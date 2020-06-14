The bravest, bestest good boys are putting their lives on the line
Brittney Gehrking barely has the door open and Zeus’ head is already poking through. But once he’s through, he bursts into a jolly gallup — head shaking, collar jangling.
At the Faribault County Sheriff’s Department offices, Zeus feels just as at home as any other deputy or staff member.
And because he’s not sniffing out narcotics or chasing down a suspect, Zeus just gets to be a dog right now. Like any good boy, he loves to dart around the room greeting people and making sure everything smells like it should. And as if he were Norm walking into his favorite tavern, everybody here knows his name.
But the second Gehrking needs him to obey, it’s like a switch turns on inside him. Where one second he’s sniffing around and whining because he wants to leave the room, the next — at Gehrking’s command — he turns into a focused, ready, intense working dog.
Zeus, obviously, is the canine half of the department’s K9 unit. He and Gehrking, like many K9 units, have become a tightly-knit team.
K9 units are among the unsung heroes of law enforcement. They rescue people, chase down criminals, sniff out narcotics and, perhaps most importantly, prevent bad things from happening in the first place; a loud bark and sharp teeth can be a powerful deterrent.
In an issue devoted to pets, it would have been egregious to ignore some of the bravest pets of all. So we’re introducing you to K9 units from Faribault and Le Sueur counties.
Like a king
Gehrking, a Willmar native, attended Minnesota State University where she worked for campus security. After graduating, she got hired in 2011 as a part-time officer in Winnebago, and quickly moved into a full-time position. She moved to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and has been there ever since.
Getting to be a K9 officer was a dream come true.
“It’s the reason I became a cop,” she said. “I’d always wanted to be a canine handler. And he was actually my personal dog. I bought him as a pet.”
She picked up Zeus from a Mankato breeder in 2015. She’d been on a waiting list. And while she waited, she was also keeping her fingers crossed that her sheriff and chief deputy would be on board with adding a K9 unit.
Gehrking had Zeus evaluated by a professional canine trainer, and the results came back exactly as she’d hoped: Zeus would be perfect, the trainer said. But she was still uncertain about formally asking her boss for permission to do it.
Turns out she didn’t have to.
A burglary-in-progress situation unfolded in such a way that having a trained dog available would have been a much safer alternative for the deputies involved. After it was resolved, the chief deputy — who knew Gehrking was very interested in pursuing K9 unit certification — told her to research it and get back to him with a plan of action.
In 2016 Zeus was sent for a three-week intensive training session for drug detection. When he returned, Gehrking had her own training. Both dog and handler must go through intensive and continual training.
Halloween of 2016 was their first shift together. In their first week he was deployed several times. But it was a December call that put any doubt about his value to rest. At a traffic stop near Wells, Zeus detected not only illegal drugs inside the vehicle, but he also found a backpack under the hood containing $50,000 in cash. After the cases were adjudicated, $35,000 went back to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Department, which more than covered the cost of Zeus’ training and certification.
In another case, Zeus tracked a hit-and-run suspect to a corn field. The suspect surrendered quickly when he heard Zeus barking. And in another case, he tracked a fleeing suspect for 45 minutes and located him in a shed.
Zeus is actually owned by the county. And he’s covered by the county's insurance. But the deal Gehrking struck with the county is such that when Zeus’ time as a K9 unit is over, she’ll be able to buy him back for $1.
Zeus is primarily a narcotic and evidence detection dog, but he is trained to defend Gehrking should she need help. She’s got a device on her person at all times that can unlock the door and summon Zeus. And Zeus, if he sees Gehrking under duress, will most assuredly and forcefully come to her aid.
In addition to being the fluffiest member of the department, he’s also Gehrking’s pet. Because of that, she worries about him. He wears a Kevlar vest when he’s working, but Gehrking says she knows there’s potential for him to sustain serious injuries or worse.
“I have to put that in the back of my mind,” she said. “Otherwise I’d never be able to deploy him on a track, or deploy in a manner to protect us. I have to put that in the back of my mind because if something were to happen to him I’d be devastated. But, you know … I don’t want to think about it, but you’d rather lose a dog than a human partner. But I would be a wreck.”
Zeus isn’t above making his feelings known. Gehrking says he can be a real drama queen.
“Sometimes he gives me lip in the back of the car,” she said. “He barks at me. Or if the music is too loud he’ll dramatically sigh. Or if we’re parked next to one of my partners for too long, he’ll sigh or dramatically lay down.”
Being a K9 cop is fun, she said. But it isn’t easy.
Every time she trains with him or uses him in the line of duty, she must keep meticulous records. That’s because a law enforcement officer’s work is often scrutinized in a courtroom, where clever lawyers are paid to make sure everything was done by the book. K9 units — both dog and handler — must be certified. If certification is allowed to lapse, all they’ve got is a highly trained pet that can’t legally be used on a call.
“There’s a lot of time you have to put into it,” she said. “I’m on call 24-7. I average five off-duty calls a month.”
Gehrking uses two cell phones, one for work and one for personal use. Each has a different ring tone. When Gehrking is at home, and the work phone ringtone goes off, Zeus gets excited. He thinks he’s going to work.
Meet Jett
Deputy Joe Kern of the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department, a Mankato native, also attended Minnesota State University. Played baseball there, too.
He picked up his new German Shepherd puppy in 2017 when the pup was just 8 weeks old. And for the last year and a half, in addition to being the Kern family pet, he’s a fully certified K9 officer.
In a park in Mankato last month, Kern ran Jett through his paces, and Jett’s work was impressive. He tracked down several hidden objects within seconds, each time laying down and looking back at Kern for praise and approval.
He also showed impressive obedience, sticking as close as he could to Kern’s left side, obeying commands, chasing balls, barking loudly and looking very much like the kind of dog that could, with one command, end a dangerous police situation.
Like Zeus, Jett has seen his share of work. In fact, he was called in for that shooting case just a few weeks near the Mankato dog park. While he didn’t need to spring into action, Jett was on hand to assist with containment and potential tracking.
Jett has never had to bite anyone. But there’s been a few cases where he was close.
“I can recall two different subjects, one on a domestic where we tracked him a couple hundred yards into the woods. And it’s just awesome to see them work in odor, just like a hunting dog trying to find its prey, and all of a sudden he starts alerting and barking. None of the officers saw the guy, but he was hiding out in some downed bushes and trees and then he’s like, ‘Don’t let your dog bite!’” he said. “Sometimes people in the real world, maybe they’re not always intimidated by law enforcement. But for some reason a hundred-pound dog that’s barking and has got some teeth? People are usually pretty compliant. It’s not that you want to use it as a threat but in certain situations it’s a tool to prevent officers from having to go in and go hands on. If I can get Jett to bark and intimidate a criminal or a suspect and he gives up, it’s better for all of us.”
Jett was a key player one winter day when an elderly gentleman wandered away from his Montgomery residence in his underwear. It was cold, and finding the man quickly was crucial. Kern and Jett were off duty, but came in quickly after they were called. Jett grabbed the scent right away and led Kern to a broken down vehicle in the backyard of a nearby residence. The man was sitting in the front seat shivering.
“I was like, ‘Oh! Sarge, got him here!’” Kern said. “It was just awesome to be on scene for literally four or five minutes and be able to locate the guy when it might have taken hours or the next day.”
Like Gehrking, Kern recognizes the balance that must be struck between K9 and pet.
At home, Kern’s 6-year-old daughter gives Jett a hug before he leaves for work. It’d be a difficult loss, Kern said, but he understands why departments rely on working dogs like Jett.
“They’re a tool for the department, but yet they’re also your partner,” he said. “It’s something where you talk to some guys out there — I don’t want to say they don’t have the same bond by any means, because every K9 officer I know has a tight bond (with their dog) — but just like anything I think some people, myself included, are maybe a little more emotionally attached to their dogs than others.”
At the same time, Kern instantly adds that Jett, while he’s a pet and a close friend, exists at the sheriff’s department for a reason: to keep deputies and the public safe. And if it means putting him in danger to keep people safe, that’s what he’ll do. It won’t be easy, but that’s what he’ll do.
