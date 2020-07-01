Striving to be the best
Mainstream Boutique in Mankato has been open since 2015 at 1901 Madison Avenue. Before that, co-owner Shannon Lang owned a Mainstream Boutique franchise in New Prague with another person. In Mankato, she co-owns the store with Laura Factor.
Some things unique about Mainstream Boutique, Lang says, is its customer service.
“We strive to be the best.”
Mainstream Boutique is also unique in that it is multi-generational. Lang says her daughter and her mother both are just as comfortable shopping there as she is. She says the average age of her customers “may be 50,” though she hasn’t done a survey.
Sizes in the store range from extra small to XXL, so Lang says they have everyone covered. They also offer several styles , colors and price points.
During the lockdown, Lang says the fact that so many of the store’s customers have become their friends helped keep the business afloat. She and Factor tried to be creative during the time they were closed. They offered live video feeds, “try-on” videos, and curbside service.
Lang says Factor was a stay-at-home mom for many years, but she came to Lang believing Mankato could use something like a Mainstream Boutique, and the two opened the store.
