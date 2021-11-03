Mankato Magazine: ‘I’m home’ — Gwen Westerman, Minnesota’s new poet laureate, is grounded in Mankato area

Gwen Westerman is a professor, a quilter, a mother, a writer, an Indigenous woman, a wife, a lifelong learner and, since Gov. Tim Walz appointed her to the role on Sept. 9, Minnesota’s poet laureate.
But never doubt that Westerman is also a Mankatoan.
“This is home,” said Westerman.
“I’ve lived in the Mankato area longer now than I’ve lived anywhere else in my life, and moving here was a homecoming I didn’t know was in the making.”
When Westerman, who grew up in Kansas, joined the English department of Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 1992, she was quite unaware of the Dakota War of 1862 and the subsequent execution by hanging of 38 Dakota men that occurred near the current site of the Blue Earth County Library on Dec. 26,1862.
“Learning about that history doesn’t go very far outside the borders of this region,” said Westerman.
Older relatives, like Westerman’s dad and uncle, were more enlightened.
“When I called to tell them about my job in Mankato, there was silence on the other end of the line,” said Westerman.
“Then Uncle Floyd said, ‘You know what they do to Indians there. We’ll see how long you last.’
“But I felt a cell-deep connection to this place from the moment I arrived; all along this river valley, going north and west, were the village sites of my Dakota ancestors.
“I felt like I’d returned home.”
Teaching with heart
Among the courses Westerman teaches are British and American romanticism, Native American literature, introduction to Western civilization and project management for technical communicators.
“In my introduction to Western humanities class, we cover 10,000 years of human accomplishment in 15 weeks, starting with the earliest evidence of human artistic activities and going up to the Renaissance,” said Westerman.
“We talk about how the historians of the [early] times were poets, like Homer and Virgil, because people remember better when there is pattern to the repetition, when something is poetic or in song form.
“Poetry has a long legacy.”
An adaptable learner with a curious mind, Westerman holds high standards for her students even while recognizing the specific challenges they face.
“I have high expectations, but I know they are under a lot of pressure, not only academically but personally,” said Westerman.
“When I start a semester, the first question I ask is, ‘How many have one job? How many have two jobs? Three jobs?’ and hands still go up.
“There has to be some flexibility there, and I try to make my assignments in class pertinent not only to what we’re doing but also to what’s happening outside of our classroom to help prepare them for future careers.”
Because she was a first-generation college student herself, Westerman relates to their struggles.
“That influences how I see myself as a teacher,” she observed. “I try to answer questions and steer my students to resources, taking into consideration they might have worked an overnight shift and are in my class at 9 a.m.”
That attitude and those experiences contributed to award-winning poet Heid Erdrich’s decision to nominate Westerman for the state’s poet laureate position.
“It [poet laureate] is a big role but also one that is well served by someone who demands excellence for herself yet sees that poetry belongs to people,” said Erdrich.
“Over many years, I’ve seen Gwen speak to really diverse audiences — urban, rural, native, non-native — and she lights people’s creative interests and brings them to an understanding of difficult histories on a human level, both through her poetry and her visual art.
“She seemed ideal to me because Gwen is great with kids and librarians, she’s a longtime college teacher and she is a poet of this place that has become Minnesota. Gwen is up to this challenge.”
Dakota, Cherokee heritage
Westerman’s roots lie with the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota Oyate people on her father’s side and the Cherokee Nation on her mother’s side. Her parents, in fact, met as students at the former Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan. — a Native American boarding school.
“It didn’t really dawn on me until I met a Japanese-American couple who came to MSU and talked about their experiences in the internment camps during World War II that my parents [similarly] lost family time and connections due to the boarding schools,” she continued.
“We were fed and taken care of, but we lacked that family closeness.”
Westerman values her own family; her husband Glenn Wasicuna teaches Dakota language at MSU, her son Travis Griffin currently lives in New Hampshire and her daughter, Erin Griffin, is a program manager for the American Indian College Fund while also pursuing a Ph.D. in indigenous languages via the University of Hawaii at Hilo.
“Everyone can be encouraged to use the language they know to say something useful,” said Westerman, who writes in both English and Dakota.
“It’s all storytelling, whether it’s visual art or writing. There’s no boundary; it’s all different ways of telling a story — even teaching is a form of storytelling.”
Westerman describes an emotional experience she had not long after arriving in Mankato.
“I was at the library when the runners (participating in the annual Memorial Run from Fort Snelling to Mankato on Dec. 26) came through, and I basically broke down and sobbed,” said Westerman.
“At that time, I had no idea why they were there, and my Uncle Floyd told me I was connected to this place in ways I didn’t yet understand, and that I would be a bridge between the Dakota people and this place.”
Nearly three decades later, Westerman’s Dakota heritage grounds her in the Mankato area, and her role as Minnesota’s first indigenous poet laureate may help her be that bridge her uncle long ago suggested.
“A female Dakota student asked me just last year, ‘Why are you here and not at a more prestigious university than Mankato?’” Westerman said.
“I told her there is no other place more important for me to be than here, at Minnesota State University in Mankato, in Blue Earth County, in Minnesota, because this is where my ancestors walked — and what better legacy could I wish for than to do what I do here, where the Dakota people can see me?”
Poetic reflections
Westerman succeeds Joyce Sutphen, a longtime Gustavus professor, as Minnesota’s poet laureate. Sutphen served from 2011-21. Preceding Sutphen was Robert Bly, who held the post from 2008-11.
“Joyce was one of the first people who reached out to me after the announcement, and I was so excited,” said Westerman. “She was really gracious. We plan to visit about poet laureate things, about being educators.”
As poet laureate, Westerman has some official responsibilities, including appearing at a minimum of five events annually in public settings (libraries, for instance) at which the general public is welcome.
“There is an expectation the poet laureate will elevate and bring attention to poetry across the state, and especially will reach out to bring poetry to underserved communities,” said Westerman.
“And there’s one part that took me aback: to help promote the mental health of children,” she noted. “I am to be a voice for ALL Minnesotans, to bring everyone to the table, to help them to sing.”
Westerman’s English department colleague and fellow writer Geoff Herbach was her second nominator, and he believes she will perfectly fill the shoes of poet laureate.
“I’ve seen Gwen in action, both on campus and doing readings around the state, and she is flat-out remarkable,” said Herbach.
“She manages to show obvious power while being so gracious and funny. I’ve known for years what a gem we have here in Gwen.”
Erdrich concurs. She explains that being poet laureate isn’t about crowning the state’s “best” poet, though Westerman is certainly an acclaimed one, but also about being willing to drive dusty rural roads and talk face to face and heart to heart with people of all kinds.
“It’s a job of sheer love and heart, and those who have the broadest appeal and influence (as poets laureate) are in it just for the poetry—and that’s Gwen,” said Erdrich.
“She can go out to remote parts of Minnesota and sit down with maybe five passionate poetry lovers, and she loves catching the beauty of our lives.
“Gwen is an excellent pick.”
With the tiny stipend allotted to the poet laureate, Westerman surely didn’t say yes to the governor, himself a former longtime Mankato resident and teacher, for the money.
“The majority of us love music and know the lyrics to songs we’ve heard all our lives,” said Westerman.
“Think about the alphabet song; we are taught through song, early on, and we’re surrounded by poetry all the time, especially if we listen to music that has lyrics.
“It’s a matter of bringing that awareness that poetry is all around us, and that poetry has the ability to open people’s minds and hearts—and when that happens, healing can occur as well.”
Those who already know Westerman, like Erdrich and Herbach, are pleased her new post will raise her profile.
“I’m so delighted for the state — and world — to get to know her more, and to know about the truly great community of writers we have in town and on campus,” said Herbach.
“We’re lucky to be in Mankato.”
Westerman heartily seconds that.
“Mankato is home — not only physical and geographical but also spiritual and cultural,” said Westerman.
“There’s a thriving arts community in this region, and if I can help shine another spotlight on it, that will be a good contribution,” she added.
“It’s my goal to lift up as many other people, artists, writers and arts supporters as I can.”