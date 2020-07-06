Simply the BEST

And so, here we are. Finally.

After months of preparation, countless hours of adjusting algorithms and weeks of hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth, we can finally bring you the results of the Best of Mankato contest. The results have been kept highly secret, known only to a select few Free Press Media accountants who, working in locked isolation, labored without sleep to meet a publication deadline, the results of which you’ll see on the following pages. As you can see this is very, very important stuff.

Seriously, though, we hope you enjoy our annual Best of Mankato issue. Please keep in mind that it’s really just a snapshot-in-time survey, and doesn’t mean that anyone who didn’t “win” isn’t very good at what they do. We love all of our Mankato businesses and professionals. That said, we’re very proud of this issue, and thrilled for all the winners. You represent the best of southern Minnesota, and the Best of Mankato.

Below is a partial list of winners. Check out the FULL LIST of winners here.