3rd Inspire Health & Wellness

Pet Grooming

1st Fur’s a Flyin’

2nd The Paw Pet Resort

3rd Calling All Paws Pet Grooming

Place to Take the Kids

1st Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

2nd Sibley Park

3rd WOW! Zone

Plumbing Service

1st Northern Comfort Inc.

2nd Kaduce Plumbing & Heating

3rd Kopp Plumbing & Heating

Real Estate Agency

1st JBeal Real Estate Group

2nd True Real Estate

3rd American Way Realty

Roofing

1st Schmidt Siding & Window

2nd Heyn Brothers

3rd Kato Roofing, Inc.

Senior Living/ Retirement Facility

1st Ecumen Pathstone Living

2nd Primrose Retirement Community

3rd Oak Terrace Assisted Living

Siding

1st Schmidt Siding & Window

2nd Mike Hansen Roofing

3rd Ron Boelter Window, Siding & Roofing

Specialty Printing

1st B.Stark & Co.

2nd Insty-Prints

3rd Paragon Printing,Mailing & Specialties

Tanning Salon

1st Indulge Salon & Tanning

2nd Sun Tan City

3rd Liv Aveda Salon & Spa

Travel Agency

1st Amber Pietan Travel Agency

2nd Emerald Travel & Cruises

3rd Hometown Travel

Veterinarian Office

1st Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital

2nd Nicollet Veterinary Clinic

3rd North Mankato Animal Hospital

Water Service/Conditioning

1st McGowan Water Conditioning

2nd Culligan Water Conditioning of Mankato

3rd Ecowater Systems

Windows

1st Schmidt Siding & Window

2nd Ron Boelter Window, Siding & Roofing

3rd Lindsay Window & Door LLC

Shopping

Antiques

1st Salvage Sisters Mercantile

2nd Mankato Vintage Market

3rd Pond Road Market

Automotive Dealership (New Vehicle)

1st Mankato Motors

2nd Luther Mankato Honda

3rd Snell Motors

Automotive Dealership (Used Vehicle)

1st Mankato Motors

2nd Heintz Toyota of Mankato

3rd Lager’s of Mankato

Bridal Shop

1st Inspire Bridal Boutique

2nd Valerie’s Bridal

3rd The Silhouette

Children’s Clothing

1st Bumbelou

2nd Old Navy

3rd Kohl’s

Grocery Store

1st Hy-Vee

2nd St. Peter Food Co-op 

3rd Cub Home

Entertainment/Electronics

1st DeGrood’s Home Store

2nd Best Buy

3rd Sam’s Club

Home Improvement Store

1st Menards

2nd Home Depot 

3rd C & S Supply

Independent Boutique/Shop

1st Mainstream Boutique

2nd Salvage Sisters Mercantile

3rd Creekside Boutique

Jewelry Store

1st Kay Jewelers

2nd Exclusively Diamonds

3rd Julee’s Jewelry

Liquor Store

1st MGM Wine & Spirits

2nd Sam’s Club

3rd Joseph’s Liquor

Meat Market

1st Schmidt’s Meat Market

2nd Hy-Vee

3rd Mocal’s Super Market

Men’s Clothing

1st J. Longs

2nd Graif Clothing

3rd Scheels All Sports

Nursery/Garden

1st Drummers Garden Center & Floral

2nd Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse

3rd Edenvale Nursery

Place to Buy Appliances

1st DeGrood’s Home Store

2nd Menards

3rd Quality Appliance & TV

Place to Buy Furniture

1st Rooms & Rest

2nd Johnson Furniture & Mattress

3rd Covered Bridge Furniture

Place to Buy a Mattress

1st Mankato Mattress Man

2nd Slumberland

3rd Rooms & Rest

Place to Buy Pool/Spa Supplies

1st Sawatzky Pools and Spas

2nd Sweet Living Pools & Spas

3rd Midnight Sun Spas

Power Sports/ATV/Motorcycle

1st Mankato Motorsports

2nd Benny’s Powersports

3rd Starr Cycle

RV Dealer

1st Kroubetz Lakeside Campers & Motors

2nd Keepers RV Center

3rd Gag’s Camper Way

Thrift/Consignment Shop

1st MVAC Again Thrift & More

2nd Goodwill

3rd MRCI Thrift Store

Tire Dealers

1st Discount Tire

2nd Mankato Oil & Tire

3rd Tire Associates

Women’s Clothing

1st Kohl’s

2nd Maurices

3rd TJ Maxx

Dining

All-Around Restaurant

1st The Boulder Tap House

2nd La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar

3rd Pub 500

Appetizers

1st Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen

2nd The Boulder Tap House

3rd Applebee's Grill & Bar

Asian Cuisine

1st Shogun Sushi & Hibachi

2nd Tokyo Sushi & Hibachi

3rd China Buffet

Atmosphere

1st Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen

2nd Pub 500

3rd The Boulder Tap House

Bakery

1st 2 Pins Bakery by Tony Friesen

2nd Hy-Vee

3rd Wooden Spoon

Beer Selection

1st Mankato Brewery

2nd The Boulder Tap House

3rd 7 West Taphouse

Breakfast

1st Weggy's On Campus

2nd Perkins

3rd NaKato bar & Grill

Buffet

1st Olives by Massad's

2nd Pizza Ranch

3rd Mongolian Grill

Catering

1st Najwa's Catering

2nd Hy-Vee

3rd Absolute Custom Catering

Coffee Shop

1st Fillin' Station Coffeehouse

2nd Coffee Hag

3rd Caribou Coffee

Date Night

1st Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar

2nd Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen

3rd Dino's Pizzeria

Dessert

1 Mom & Pop's

2nd Bakers Square Restaurant & Bakery

3rd Olives by Massad's

Family restaurant

1st Buffalo Wild Wings

2nd The Boulder Tap House

3rd Applebee's Grill & Bar

Fast Food

1st Chipotle Mexican Grill

2nd Culver's

3rd McDonald's

Fine Dining

1st Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar

2nd Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen

3rd Olives by Massad's

Hamburger & French Fries

1st Five Guys

2nd The Boulder Tap house

3rd NaKato Bar & Grill

Happy Hour

1st Ummie's Bar and Grill

2nd Circle Inn

3rd Tav on the Ave

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1st Cold Stone Creamery

2nd Mom & Pop's

3rd Dairy Queen

Italian Cuisine

1st Olive Garden Italian Kitchen

2nd Dino's Pizzeria

3rd Pagliai's Pizza

Live Music Venue

1st Vetter Stone Amphitheater

2nd Circle Inn

3rd Mankato Brewery

Locally Owned Restaurant

1st NaKato

2nd Tav on the Ave

3rd Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar

Lunch

1st Jersey Mike's Subs

2nd Panera Bread

3rd Pub 500

Margarita

1st Mazatlan

2nd El Agave

3rd La Terraza Mexican Grill and  Bar

Mexican Cuisine

1st Mazatlan

2nd La Bamba Mexican Taco House

3rd La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar

Patio Dining

1st Mazatlan

2nd Tav on the Ave

3rd Blue Bricks

Pizza

1st Pagliai's Pizza

2nd Jake's Stadium Pizza

3rd Dino's Pizzeria

