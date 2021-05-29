Some couples refused to let a pandemic stand in the way of tying the knot. For those who waited, it looks like weddings are on the menu again.
This definitely wasn’t the plan. It wasn’t the dream wedding she’d envisioned. Not even close.
But for Sarah and Alex Cornish, like many couples who’d planned a 2020 wedding, normal wasn’t going to be part of the equation.
They’d set dates, then canceled them. They’d gotten their hopes up when it looked like case infection rates were dropping, then scrapped plans when shutdowns were the norm and gatherings were outlawed.
Then they got an idea. They were obviously in love and had been planning a wedding for two reasons: to officially tie the knot and to throw a party to celebrate their union.
But there are no rules that say both of those things have to happen on the same day.
So on a sunny day last June, Sarah and Alex got dressed up and met a robed judge on a sidewalk outside the Blue Earth County Justice Center. It took four minutes.
Do you take Sarah?
Yes.
Do you take Alex?
Yes.
Just like that, with a state-mandated minimal crowd on hand — six people, including the bride and groom — Sarah and Alex became husband and wife.
“We've been together for nine years. And we're like, ‘You know, let’s just get married,’” she says. “We're still gonna go through with everything we've planned. We just really wanted to be married to each other, I guess. I don't know. It's kind of silly.”
The Cornishes are an example of the havoc wreaked upon the weddings of the world. Graduations, concerts, sporting events and everything else got put on hold while many people did their part to put the pandemic behind us. Weddings, however, fall in a category all their own. They aren’t a rite of passage linked to age, such as graduations. They’re not something that can be easily rescheduled, like a concert or a ball game. They’re packed with emotion and stress and tangled up with traditions and customs that are sometimes planted in people’s minds at a young age.
So when you mess with a wedding, you mess with people’s dreams.
But we’re not here to blame anyone. Because, while it’s true many weddings got postponed (or perhaps canceled, who knows?), a fair number of people took their COVID-tinted lemons and made a pretty fair batch of lemonade.
But here’s the good news: With COVID numbers dropping, wedding planning is picking up. Organizers at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center say bookings are on the rise.
Uptick
Ever since restrictions became the norm, the state has treated weddings as a special category.
“The state in the past has seen wedding receptions as different than other types of events,” says Claudia Hicks, hospitality manager at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. “There’s a relaxed quality to weddings that other events might not have — like business events — that I think has been associated with a concern for the spread of COVID.”
Bookings are picking up. Hicks says organized brides were predicting in March that wedding season was about to break free of lockdown. That’s when the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center hosted its annual Bridal Show.
“We saw a big resurgence of interest,” Hicks says. “It was a good temperature check to see where people are at with planning weddings, and it was incredibly well attended.”
With a few exceptions, venues lost an entire year of weddings. They’re counting on the back end of 2021 and 2022 to recoup some of that lost revenue. But they don’t expect it to double.
Hicks says the pandemic, in addition to changing a lot of plans, changed a lot of minds as well. More couples opted for backyards and immediate family instead of ballrooms and big crowds. So while they do expect a busy wedding year, some of the revenue they’d typically predict is simply gone.
“I personally know a lot of people who just decided a big wedding wasn't what they were gonna do,” she says.
For the immediate future, weddings still may carry the trappings of COVID reality, such as smaller sizes and maybe hand sanitizers as part of table centerpieces. But that’s better than the alternative: no weddings, a concept Mikala Ness knows all about.
Ness, who was born and raised in Mankato but now works at a hotel in Oakdale, had the unenviable job of calling brides to tell them their wedding wasn’t going to happen.
“We only had one or two scheduled at the time. One of them understood, and she actually rebooked. So it was fine,” Ness says. “The other one was a little bit upset, because, you know, she's a bride, she’s looking forward to her wedding. And to find out you can't have it … It was really hard for us to get that across to her and help her understand that it's not our rules. We were just doing what we're told. She did not end up rebooking with us.”
Intimate gathering
Annie and Dan Nichols, like the Cornishes, had planned a large January 2021 wedding with 250 guests. During the summer prior, they surveyed COVID infection rates and figured the pandemic would subside in time for their winter wedding.
But instead of continuing a downward trend, infection rates skyrocketed and everything shut down.
Annie and Dan were determined.
“We decided to get married anyway,” Nichols recalls, “because that was important to us.”
She says she felt sad at first, thinking of the large wedding she’d always dreamed of. But as the event played out — a small gathering of the couple’s closest friends and family — something wonderful happened.
“After it was all said and done, I was so happy that we had such an intimate wedding,” Nichols says. “We really got to hang out with family and friends and talk with them. Everyone was involved in every aspect of the wedding. It was really fun and something a little bit different. A story to tell our kids, for sure.”
And just because they said their vows doesn’t mean they’re not going ahead with the dream wedding reception.
“It's going to be pretty much the same as the wedding reception we had planned,” Nichols says. “It'll be much more laid back. I think at the core of it, it's just a party. I'll wear my dress, he’ll wear his tux, we’ll walk in together. But other than that, I just want everyone to be able to get together at the end of the pandemic.”
The Cornishes have the same vibe. And this month they’ll be holding the wedding event Sarah had always imagined. And she’ll finally get to wear her wedding dress; it’s been parked at Valerie’s Bridal for two years.
“I’m glad we did our little courthouse ceremony. I don't know. It's kind of hard to explain,” she says. “And knowing that I get to experience that again, but in a different way is … amazing.”
