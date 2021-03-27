Helping youth during a pandemic

Mentors of the future
The Mankato area is fortunate to be home to several organizations that offer mentoring to its youth, such as the YWCA, the YMCA and MY Place (Mankato Youth Place).
As trusted advisers, mentors can help fill a gap for young people who benefit from interacting with caring adults and who might have missed out on some of the basic life lessons other youths take for granted.
Traditionally, mentors and the youths they worked with met in person and played games, went on field trips and generally enjoyed getting to know each other. As we all know, COVID-19 changed just about everything, including mentoring.
Here is how some local groups handled mentoring during the past year.
YWCA
At the YWCA, Youth Programming Coordinator Lydia Jagodzinski was still attending Minnesota State University when she began her new job at the beginning of March 2020.
“I had a week of normalcy and then everything changed,” Jagodzinski said.
In some ways, Jagodzinski believes starting just as COVID-19 hit the world might be something of an advantage because she was so new to the job that she was more easily able to roll with the punches.
Jagodzinski runs youth programs for girls in grades three through five. There are about 158 girls in the programs.
“The two main programs are Girls on the Run and Girls Inc. There are five coaches who each have a group of 15 to 20 girls. Our programs focus on self-esteem and empowerment,” Jagodzinski said. “We want the girls we work with to feel like they can contribute to society and also take care of themselves.”
The YWCA includes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as a part of what they want girls to realize they can also do.
“With younger kids, we might ask them to draw a picture of a scientist,” Jagodzinski said. “Even today a lot of them might draw pictures of a male scientists and we’ll tell them, ‘You can be a scientist too.’ They need to hear that.”
For the mentors at the YWCA, being able to continue their programs was paramount as the youth they worked with transitioned from going to school to having school at home. To do that, they put safety guidelines into place so girls could continue to come to their center.
“When school was not in session on-site, we had kids from eight in the morning until five in the afternoon,” Jagodzinski said. “We follow the school guidelines for COVID-19 and make sure everyone wears masks and does social distancing.”
Over the summer months, the YWCA served about 160 girls.
“It was a different kind of summer since we couldn’t go on field trips, but it was still a good one,” Jagodzinski said.
She thinks mentoring is more important than ever during such unusual and stressful times as the past year has been.
“Kids need a place to go where they feel comfortable and safe, and that is what we give them,” Jagodzinski said. “That’s what we do. I swear I have the best job in the world. I love coming to work.”
MY Place
Erin Simmons has been the executive director of MY Place since before it opened its doors in October 2018. When COVID-19 arrived, Simmons guided the program through the many changes necessary to keep it up and running.
“In a lot of ways, everything changed in a moment, but our mission remained the same: to empower all young people to reach their full potential,” Simmons said.
MY Place serves area youths in kindergarten through grade nine. The center strives to be a safe place where kids can work with adults who care about them and help them build confidence while learning new skills.
After COVID-19 hit, MY Place remained open.
“We had some really fast pivots,” Simmons said. “We had to take care of a lot of things very quickly.”
By early April, the center transitioned from its previous hours of 2:30-7 p.m. to 12-5 p.m.
“With the earlier hours we can serve lunch and dinner to the kids, and the kids still have access to their teachers while they are learning remotely,” Simmons said.
The students use a combination of computers and tablets while doing their schoolwork.
Keeping MY Place clean became even more important over the past year. One of the first tasks of the staff was removing anything with a soft surface that couldn’t be easily cleaned.
“We took it in stride and made the necessary changes. We also partnered with the city of Mankato who has staff who come in and clean at night,” Simmons said.
Mask wearing hasn’t been an issue for the children who frequent MY Place.
“The kids understand they need to wear their masks and they don’t oppose it,” Simmons said. “Like everything else, they’ve gotten used to it.
Not having to wear masks is one of the things Simmons is looking forward to in the post-pandemic world.
“I realized I’ve hired staff since the pandemic started and I don’t know what they really look like.”
Simmons also anticipates welcoming back the people who used to volunteer at the center.
“We used to have a lot of senior citizens who volunteered, but that had to stop. It will be nice when they can come back. That and field trips. It will be so nice to be able to go places again,” Simmons said.
YMCA
Tom Schueneman began working at Mankato’s YMCA in January 2020 after completing a 32-year career with the Mankato Area Public Schools.
“I have been at the Y just over a year as the director of social responsibility, leading and collaborating with an experienced staff that is committed to building unique friendships between terrific kids and adult volunteers,” Schueneman said.
The program has been serving youth in the Mankato and North Mankato community for an impressive 52 years and is made up of three components. The Brother/Sister Community Based Mentoring, Group Mentoring and a School-Based Mentoring Pen Pal Program.
Youth between the ages of 6 and 14 are matched with responsible, positive adult role models. The mentors go through an extensive screening and training process prior to being matched with a mentee.
The program now serves about 175 youths. In addition to the youths being actively served, the Y has a waiting list of about 90, many of whom are boys.
“It is important that we recognize that our community has 175 adult volunteers who are willing and committed to mentoring these youth. For all the youth to be matched, we need about 90 more mentors, 60-plus would need to be men. There are many boys waiting!” Schueneman said.
The mentoring program at the Y relies on being responsive and innovative to maintain its program enrollment.
“It is also the nature of the programs that enrollment fluctuates. We do expect to see more volunteer mentor availability as restrictions and guidelines lift, which will provide for more mentor/mentee matches,” Schueneman said.
Prior to COVID-19, mentors and mentees typically got together once a week for a few hours to participate in community activities. Activities range from playing a board game to going to a sporting event.
YMCA mentors also are encouraged to plan intentional activities that help their youth see a bright future, such as visiting a college campus or touring the mentor’s workplace. Monthly group activities hosted by the program is another way mentors and mentees get to know each other.
Since COVID-19’s arrival, mentoring has changed to a degree.
“The consequences of the pandemic and economic downturn has caused social, emotional and financial hardships for many in our community,” Schueneman said. “Program referrals and the needs of the youth are still great.”
Over the last year, the mentoring program at times paused programming, shifted guidance, made pivots and restarted — all in an effort to maintain the mentor-mentee relationship in the safest way.
“Mentors continued to be encouraged to be mindful about the importance of letting their mentees know they are there for them. Most importantly, mentors know that communicating even in the most challenging times is the key to healthy and supportive relationships.”
Schueneman is hopeful that when life return to normal, the Y will be able to match even more kids with a caring adult mentor.
“As always, an invitation exists to anyone who feels that being a mentor is something they can do,” Schueneman said.
To learn more about becoming a mentor, visit the YWCA’s website at ywcamankato.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 507-345-4629; MY Place’s website at myplacemankato.org or call 507-720-6898; and the YMCA’s website at mankatoymca.org/mentoring-programs or call 507-345-9815