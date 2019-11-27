Have you ever wondered… WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

We have. So we caught up with a few of them for you
There probably has been a moment in your life when — while you’re sitting casually on a southern Minnesota porch, perusing the goings-on in the daily newspaper and sipping comfortably on a cup of joe that has cooled to the perfect drinking temperature — a certain thought occurs to you.
“I wonder whatever happened to so and so?” you say to yourself as you gaze thoughtfully across the Minnesota prairie while gently stroking your beard, or chin.
Or maybe you’re at the mall and a gentleman struts by with the same gait or swagger as someone you used to see on the local news, and you say to yourself, “Hey, that looks like that one guy. I wonder … Where is he now?”
We’ve wondered that, too. It’s only natural, right? When people’s actions, be they wondrous or heinous, put them in the public spotlight, those people become an indelible part of the community’s collective memory. And whether they’ve lifted the community to new heights or given it a black eye, they still make us uniquely who we are. And we wonder about them.
Perhaps no one has been the subject of such wonderings as Stan Christ.
Remember Stan? He was the affable mayor of Mankato who disappeared in the dark of night and abandoned his role as mayor.
Over the years, various publications have caught up with Stan. Most recently, Chuck Hunt of the Faribault County Register wrote a great column about Stan that served as a recap of the “incident” people keep talking about: his absconsion (many would say justified) with the piece of Kasota stone that read, “Here were hanged 38 Sioux Indians — Dec. 26, 1862.”
Christ told Hunt the whole story in the summer of 2018. He told Hunt he’d known the monument was sitting in a storage shed in Sibley Park until 1994 when he personally picked it up with a flatbed truck and, well, “liberated” it. Where is now? He won’t tell. Didn’t tell Hunt, didn’t tell me, didn’t tell Free Press columnist Brian Ojanpa, either. Ojanpa tracked Christ down in 2012 and asked the same questions.
But Christ talked about another controversial part of his tenure as mayor: his 1999 exit.
If one were painting this in a negative light, one might say Christ skipped town under the cover of night. But it’s hard to have a conversation with the man and think there was anything nefarious about it. He just seems like a nice guy who didn’t want to be mayor anymore.
“I just kind of wanted to leave real quietly one night,” Christ said. “It’s a long story with the council and things. I had a council that didn’t really agree with me, and it was just time to go, I guess.”
At the time, a lot of people in town figured he’d headed south. And they weren’t wrong. Christ said his time in Mankato had become contentious, and he didn’t like how things were going.
“I’d been hauling toys and stuff down to Missouri,” he said. “We weren’t quite sure where we were going to go. We were originally going to start an antique toy store in Branson, but the numbers didn’t work out. But we just had decided it was time. (My wife and I) both wanted a change, I’d been through a divorce. Had a lotta trouble with the railroad thing.”
The “railroad thing” was the controversial DM&E proposal that would have routed dozens of high-speed, coal-hauling trains through downtown Mankato. Christ was among the few on the council favoring a working relationship with the railroad, while others were steadfastly opposed. It divided the council as well as the community. And, in the end, it never happened. The company in 2012 indefinitely halted its expansion plans when consumer demand for coal waned. That was the end of a 15-year controversy.
So, where’d he go?
“I spent 18 years in Missouri, I did construction, did some remodeling, did some concrete work. I was working full time. When I hit 65 though, I thought I was going to retire, but I started a hauling business that took off like wildfire.”
He moved back to Minnesota two years ago, settling in Blue Earth. That’s where Chuck Hunt found him. Christ was selling some of his antique toys at the citywide garage sale, and the newspaper man started asking questions. Christ’s answers were intriguing, so Hunt kept asking more questions. Eventually he learned Christ was that mayor. And no journalist could turn down a story that good.
Christ says he loves Blue Earth, and loves being back in Minnesota.
“My children are here, my wife is from here,” he said. “I still travel to toy shows. I was at the National Tractor Show down in Des Moines, week before I was in Turtle Lake, Sioux Falls, St. Cloud, Sioux City, Iowa, Sioux City, Nebraska.”
He also makes it back to Mankato on occasion. And he doesn’t mind if you stop and say “Hi.”
Glenn Gabriel
When your ouster from a highly public government job comes with a press conference, people will remember you. That was the case for Glenn Gabriel, a former director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Gabriel came to Mankato from the Gainsville, Florida, Police Department with a giant task: help the city merge the police and fire departments into one Department of Public Safety. He also came in as an outsider, the first time the city’s top cop wasn’t from Mankato. And anyone who knows Gabriel knows he’s not the kind of guy to come into the gig quietly. He was opinionated, he was loud, and he sometimes rubbed people the wrong way.
He also got a lot of things done. He successfully ushered in that merger. And he promoted women to leadership positions in the early 1990s, including four women who were made police commanders. One of those women, Amy Vokal, is the current director of public safety.
“When I came there, both the police and fire departments were 100% male. When I left, 25% of the workforce was women, and 50% of supervisors were women,” he said. “I’m proud of Amy being the director of public safely. I don’t know what kind of job she’s doing, but I know she’s a very capable person. And apparently the city agrees.”
Still, Gabriel admits his exit was less than ideal. It came on the heels of an investigation into the work environment within the department. And in the end, he was asked to step down.
“When you leave you want to go out on top, and that certainly wasn’t the way it was when I left the city,” he said. “The city didn’t exactly throw a going-away party but the community threw several parties. In the end I was treated fairly. I always said I was serving at the pleasure of the city manager. And I don’t want to be somewhere where I’m viewed as a liability.”
Though he says he doesn’t have a lot of regrets about his time as public safety director, there are a few. One of them was the rocky relationship he had with longtime Mankato booster Gus Johnson.
“Gus Johnson and I got off on a bad foot. I didn’t recognize the political influence Gus wielded and continued the adversarial relationship. I had some responsibility for that. I didn’t handle it correctly,” he said.
He said former Mankato City Manager Bill Bassett told him something very valuable once: Friends come and go; enemies stay with you forever.
“(Gus) was someone who despised me and did everything he could do to unseat me,” Gabriel said. “That’s why I say it was a mistake to not reach out to him. He was an enemy that remained forever. That was my fault, not his.”
These days Gabriel is happily retired and living in Arizona. He said he returns to town occasionally.
“We have some pretty strong ties there, so I’ve been back a fair number of times,” he said. “I look with great fondness to the time I was there.
Melissa Peterman
Unless you’ve been under a rock for a few decades, you’ve no doubt seen Melissa Peterman in action.
A graduate of Minnesota State University’s theater program, Peterman might be the program’s most successful alum. She was a regular on “Reba” and “Baby Daddy,” had roles in “Last Man Standing” and “Young Sheldon,” and now hosts a game show called “Punchline.”
She loves her alma mater and is proud to be a Maverick.
“I always talk it up. I tell anyone who asks that I think it’s one of the best theater departments in Minnesota, and I feel like I got a fabulous education there,” Peterman said from her California home. “The U of M has a great program as well, but in Mankato you were immediately working in some capacity on a show, and you figured out pretty quickly if you were meant to be in that program. Not a lot of departments can say that.”
Her breakout role came in the Coen brothers’ brilliant film “Fargo,” where she played a young prostitute. You remember the scene, right? When the cop, played by Francis McDormand, says, “So, where are you girls from?” Peterman replies, “Le Sueur, but I went to high school in White Bear Lake. Go Bears.”
Even though she’s still in the uncertain world of acting — where finding work takes up most of your time — she feels good about how things have gone so far.
“I’ve been so lucky,” she said. “I was on two series that have had over 100 episodes, and in the meantime, I’ve been busy enough.”
Peterman has been married to her husband, John Brady, for 20 years. They have a 14-year-old son.
Crime and Punishment
■ In 1996, Peter Shoen murdered his wife, a crime for which the Watonwan County farmer was sentenced to life in prison. But the public’s reaction to his crime was intensified by a few lines in the criminal complaint: Authorities said he’d told them he killed her to “put her out of her misery.”
The two argued, which according to trial testimony was becoming a common thing in the marriage. During a tussle, Kimberly Shoen fell down a flight of stairs and lay unconscious at the bottom. That is when, Shoen told police, he retrieved a pipe from the yard to bludgeon her.
Shoen, who lived on a farm near Truman,, stood trial for first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Later, I visited Shoen at Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, where he revealed he’d been put on antidepressants. He also revealed he’d just saved the life of a prison worker who’d been attacked by another inmate.
In Minnesota, life in prison means roughly 30 years (unless you’re sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole). That’s roughly seven years away.
■ In 1998, a Waseca junior high student named Cally Jo Larson came home from school and interrupted a burglar. That burglar’s name was Lorenzo Sanchez, and Cally Jo’s punishment for that interruption was to be brutally raped and murdered.
It took investigators months to solve the crime. While they worked on it, the community lived in fear of a killer on the loose. The community also came together to mourn the young girl. Her middle school locker was permanently retired, and a tree was planted outside the school.
Eventually, though, investigators zeroed in on Sanchez. He was arrested for a different burglary, and eventually connected to the rape and murder of Cally Jo Larson. He’s currently serving a life prison term and was transferred to a Texas prison.
■ She was being a Good Samaritan. And in the end, it cost her her life.
Sheri Osborn, witnesses say, was merely trying to help out a friend by giving him a ride home from the bar late one night in Faribault County. That friend was Ryan Owen. But while Owen made it home OK, Osborn did not.
After being reported missing, the community searched the countryside around her Winnebago home, combing area corn fields in groups. But it took a deal between law enforcement and Owen to finally find Osborn’s body. Owen agreed to reveal the location of her body — at the bottom of a river — in exchange for consideration of a lesser sentence.
He was ultimately sentenced to 23 years in prison and is scheduled for release in 2022.
The popular kids
■ Perhaps Mankato’s coolest export is Jimmy Chin, the filmmaker responsible for some of the most breathtaking cinematography ever seen on the big screen.
Chin won an Oscar last year for his documentary “Free Solo,” which chronicled Alex Honnold’s effort to free climb — without ropes or other safety aids — El Capitan in California. The feat was spectacular. It was also mind-blowingly dangerous, and the camera angles Chin employed accentuated every second of the tension on the historic climb.
Chin, who attended Loyola Catholic Schools before finishing high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, attended Carleton College in Northfield and then traveled the world while living out of his car for a number of years. He’s produced several critically acclaimed films about climbing, and the success of “Free Solo” is partially credited with an increase in the number of climbing hobbyists.
■ Of all the athletes to come out of the Mankato area — and this sports-loving town has produced a lot — few left Mankato with as much hype as Philip Nelson.
A highly touted quarterback at Mankato West High School, Nelson was recruited by several Division I schools before settling on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. But he sought a transfer after two years and was set up to play for Rutgers. And then … it happened.
Nelson got into an altercation with Isaac Kolstad and Trevor Shelley in Mankato’s downtown bar area, and in a matter of a few seconds — where punches were thrown, Kolstad’s head violently struck the concrete, and Nelson kicked him when he was down — all three lives were changed forever. Shelley was sentenced to five months in prison. Kolstad sustained a traumatic brain injury and continues to recover.
Nelson, meanwhile, moved on after serving a few days in jail. After Rutgers cut him from their squad because of the incident, he found a spot at Eastern Carolina University where he finished his college football career. He failed to sign with an NFL team and tried to catch on with a team in the Canadian Football League. But he was cut before the season started. He then signed with the San Diego Fleet of the upstart Alliance of American Football. But that league folded after one season.
He’s now on the roster of the Dallas Renegades, a member of the XFL football league owned by Vince McMahon of World Wrestling Entertainment. Their season kicks off Feb. 9.