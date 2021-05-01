Mankato leaves its mark across nation, world
We’re a little biased, but Mankato’s a pretty great spot to be or visit in southern Minnesota. This town is full of nature trails and parks, rich in history and only a short hour trip to the Twin Cities if you crave the trappings of a big city.
Mankato is the home that inspired authors such as Maud Hart Lovelace and Sinclair Lewis. Plus it’s the original Happy Chef headquarters.
On top of all of that, the Mankato area houses an incredible list of successful businesses that contribute their products and services across the nation and world. The list is extensive, including EI Microcircuits, whose electronic devices and components have been used in Bugatti Veyron sports cars; and Le Sueur’s Cambria makes the only American man-made quartz.
Though the following list is not even remotely comprehensive, we’ve highlighted a few businesses that make the Mankato area proud.
Linder Enterprises
Sometimes clients from all over the country bring a sketched-out idea on a napkin to Linder Enterprises. The Mankato-based and family-owned company knows exactly how to bring that staircase to life to create a magnificent piece of architectural art for the customer’s home or building.
Regardless of its difficulty, magnitude or material, Linder Enterprises is sure to take on the challenge.
“If somebody else passes on it, we’ll do it for sure,” said CEO Jody Linder.
“And we usually like the big stuff,” said brother and COO Jared Linder.
“Bigger the better,” Jody said.
And, yeah, they’re not kidding.
In 2018, the company added onto their decades-old portfolio to include the world's tallest freestanding staircase topping at 16 stories tall, located at Georgia State University. Just one year before, Linder Enterprises built the largest freestanding stairway in the world for the Smithsonian African American Museum — a 40 feet tall and 42 wide staircase.
Other million-dollar worth staircases include one for artist and musician Yoko Ono; more recently, a copper and marble staircase located at British Petroleum’s headquarters in Denver; and another staircase at the luxury hotel The Loren at Pink Beach hotel in Bermuda, which was listed in MSN’s “50 of the Most Beautiful Hotel Lobbies in the World.” The publication stated that the “real show-stopper” was the spiral staircase in the lobby.
“That’s not bad, in the whole world?” Jody laughed.
It’s these one-of-a-kind staircases that have set Linder Enterprises apart from competitors over the decades, which initially began at their farmhouse when they couldn’t find one that suited dad’s, John Linder.
“My dad tried to market stairs when we were young and sent a billion — I remember licking a lot of envelopes — trying to sell it,” Jody said.
But 40 years ago, nobody bought anything. So John made a prototype staircase in the family’s barn “just for the heck of it.” Jody was working for a different company at the time and he went out to the barn, photographed the stairs and began to Photoshop the image.
“And somebody bought one, to convince somebody — Duluth — to buy one,” Jody said. Linder Enterprises’ first site was the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2000.
“We kind of got lucky where the jobs came at the right time for us to keep us moving,” Jared said.
Then eventually the U.S. went through a recession where other staircase manufacturers went under, Jody said.
“We had a couple of customers that kind of just kept us going through that entire time,” Jared said.
“And by the time that ended, we didn’t have a huge amount of competition, so that’s when things really started to take off,” Jody said.
Linder Enterprises now serves the entire U.S. with many clients based on both coasts. And beyond stairs, Linder Enterprises is expanding their offerings.
“We’ll also do all glass guardrails in the building; we’re expanding into a miscellaneous metals package,” Jody said.
Linder Enterprises has built stairs for ESPN Sports Center, TNT Basketball, and at high-end retail stores such as Prada, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. More locally, the company also donated time and material to build the fort at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato.
Dotson Iron Castings
Dotson Iron Castings — operating since 1876, making it the oldest manufacturing firm in Mankato — began as a blacksmith’s shop opened by German immigrant Laurence Mayer.
And the company’s first site is where the Oleander Saloon is now located.
In the near-century and a half, Dotson — which began as Mayer Bros. Co. with Mayer’s three sons, Conrad, Louis and Lorenz — has been a leader in its field since the beginning. In 1895, Louis introduced the trip, or power, hammer. It replaced the steam hammer.
The company built a car, the “Mayer Special” between 1903-07 — it had the world’s first V-8 engine, and during World War II, the company made tank covers for the military.
To this day, Dotson Iron Castings supplies leading equipment manufacturers in agriculture, heavy track, industrial and construction market segments.
Some big-name customers include John Deere, Peterbilt, Kenworth, Vermeer and Toro. Toro was the foundry’s first big commercial customer in 1948.
“The reality is that we can be found on every continent,” said Vice President Liz Ulman. “Except Antarctica.”
Locally, Mankatoans can experience the history of Dotson’s work throughout the city. The lion cage at Sibley Park, many door frames in the buildings in Old Town were cast at the foundry, and the plaque on the fountain in the library were all made by Dotson.
Dotson ships its castings throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and some parts of Europe. And on the road? Look at those semi-trucks — about 70% of trucks have a Dotson Iron Casting on them.
“They’re delivering goods to stores, businesses and residents throughout America,” Ulman said. Additionally, some of their bigger customers are in the utility business, so Dotson has a part on power poles that provide electricity.
“We aren’t in the food business, but we provide parts that go on tractors that support the agricultural world,” Ulman said. “We have some miscellaneous parts that go on trains, landscaping, equipment, construction, oil and gas valves — pretty much any aspect that impacts our daily lives, Dotson is a part of that.” One of the only things Dotson hasn’t made a part for is airplanes.
The successful and prospering business challenges itself to be the best in the industry.
“Part of what makes us who we are in our industry is our focus on being involved in the industry,” Ulman said. Dotson has served leadership roles in the American Foundry Society, company representatives speak at events, and they tour other foundries and manufacturing facilities.
“You bring back ideas and things that can help us improve and challenge ourselves to be better, just right here in Mankato,” Ulman said.
And professionals from around the world from different foundries, sales teams and technical organizations tour Dotson to learn about their technological advances and how they’ve approached their manufacturing environment.
Dotson has industry-best lead times.
“We can do rock castings in five days, which none of our competitors are close to,” Ulman said. Dotson also has an award-winning design and engineering support. “That helps us make sure that we’re preparing the parts in a way and giving feedback during the design process to make sure that it’s going to be the most efficient when it goes through the casting or machining process.”
And Dotson’s long-term stability has been in the reinvestment in its company.
“We have been an early adapter of technology,” Ulman said.
Dotson looks at doing a major capital investment every five years or so, with the last one in 2017 led by Vice President Eric Nelson. He led the efforts to install a sand reclamation system that reuses Dotson’s foundry sand.
“These materials would typically be mined and disposed of in landfills, and now they’re being recycled and used throughout our casting process,” Ulman said. The state-of-the-art technology is just one of the many examples of how Dotson leads and remains distinct in the industry.
Vetter Stone
It’s the stone that adorns most of Mankato’s public spaces and businesses, from the Vetter Stone Amphitheater to the Vetter Stone Plaza River Wall in downtown Mankato.
Vetter Stone since 1954 has added an inviting warmth to the looks of southern Minnesota and for years has been sharing the beauty of limestone across the nation and world.
The tone of the stone is what resonates with clients, CEO Ron Vetter said.
“One thing we heard from our clients for decades is that it’s very warm and tactile,” Vetter said.
The unmistakable stone from Vetter Stone is not shiny or glossy, or even glitzy, but more low key — understated and classy.
There’s just something about the stone that attracts customers. It’s not uncommon during the process of a project to have various designers with different stones and mock-ups.
“You almost always see, rarely with other things, people go up and touch (Vetter Stone’s limestone),” Vetter said.
It's the calming effect of the limestone that many residential and commercial clients want.
It’s no wonder that both Minnesota and Alabama limestone has been used on projects since the late 1800s.
Works include the very notable Target Field in 2008, FBI headquarters in Minneapolis, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
“There are so many and you take them all so personally,” Vetter said when asked if he has a favorite.
The smaller projects, though, are particularly fun.
“You get to know the owners well,” he said.
More recently Vetter Stone worked on its first residential project in Japan and a variety of commercial projects in China.
Vetter Stone also has been mainly focusing on increasing automation in both quarries in Minnesota and Alabama in the last two years.
The increase in automation helped the companies become more energy efficient and more people friendly from a worker standpoint, Vetter said.
But most importantly in more than half a century, Vetter Stone embodies customer satisfaction.
“Every customer you work with is the most important, no matter how big or small,” Vetter said. ‘I hope that continues for generations and well into the future.”
