Tidbits a newcomer needs to know about Mankato
Mankato has changed quite a bit since 1852, when Parsons K. Johnson and Henry Jackson staked claims along these banks and founded the town. We now find ourselves in 2020, in the midst of a life-altering pandemic. We find ourselves questioning what is happening in our world and in our lives, but one thing is for sure: Mankato is still Mankato.
We still have our neighbors, our friends and loved ones. We still have our favorite shops and restaurants, though some in a slightly different form, of course. And we still have our natural surroundings, our history, and our future to look forward to.
Our History
Mankato’s history is lengthy and rich, so we’ll need to selectively choose some of its many highlights.
Mankato was originally named “Mahkato,” meaning greenish-blue earth, by its early inhabitants, the Dakota.
One of the greatest influences on the town is still remembered to this day with the Hubbard House at 606 S. Broad St.
“The Hubbard House has been owned by one family and the historical society since it was erected,” said Heather Harren, the communication and archives manager at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
R.D. Hubbard built the house for his wife and newborn son in 1871. His wife died, but he remarried and had more children, which later led him to expand the house in 1888.
“Mr. Hubbard was born in New York and really wanted to join the Civil War but had an illness as a child that made it impossible for him to join,” Harren said.
He moved to California for a bit and on his way back found Mankato and decided to stay and build the house.
“It showcases some of the history that Mankato should be known for. Hubbard Mill still stands proud in Mankato to this day,” Harren said.
The Hubbard House, with its architectural and historical beauty also still stands and welcomes tours outside of the pandemic.
“You can step back into time in the house. You walk into this Victorian setting house and you are taken back to 1905,” Harren said.
This beautiful house is a wonderful space to stop in Mankato to learn more about those who put Mankato on the map, but you cannot talk about the area’s history without mentioning the Dakota people and some of the darker parts of Mankato’s past.
The city was established on land purchased in a treaty between the U.S. government and the Dakota. But similar to many states and settlements in the United States at that time, the treaty was broken, leading to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
“By 1861, the Civil War starts, so a lot of what was promised in the treaty was being sent to the soldiers,” Harren said.
With the promises in the treaty not only being unfavorable toward the Dakota but also not honored, the war broke out.
During the course of three weeks, 392 Dakota men were tried for their participation in the war, and 303 of them were sentenced to death, according to the Minnesota Historical Society website.
“They tried 303 Dakota people really quick, a lot of them not in their native language,” Harren said. “The day after Christmas at 10 a.m. the largest mass execution in U.S. history takes place.”
Thirty-eight Dakota were hanged on Dec. 26, 1862.
“It’s important because it was something that started off with a broken treaty, and this was their home that we took away from them,” Harren said. “The government will say that we purchased the land through treaties, but they largely didn’t favor the native people, and it is a huge atrocity that we never want to repeat again.”
Over the years, with time and the persistence of many Dakota people, local residents and historians, Mankato has worked to remember these men, educate about why this was wrong, and look to our future.
There are three monuments in the city — The Winter Warrior statue, erected in 1987, the Buffalo statue erected in 1997, and the Scrolls erected in 2012 — dedicated to this memory.
The Scrolls have the names of the Mankato 38 on them as well as a poem. And they were created by working together with Dakota people.
“It is very important to remember your past and know where you came from, so the memorials are good reflections of the past where we can see where we came from and where we’re going to go to next,” Harren said.
You’ll find influences of the Dakota culture and language all over the city.. Every year the community hosts Indigenous people during a powwow at Land of Memories Park. The towering concrete silos along Riverfront Drive act as a giant canvas to capture a dance scene during powwow Education Day. And each December, Dakota runners and riders gather in Mankato to mark the death of their ancestors.
Mankato has come a long way, and though there is still much to do, the community’s progress is recognizable.
Mankato’s famous author
Mankato’s art scene is alive and continuing to blossom, but let’s not forget those who helped to set the scene for some of our favorite Mankato area writers, such as Allen Eskens, Nicole Helget and Geoff Herbach, and, of course, those who visit, including New York Times best-selling authors Jacqueline West and Derek Anderson who attended the 2019 Deep Valley Book Festival.
One of Mankato’s most famous authors, Maud Hart Lovelace, was born April 25, 1892.
She always dreamed of becoming a writer, and later went on to write the famous Betsy-Tacy series.
“Maud Hart Lovelace was born in Mankato. She started telling stories of growing up in Mankato in the late ‘30s, and previously she had written for magazines and some adult fiction,” said Lona Falenczykowski, a founding member of the Betsy-Tacy Society
The society was founded to sustain the life of the series. Members started a letter-writing campaign to keep the books in print. The books have now been in print in some shape or form since 1939 when first published.
“It’s just pretty amazing how evocative it is of that time period. And just Maud’s writing meant so much to them,” Falenczykowski said.
The society acquired two houses in Mankato’s Lincoln Park neighborhood that are often mentioned in the books. Betsy’s, which was Maud’s, and Tacy’s, who was a dear friend of Maud’s who was not actually named Tacy.
The books discuss the adventures of a friendship that spans a lifetime. They’re relatable to many because although things in Mankato — and the whole world — have changed, somehow, the humanness and experiences translated well over the years.
“I think what it is, is so many people have grown up with the books and passed them on to their children and their children’s children,” Falenczykowski said.
The Betsy-Tacy houses get many visitors now. They have been restored, although back then they did not have any running water or electricity, and the houses now do.
Visitors can check out the houses to learn more about Lovelace, the books and get an immersive experience. After all, the books are based on Mankato.
“Mankato’s a really hilly place and her descriptions — it’s very easy to peel back and see what she’s talking about,” Falenczykowski said.
Great outdoors
Mankato is a really hilly place.
And you know what else it has a lot of? Bicyclists and parks.
Mankato has some of the most beautiful scenery and some of the biggest parks and recreation areas in the area. With Sibley Park, home to an adorable petting zoo, walking paths, mini gardens, playgrounds, the Ott historic cabin and much more. There’s also Minneopa State Park, with its waterfall, trails, and, of course, the bison, which are attracting visitors from near and far.
But there is so much more than just those two well-known places.
Mankatoans use parks and trails quite a bit — from kayaking, canoeing, biking and skiing, to just walking or driving through to take in the scenery.
“Minneopa is a popular place to see the double waterfall especially after a heavy rainstorm and to see the bison herd. This is especially the case after calves are born late April into May,” said Scott Kudelka, area park naturalist with the Department of Natural Resources.
This has been a special place for hundreds if not thousands of years, he said. The Dakota used to have a village just downstream from the waterfalls.
“On the campground side along the bluff line overlooking the Minnesota River, we found archeological evidence of temporary camps where they made spear points and arrowheads along with cooking. We also know they held ceremonial dances at the waterfalls,” he said.
In 1905, Minneopa became a state park and it is Minnesota third oldest.
The park is popular in the summers as plenty of campers arrive — it even doubles as a wedding venue. During the winter, this is home to a wide array of activities including skiing, snowshoeing and visiting the frozen waterfall.
Outside of Minneopa, countless large and small parks and trails can be found throughout Mankato, such as the city’s Rasmussen Woods with its floating bridge, and the bike trails all across the region.
“The Mankato area, including Minneopa, is blessed with bike trails including the Red Jacket Trail. You can ride your bike from Mankato out to Minneopa two different ways. The city also has a wide range of city parks including Land of Memories and Sibley. They offer a lot for people to do in all seasons,” Kudelka said.
Mankato is also home to Key City Bike Shop — a nonprofit community bike space.
“What we do is we actually allow people to come in the shop and utilize the tools and the work benches to work on their own bikes,” said Brian Gosewisch of the nonprofit.
Gosewisch echoed Kudelka’s thoughts on the numerous bike trails in the region.
“I think the variety of people is one thing. Depending on what type of cycling you’re looking at, there’s people from all walks of life. It’s just a way a lot of people interact. There’s a lot of different opportunities. It’s the people I think that make the difference,” Gosewisch said.
From mountain bikers, to those interested in bike polo and the annual tournament, to those who visit for the River Ramble ride or those simply getting out for a casual ride, there is something for every type of biker in Mankato.
The food scene
All of this running around Mankato can work up an appetite.
Visitors are encouraged to visit at least three food scenes in town: bar and comfort foods, pizza places and Mexican/Tex-Mex options.
A well-known establishment in downtown Mankato includes Pub 500.
Pub 500 is a bar with more than just your typical bar food. Actually, it’s hard to really narrow down what they’re known for.
“Some would say our fish-and-chips, or Pub beer-battered North Country walleye. Others may say our Memphis-style pulled pork or the Pub 500 invented pulled turkey. For many it’s as simple as our homemade potato chip. We kettle fry them to order, sprinkle on our own blend of seasoning and serve it with our original Southwestern dip,” said Tom Frederick, the proprietor of Pub 500.
They also have some vegan and vegetarian options that are popular.
“We are a place for gathering. We opened in 2003 and our goal has always been to be a warm, welcoming establishment that anyone could enjoy,” Frederick said.
The business is along a strip of downtown bars that offer food, so there is no shortage of grub to go with your drink of choice.
Meanwhile, Mankato has one of the best pizza scenes in the area. With Dino’s (in North Mankato), Polito’s and longtime favorite Pagliai's, all of your pizza needs are met.
Dino’s is better known for a dine-in meal with pizza — a place to bring your family. Meanwhile Polito’s serves pizza slices the size of your head, which is perfect for a quick bite or a night out at the bars. And Pagliai’s, here since 1969, is a great place for families or for date night.
Whatever way you’re feeling, Mankato has some kind of pizza to meet your needs, including many other pizza places that deliver..
And, of course, it wouldn’t be Mankato without the Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine for newcomers to try.
La Terraza, Mazatlan and La Bamba are three staples in the community. La Terraza and Mazatlan are your classic sit-down restaurants, with La Terraza being classic and understated, and Mazatlan being bright and colorful. Both catch your eye as you drive down Madison Avenue.
La Bamba is a bit more hidden. Near Polito’s in downtown Mankato, La Bamba is similar in that it is a great place for a quick bite to eat, and the taqueria is kind to your pocketbook.
But these recommendations are not complete. There are plenty of other restaurants to check out in town, including traditional American fare and an ethnic variety, such as Mediterranean, Asian and Indian cuisine. Check out visitmankato.com for a list (and some tips) on dining out in Mankato.
Whatever it is you’re looking for, it seems Mankato has you covered. So although the pandemic has changed up our lives, let’s not forget what makes this place special. From the food scene, to the history, to recreational opportunities, Mankato will always have much to offer for those who explore it.
