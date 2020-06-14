The pros and cons of sleeping with your pets
When 15-year-old John Calsbeek, of Mankato, tucks in every night, his loyal companion Oscar is tucked right in with him. Oscar, a 12-year-old purebred Shih Tzu, atop the covers, and Calsbeek below, the pals both drift off for the night. John’s mom, Theresa, said it’s a nightly routine that the dog knows well.
Years ago Mayo Clinic did a study about the pros and cons of sleeping with your pet. Mayo recommended not letting your pet into bed with you, but plenty of people are like Calsbeek and would have it no other way. “Oscar is warm and a comfort,” Calsbeek says.
Some people are avid opponents of letting pets sleep with them, especially when it comes to kittens, which tend to get very frisky and enact Kitty Olympics after hours.
“Cats will set their own rules,” says Ken Ambrose, veterinarian at Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital. “As kittens, you may want to close them out of the room for your own peace. Being slightly nocturnal, they will start getting playful as you are ready to turn in. As they outgrow that kitten energy, they become slightly better nighttime companions except for the fact that many like to sleep up by your face, and tails under your nose can be annoying.”
Ambrose said Mayo’s study revealed people can still get a good night’s sleep if their pets join them in the bedroom but not in the bed. “Sleep quality was not the same with the pet in the bed,” Ambrose said. “I think you know your pet best as to whether they will sleep well in the bed with you. If you are a light sleeper, it is probably best to not start with your pet sleeping in the bed with you.”
Maryann Nelson, veterinarian and owner at North Mankato Animal Hospital, said animals keep you warm and can be comforting when you’re scared or sad. On the con side of the ledger, she said the pet’s comfort becomes more important than your own. They are bed hogs, they’re hot, and they want to play in the middle of the night. And she echoes Ambrose in saying they often sleep by your head, which is a nuisance to most people.
“I do not sleep with my pets because my cats purr in my ear, lick my hair, tip my water over and lay on me. I get no sleep,” Nelson said. “The dogs push me off the bed and are hot.”
Calsbeek notes that his dog, Oscar, gets scared during storms and then wants to sleep at the top of the bed by his head. But on an average night, the two are sweet buddies.
They were a match from the get-go. A close friend introduced the Calsbeek family to Oscar in 2007. They were visiting for a weekend and brought their female Shih Tzu and Oscar with them. “They were thinking of adopting him but found that the two dogs were not suited for each other,” Theresa Calsbeek said. “They did not have time for a younger dog at that time. We kept Oscar for a week to see how compatible he was to our family. He never left!”
