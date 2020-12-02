Listening to Diane Dunham talk about making and baking bread, the process sounds like chemistry. And in many ways, it is.
Dunham is the owner of the Market Bakery that sells breads and other baked goods at the Mankato Farmers’ Market. For several years, she has been involved in baking and the food industry, including a couple of decades baking in a federal prison for 800 prisoners three times a day.
Both Dunham and her sisters are involved in the food industry, but not because they grew up in a baking family. “I grew up in a non-cooking family. We learned to cook and bake because we were hungry!” she says.
“I remember my mom baking bread once. It was a frozen loaf she popped in the oven.”
Dunham is not surprised by the urge in the populace to bake bread. She says it’s something to do alone, or with friends and family, and it eases the fear of food shortages during the pandemic.
That urge to bake and the fear of shortages led to some very real shortages in the availability of flour and yeast – two mainstays of bread baking.
Although Dunham purchases what she needs from a wholesaler rather than a retailer, she notes she was concerned about getting supplies for a few months earlier this year.
For years Dunham taught baking classes in her nearly all-commercial kitchen in the winter months. She always stressed “the three unders” where most home bakers of bread fail. “They under mix (knead), under proof (let the dough rise) and under bake (either too low of a temperature or too short a time).”
Tips she offers for home bread makers: Don’t overheat the water in which the yeast is dissolved. She most often uses room temperature water as opposed to heated water. Yeast breaks down when it is too hot and won’t raise your bread. If the water is cool, it just may take a little longer for the yeast to work. “If you have hot dough, your bread is history.”
Dunham also says it’s unlikely a home baker would over-knead bread dough. If using a KitchenAid mixer for kneading, she says it’s more likely the mixer’s gears would be overloaded before the dough was over-kneaded.
A most critical element, Dunham says, is salt. “Salt is almost more critical than yeast,” she says. Without salt, bread will “dimple and fall.”
Any final message from Dunham to bread bakers is to pay attention to what is supposed to happen in the two hours the recipe calls for letting the dough rise. The two hours are unimportant, she says. The dough should double in size, for example, no matter how long it takes. In the summer heat, it may take half an hour. “Don’t count on time,” she says.
Dunham offers these two recipes for potential bread bakers. And, she cautions, it’s the process more so than the ingredients that make the difference.
BREAD RECIPES FOR BEGINNERS
Ciabatta Bread
Makes 2 loaves
2 cups plus 2 tablespoons warm water
1 tsp yeast
4 cups bread flour
2 tsp salt
Directions
In large bowl, place water and stir in yeast. Let stand 2 minutes. Then stir in flour next and then salt. Dough will be loose and gooey like biscuit dough; stir together for about 2 minutes. (You can use a mixer with a hook or paddle.)
Cover bowl and let set in a warm area like on top of the stove until tripled in size, 1-3 hours, depending on the temp. When tripled in size, pour out onto a large floured tray or baking sheet. Right after pouring out, using a floured spatula or dough scraper, fold dough inward, about four folds all to the center. Flour dough completely (not thickly) and cover with a dish towel. If it's not floured well, the towel will stick.
Let set for 30 minutes and repeat the folding then flouring, for a total of three times not including the first one when you poured it out. Let it sit for 30 minutes after the third fold. The folding is the key to developing the texture and developed flavor. After the final 30 minutes, with floured hands, cut your dough in two pieces, flour and shape into a loaf.
From the time you initially pour it out until you cut the dough is two hours. After shaping the loaves, place on a greased and cornmealed pan, lightly flour the top of the loaf and cover again with a towel until nearly tripled in size. Again depending on your dough and air temps, this could be 30-90 minutes or more. Loaf may look raggy — that's fine!
Pre-heat oven to 450-475 degrees F, yes… that's right. Bread bakes about 15-20 minutes total. Turn pans half way through baking time. It should be fairly dark and blistery looking.
Long process, but so worth it. May take a few attempts to perfect it.
Harvest Seed Bread
2 cups water
1 tablespoon of yeast
3 tablespoons molasses
3 tablespoons oil
6 tablespoons of salted and roasted pumpkin seeds
1 ½ tablespoons poppy seeds
2 tablespoons millet or sesame seed
1 tablespoon salt
1 ½ cups whole wheat flour
3 cups bread flour
Directions
Start yeast in water for a couple of minutes, then add rest in order. Hold back 1/2- 1 cup of bread flour, add as needed to make a medium firm dough. After nearly doubling in size, cut/shape and allow to proof. Bread should nearly double before baking.
Bake at 380 degrees F until browned on the bottom, about 20-30 minutes. Can make into buns or loaves. Because this dough is dark, it will look like it is done before it is. Tap it to check for the ‘hollow’ sound and check the sides of the bread from brownness.
For those interested in creating sourdough bread, as has been popular during the pandemic, there are a couple of ways to proceed to success.
Sourdough is bread that’s been naturally leavened with active cultures of bacteria and yeast. In the true form, no commercial yeast has been used. This requires several days on your counter, with acute attention every day. If mold appears in your starter, it must be thrown out.
Dunham uses a commercial sourdough starter for consistency, but Bob’s Red Mill flour company has provided information on how to build an organic starter from scratch.
It takes several days, and shortcuts are not allowed. It also involved discarding much of the starter as you build. Like Dunham’s ciabatta recipe, it’s an intricate process, but worth it.
If you have an extra Mason jar and lid, punch holes in the lid. The only ingredients you’ll add are water and flour … 4 ounces of each. Attach the lid, and wait 24 hours. If you are unable to spare a lid due to shortages this past fall, use cheesecloth or a clean towel.
After 18-24 hours have passed, discard half the starter, and add flour and water.
This process continues for several days while the starter ferments. By the end of the process, you will have a bubbly starter that will raise your bread without additional commercial yeast.
The tangy taste of sourdough bread is even better knowing the ingredients that went into it.
There are several YouTube videos about how to make and bake homemade bread, and others about sourdough starters and bread, pancakes and muffins.
Anyway it’s sliced, the aroma of homemade baking bread is a trick real estate agents have used for years when showing houses to prospective buyers because it smells like home.
