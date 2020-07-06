BEST PEOPLE
Architect/Engineer
1st Jeremy Wiesen, ISG
2nd Bryan, Paulson, ISG
3rd Adam Steinke, Strange Design
Auto Mechanic
1st Nick Zuehlke, Nick’s Car Care
2nd Lynn Austin, Austin’s Auto Repair Center
3rd Joe Miller, Joe Miller’s Modern Garage
Bartender
1st Jeni Bobholz, Circle Inn
2nd Peter Whiteman, Pub 500
3rd Daniel Marshall, Tav on the Ave
Chiropractor
1st Keith Kuch, Kuch Chiropractic
2nd Mark Dehen, Back to Wellness Chiropractic Clinic
3rd Jennifer Stuvek, Aurora Chiropractic
Dentist
1st Dr. James J. Kalina, James J. Kalina DDS
2nd Dr. Daniel Osboda, Oz Family Dentistry
3rd Dr. Tom Pooley, River Valley Dental
Family Physician/Primary Care Provider
1st Deb Schilling, PA-C, Mankato Clinic
2nd Chaun Cox, MD, Mayo Clinic Health Systems
3rd Katie Anderson, MD, Mankato Clinic
Financial Planner
1st Douglas Helget, Northwestern Mutual
2nd Ryan Spaude, Eide Bailly
3rd Matt Norland, Meyer & Norland Financial Group
Insurance Agent
1st Steve Hasse, State Farm Insurance
2nd Aaron Hatanpa, Hatanpa State Farm Insurance
3rd Chris Willaert, Farmers Insurance
Local Musician/Band
1st IV Play
2nd Murphy Brothers Band
3rd Switchroad Band
Newspaper Reporter
1st Robb Murray, The Free Press
2nd Shane Frederick, The Free Press
3rd Tim Krohn, The Free Press
Optometrist/Ophthalmologist
1st Nataliya Danylkova, MD, Mankato Clinic
2nd George Lach, OD, Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic
3rd Matthew Downs, OD, Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic
Pediatrician
1st Katie Smentek, MD, Mankato Clinic
2nd Donald Putzier, MD, Mankato Clinic
3rd Brian Williams, MD, Mankato Clinic
Photographer
1st Christy Bode, Christy Bode Photography
2nd Gregg Anderson, Gallery 19
3rd Zak Rivers, Zak Rivers Photography
Radio Personality
1st Stunt Monkey, Hot 96.7
2nd George and Jess in the Morning, Country 103.5
3rd Lisa Kaye, MN 93
Real Estate Agent
1st Angie Van Eman, American Way Realty
2nd Jen True, True Real Estate
3rd Shannon Beal, JBeal Real Estate Group
Television Anchorperson
1st Lisa Cownie, KEYC
2nd Mark Tarello, KEYC
3rd Stacy Steinhagen, KEYC
Waiter
1st Alberto Alonzo Lara, Mazatlan
2nd Daniel Marshall, Tav on the Ave
3rd Jake Petersen, Pub 500
Waitress
1st Rachel Schienke, Pub 500
2nd Meghan Peterson, Big Dog Sports Cafe
3rd Layla Pappas, Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar
Goods & Service
Accounting Firm
1st Eide Bailly
2nd CLA Mankato (Clifton Larson Allen)
3rd Abdo, Eick and Meyers
Alterations
1st Pins & Needles
2nd Artistry Sewing & Design
3rd Barb’s Sewing Room
Auction Services
1st Daily Auction Services
2nd Miller Auction Services
3rd Bid Kato
Auto Body Shop
1st Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body Shop & Glass
2nd Mankato Motors
3rd Hughes Automotive
Auto Repair Shop
1st Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body Shop & Glass
2nd Mankato Motors
3rd Fromm’s Auto Repair
Bank or Credit Union
1st SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
2nd Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union
3rd Community Bank Mankato
Barber Shop
1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa
2nd Northside Hair Co.
3rd Sport Clips
Best Place to Get a Mortgage
1st SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
2nd PrimeSource Funding
3rd Minnesota Valley Federal Credit Union
Best Taxi/Shuttle Services
1st Uber
2nd Blue Earth Taxi
3rd Land to Air Express
Cabinetry
1st Cherry Creek
2nd CZ Construction LLC
3rd Cabinet ReNu
Car Wash
1st Snell Auto Wash
2nd Kwik Trip
3rd Gerring’s Car Wash
Carpet Cleaning
1st Vanderberg Clean
2nd Shine Way Services Inc.
3rd MV Carpet Cleaning
Cell Phone & Wireless Provider
1st Verizon Wireless
2nd Sprint
3rd T-Mobile
Child Care Center
1st Lil Bee’s Learning Center
2nd Jesus Loves Me Learning Center
3rd Little Stars Early Learning Center
Computer Repair
1st Geek Squad-Best Buy
2nd Mankato Computer Technology
3rd Geeks 2 U
Construction Company
1st DeMars Construction
2nd Goodrich Construction, Inc.
3rd Deichman Construction
Dry Cleaner
1st Like Nu Cleaners & Laundry
2nd Madison Avenue Laundry & Dry Cleaners
3rd Laundry Max
Electrical Service
1st Master Electric Company Inc.
2nd BLK Electric Inc.
3rd Ploog Electric Inc.
Employment Agency
1st Express Employment Professionals
2nd Masterson Staffing Solutions
3rd Manpower
Fitness Center
1st Mankato YMCA
2nd Fitness for $10
3rd Kato CrossFit
Florist
1st Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse
2nd Drummers Garden Center & Floral
3rd Becky’s Floral & Gift Shop
Funeral Home
1st Mankato Mortuary
2nd Woodland Hills Funeral Home
3rd St. Peter Funeral Home
Golf Course
1st North Links Golf Course
2nd Terrace View Golf Course
3rd Mankato Golf Club
Hair Salon
1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa
2nd Indulge Salon & Tanning
3rd Allure Salon
Hearing Care Service
1st Mayo Clinic Health System Audiology
2nd Mankato Clinic Hearing Care Center
3rd River Valley Hearing
Heating/Air Service
1st Northern Comfort Inc.
2nd Davis Comfort Systems
3rd Schwickert’s Tecta America
Hotel/Motel
1st Country Inn & Suites
2nd Courtyard by Marriott
3rd Hilton Garden Inn
Insurance Agency
1st Kato Insurance Agency
2nd Hatanpa State Farm Insurance
3rd Community Insurance Mankato
Kennel
1st The Paw Pet Resort
2nd Kind Veterinary Clinic
3rd Heartlund Kennels
Law Firm
1st Knutson+Casey
2nd Gislason & Hunter LLP
3rd Blethen | Berens
Lawn Care
1st Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control
2nd GreenCare
3rd Peters Lawn Service
Massage
1st Liv Aveda Salon & Spa
2nd Mankato’s Chiropractic & Mankato Healing Touch
3rd Indulge Salon & Tanning
Nail Salon
1st Nails by Jordan
2nd Liv Aveda Salon & Spa
3rd Kim’s Nails
Nutrition & Weight Management
1st JP Fitness
2nd Mad Ave Nutrition
3rd Inspire Health & Wellness
Pet Grooming
1st Fur’s a Flyin’
2nd The Paw Pet Resort
3rd Calling All Paws Pet Grooming
Place to Take the Kids
1st Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
2nd Sibley Park
3rd WOW! Zone
Plumbing Service
1st Northern Comfort Inc.
2nd Kaduce Plumbing & Heating
3rd Kopp Plumbing & Heating
Real Estate Agency
1st JBeal Real Estate Group
2nd True Real Estate
3rd American Way Realty
Roofing
1st Schmidt Siding & Window
2nd Heyn Brothers
3rd Kato Roofing, Inc.
Senior Living/ Retirement Facility
1st Ecumen Pathstone Living
2nd Primrose Retirement Community
3rd Oak Terrace Assisted Living
Siding
1st Schmidt Siding & Window
2nd Mike Hansen Roofing
3rd Ron Boelter Window, Siding & Roofing
Specialty Printing
1st B.Stark & Co.
2nd Insty-Prints
3rd Paragon Printing,Mailing & Specialties
Tanning Salon
1st Indulge Salon & Tanning
2nd Sun Tan City
3rd Liv Aveda Salon & Spa
Travel Agency
1st Amber Pietan Travel Agency
2nd Emerald Travel & Cruises
3rd Hometown Travel
Veterinarian Office
1st Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital
2nd Nicollet Veterinary Clinic
3rd North Mankato Animal Hospital
Water Service/Conditioning
1st McGowan Water Conditioning
2nd Culligan Water Conditioning of Mankato
3rd Ecowater Systems
Windows
1st Schmidt Siding & Window
2nd Ron Boelter Window, Siding & Roofing
3rd Lindsay Window & Door LLC
Shopping
Antiques
1st Salvage Sisters Mercantile
2nd Mankato Vintage Market
3rd Pond Road Market
Automotive Dealership (New Vehicle)
1st Mankato Motors
2nd Luther Mankato Honda
3rd Snell Motors
Automotive Dealership (Used Vehicle)
1st Mankato Motors
2nd Heintz Toyota of Mankato
3rd Lager’s of Mankato
Bridal Shop
1st Inspire Bridal Boutique
2nd Valerie’s Bridal
3rd The Silhouette
Children’s Clothing
1st Bumbelou
2nd Old Navy
3rd Kohl’s
Grocery Store
1st Hy-Vee
2nd St. Peter Food Co-op
3rd Cub Home
Entertainment/Electronics
1st DeGrood’s Home Store
2nd Best Buy
3rd Sam’s Club
Home Improvement Store
1st Menards
2nd Home Depot
3rd C & S Supply
Independent Boutique/Shop
1st Mainstream Boutique
2nd Salvage Sisters Mercantile
3rd Creekside Boutique
Jewelry Store
1st Kay Jewelers
2nd Exclusively Diamonds
3rd Julee’s Jewelry
Liquor Store
1st MGM Wine & Spirits
2nd Sam’s Club
3rd Joseph’s Liquor
Meat Market
1st Schmidt’s Meat Market
2nd Hy-Vee
3rd Mocal’s Super Market
Men’s Clothing
1st J. Longs
2nd Graif Clothing
3rd Scheels All Sports
Nursery/Garden
1st Drummers Garden Center & Floral
2nd Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse
3rd Edenvale Nursery
Place to Buy Appliances
1st DeGrood’s Home Store
2nd Menards
3rd Quality Appliance & TV
Place to Buy Furniture
1st Rooms & Rest
2nd Johnson Furniture & Mattress
3rd Covered Bridge Furniture
Place to Buy a Mattress
1st Mankato Mattress Man
2nd Slumberland
3rd Rooms & Rest
Place to Buy Pool/Spa Supplies
1st Sawatzky Pools and Spas
2nd Sweet Living Pools & Spas
3rd Midnight Sun Spas
Power Sports/ATV/Motorcycle
1st Mankato Motorsports
2nd Benny’s Powersports
3rd Starr Cycle
RV Dealer
1st Kroubetz Lakeside Campers & Motors
2nd Keepers RV Center
3rd Gag’s Camper Way
Thrift/Consignment Shop
1st MVAC Again Thrift & More
2nd Goodwill
3rd MRCI Thrift Store
Tire Dealers
1st Discount Tire
2nd Mankato Oil & Tire
3rd Tire Associates
Women’s Clothing
1st Kohl’s
2nd Maurices
3rd TJ Maxx
Dining
All-Around Restaurant
1st The Boulder Tap House
2nd La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar
3rd Pub 500
Appetizers
1st Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen
2nd The Boulder Tap House
3rd Applebee's Grill & Bar
Asian Cuisine
1st Shogun Sushi & Hibachi
2nd Tokyo Sushi & Hibachi
3rd China Buffet
Atmosphere
1st Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen
2nd Pub 500
3rd The Boulder Tap House
Bakery
1st 2 Pins Bakery by Tony Friesen
2nd Hy-Vee
3rd Wooden Spoon
Beer Selection
1st Mankato Brewery
2nd The Boulder Tap House
3rd 7 West Taphouse
Breakfast
1st Weggy's On Campus
2nd Perkins
3rd NaKato bar & Grill
Buffet
1st Olives by Massad's
2nd Pizza Ranch
3rd Mongolian Grill
Catering
1st Najwa's Catering
2nd Hy-Vee
3rd Absolute Custom Catering
Coffee Shop
1st Fillin' Station Coffeehouse
2nd Coffee Hag
3rd Caribou Coffee
Date Night
1st Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar
2nd Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen
3rd Dino's Pizzeria
Dessert
1 Mom & Pop's
2nd Bakers Square Restaurant & Bakery
3rd Olives by Massad's
Family restaurant
1st Buffalo Wild Wings
2nd The Boulder Tap House
3rd Applebee's Grill & Bar
Fast Food
1st Chipotle Mexican Grill
2nd Culver's
3rd McDonald's
Fine Dining
1st Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar
2nd Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen
3rd Olives by Massad's
Hamburger & French Fries
1st Five Guys
2nd The Boulder Tap house
3rd NaKato Bar & Grill
Happy Hour
1st Ummie's Bar and Grill
2nd Circle Inn
3rd Tav on the Ave
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1st Cold Stone Creamery
2nd Mom & Pop's
3rd Dairy Queen
Italian Cuisine
1st Olive Garden Italian Kitchen
2nd Dino's Pizzeria
3rd Pagliai's Pizza
Live Music Venue
1st Vetter Stone Amphitheater
2nd Circle Inn
3rd Mankato Brewery
Locally Owned Restaurant
1st NaKato
2nd Tav on the Ave
3rd Pappageorge Restaurant & Bar
Lunch
1st Jersey Mike's Subs
2nd Panera Bread
3rd Pub 500
Margarita
1st Mazatlan
2nd El Agave
3rd La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar
Mexican Cuisine
1st Mazatlan
2nd La Bamba Mexican Taco House
3rd La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar
Patio Dining
1st Mazatlan
2nd Tav on the Ave
3rd Blue Bricks
Pizza
1st Pagliai's Pizza
2nd Jake's Stadium Pizza
3rd Dino's Pizzeria
