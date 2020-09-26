Check out these nonprofits that need help (and many others at unitedway.org/volunteer)
Lately it seems like all we get is bad news — the pandemic, the economy, politics. It’s tough not to feel hopeless at times, but at least there is still something we can do.
Though we may not all have extra money, many of us have the time and ability to help our community and make a positive difference.
Use your time and talents — it can help the community you’re passionate about. Here’s a sampling of places that could use your help.
Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society
This animal shelter has not only helped many animals find homes but also provides an opportunity for volunteers to care for the animals before adoption.
“BENCHS is here to take in animals who have been found within the community and from people who are looking for a safe place for their animal when things change in their lives. We take in stray animals from the community and surrendered animals as well,” said Andrew Burk, executive director of BENCHS.
They work to take in as many cats and dogs as possible. The first two weeks of August, they took in 65 animals alone.
This means they could use volunteers to help.
Right now BENCHS is limiting the number of volunteers in the shelter and they are required to wear a mask and wash/sanitize their hands regularly. In addition, volunteers are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance between one another.
“We want everyone to stay safe and also provide a safe environment to volunteer in,” Burk said.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of BENCHS, he said.
“We have them help with our laundry, sorting donations, cleaning cat condos, walking dogs, cleaning dog kennels, socializing with our cats and dogs, dishes, cleaning windows, mopping etc. There is so much they do that is vital to our success, and I cannot thank them enough for what they do.” .
More information on other areas to help can be found on www.benchs.org under the volunteer tab.
“Volunteering, if it is for BENCHS or somewhere else, can help that organization in more ways than you think. Being able to give back one hour of time lets the staff have more time with our cats and dogs. We learn more about them each day they are here and that information can help us find them the perfect home.”
Holy Grounds
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Holy Grounds is a way for those in need to stop by for food and find a sense of community in downtown Mankato.
“It started as a way to get to know our neighbors and to offer people experiencing homelessness a safe respite and some warm food and coffee during winter mornings,” said Rev. Michelle Hargrave, a senior pastor at the church at Cherry and Second streets.
“It has become a resource for people experiencing poverty and homelessness, a place to get good food most mornings and has developed into a community that looks out for one another.”
Holy Grounds offers a welcoming environment for people who need community, a solid breakfast and resources.
“It is a place where people know your name — I find that is a powerful part of this ministry. I also have noticed that folks who have just arrived in town, have been evicted, or just out of jail often come to Holy Grounds first. We can give them a fresh change of clothes and a jacket, numbers to call for help. Stabilizing people in these critical transition moments is good for the community,” Hargrave said.
Volunteers cook and serve the meal, wash dishes and visit with the community.
They are operating a bit differently now with the pandemic as volunteers must practice social distancing. They also serve a to-go breakfast from the door.
If interested in getting involved with Holy Grounds or if a group would like to sponsor a meal or cook a lunch, contact Rev. Erica Koser at 507-225-6370, via erica@mankatocentenary.org, or through the Holy Grounds Facebook page..
Prospective volunteers can find more information at mankatocentenary.org.
Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest is looking for volunteers throughout Greater Mankato for the 2020-21 school year to help implement JA financial literacy programs for local K-12 students.
This group serves students in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, St. Clair, St. Peter, Maple River, Lake Crystal and Cleveland.
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about college and career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential programs. And you can help out kids of all ages.
The elementary school program consists of five lessons running 30-45 minutes each. These lessons can be delivered weekly. The middle and high school programs run six to 12 weeks, depending on the curriculum.
“Our mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. We raise funds each year to bring JA curriculum to our local schools,” said District Manager Katie Mons.
Volunteers work with teachers on the best times during the year to do JA.
“As we gear up for the ‘20-’21 school year, we will have many options for educators to utilize. During this difficult economic time, JA is more important than ever to educate our students on financial planning and money management,” Mons said.
The 2019-2020 school year program impacted over 8,300 Greater Mankato students in 28 schools. JA quickly pivoted during the pandemic to make virtual curriculum available to teachers, students and parents for free, which may be vital this year given how uncertain the future is with schools.
“We will be looking for volunteers to help implement JA programs virtually or through video messages. Together, we will prosper and continue to impact our youth with financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship,” Mons said.
Community members interested in volunteering do not need any experience as they will go through training. Those interested can contact Katie at katie@jaum.org.
VINE Faith in Action
Mankato has been referred to as one of the best places to retire in Minnesota, and for good reason.
With amazing resources such as VINE Faith in Action to help aging adults remain independent and in their own homes, this nonprofit benefits the whole community.
“Our mission is as follows: VINE Faith in Action promotes quality of life and a culture of caring, sustained by volunteerism, community engagement, and support for neighbors in need,” said Adam Massman, assistant to the director at VINE Faith in Action.
With all of the services that VINE offers and its huge mission, there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers.
“Volunteers provide transportation, deliver meals on wheels, serve as friendly visitors, provide chore services, assist in our adult day respite center, answer phones, assist in the fitness center and pool, teach classes, help at the VINE Thrift Store and more,” Massman said.
Each year VINE serves more than 3,000 people through numerous programs.
Prospective volunteers attend an hourlong orientation and must pass a background check before allowed to volunteer. For one-time events, such as big Rake the Town, an orientation is not required.
“VINE’s story is being written by each and every person who believes in the importance of neighbors helping neighbors. Our mission is fulfilled by each community member who has benefited from VINE’s services and each volunteer who has graciously provided help to others,” Massman said.
Programs especially needing volunteers right now include transportation, the friendly visitor Caring Connection program and Meals on Wheels.
Individuals interested in finding out more about VINE can call 507-387-1666 or visit its website at vinevolunteers.com.
Greater Mankato Area United Way
Greater Mankato Area United Way's mission is to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people's lives.
“We support 56 essential programs within 36 agencies to keep the region strong and balanced through basic needs, health and education,” said Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way. “Our programs serve more than 51,000 people annually in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers.”
They also bring people and organizations together to meet community needs, which they refer to as “convening the community.”
“Some of our recent convenings have addressed emergency housing, social isolation in older adults, youth development and literacy. A few examples of initiatives developed from Greater Mankato Area United Way’s convening include the Connecting Kids program, Mankato Youth Place and Success by Six,” Kaus said.
United Way has more than 1,000 volunteers annually who contribute over 9,000 hours of service and are involved in every aspect. They serve on the community impact teams that review and vet agencies receiving funding each year, serve as board members, event committee members, corporate callers, rally speakers and much more. Volunteers also take part in initiatives such as the annual Week of Action service projects.
“With the support of volunteers, givers, sponsors and in-kind donors, Greater Mankato Area United Way is able to accomplish big things. Five years ago, we reinvented our organization with a renewed focus on creating community engagement and fundraising opportunities to ensure the sustainability of our programs. Over the past five years, our annual campaigns have raised more than $10 million to improve lives in our four-county area,” Kaus said.
Those interested can find more information at GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org or on their Facebook @GMAUW.
“This year’s campaign will be the most important yet,” Kaus said. “With the escalating needs, we encourage everyone to come together to ensure these essential nonprofit programs can carry out their work to keep our region strong and balanced through basic needs, health and education.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.