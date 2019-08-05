Story by Robb Murray
Photos by Jackson Forderer
It’s 7:30 a.m. at the Mankato Farmers’ Market and the lot is empty. Within an hour, the place will be brimming with customers who look over lettuce, get curious about carrots and kale, “kick the tires” on some Adirondack chairs, munch on cinnamon rolls and scones and pick through to find the finest asparagus, and the most aromatic of onions.
A woman piles chunks of homemade soap into neat piles. A man in an apron gets his grill ready for cooking breakfast sandwiches. A carpenter arranges his benches and chairs. A couple that raises bees sets out their collection of honey jars. A baker lines an impressive row of banquet tables with chocolate chip cookies, raspberry cream cheese rolls, bread loaves and other sweet treats.
And all over the Farmers’ Market, they’re getting ready for — oh wait … there it is. The bell that announces it’s 8 a.m. and time for the market to begin.
So … Let’s get shopping.
Location location location
Before the bell rang, Jean Braatz and her crew from My Minnesota Farmer were getting ready for a busy day.
A team of weathered-handed adults and curious children worked like ants — all focused, all working, all moving with purpose — getting lettuce, kale and carrots arranged in an appealing display in the hopes that customers will shell out some hard-earned cash.
They’ve got a prime spot this year at the Mankato Farmers’ Market: When you walk in the main entrance at the market’s Best Buy location, they’re the first booth on your right. They haven’t missed a market in two years. Rain or shine, My Minnesota Farmer is there.
Braatz says My Minnesota Farmer does several farmers’ markets in the area, but they’ve kept coming back to Mankato even as they’ve abandoned markets in other communities. Why? Mankato’s market has great attendance, and great attendance — coupled with a prime spot — makes great business sense.
“And because we’ve been here for seven years,” Braatz said, “I’ve made relationships with a lot of customers.”
Braatz said she loves that the Mankato market has such a wide variety of wares; it’s not just fruits and vegetables. There are crafters, wood workers, honey, soap and other non-food vendors. It makes the market a great place to stop on a summer or fall weekend.
“This is a market that’s worth your time,” she said. “It’s worth coming.”
My Minnesota Farmer is one of the more advanced vendors at the market in terms of growing technology. They’ve got an elaborate setup that allows them to have some of the first veggies at the market, such as lettuce, rainbow chard, beats and cabbage.
“We were the first with broccoli this year,” she said proudly.
Pepper queens
Joyce Schmidt’s is the kind of friendly face that has become one of the best parts of the Mankato market. For 22 years she’s been helping Sue Musser run the Musser Produce vendor. They offer a selection of veggies, but specialize in peppers.
She says the Mankato Farmers’ Market has become a family. They’ve had ups and downs over the years, but the current climate is one that is positive and working well for all the vendors.
“It really is like a family,” Schmidt said. “That brings us back. … We’ve met people from Bangladesh and India — you offer them okra, that’s a taste from home.”
Like Braatz, she says variety is one of the market’s strengths.
“The guy selling breakfast sandwiches: people will come to him and sit and talk for hours,” she says, looking around the market at the vendors setting up shop. “We’ve got the coffee guys. Tim’s chairs: I bought a chair from him after my knee surgery and used it all summer. That girl has honey. This lady is the egg lady.”
Bell ringer
When that 8 a.m. bell rang, the hand ringing it belonged to 14-year-old Abby Braatz, daughter of Jean over at My Minnesota Farmer. (The bell is necessary to avoid early sales — best to not set a precedent of people expecting vendors to sell their wares early.)
Abby is the market manager. If you came to the market with only a debit card, Abby can swipe it and give you tokens to use at any vendor. She’s also the one walking around at 7:30 a.m.-ish putting up signs to stop cars from pulling into the vendor area, and she staffs the Mankato Farmers’ Market booth centrally located at the market.
She said she loves the idea of people shopping here.
“I like it when there are lots of people choosing to eat healthy, choosing to buy local,” she said.
While Abby loves being the market manager for the most part, there is one part of her job she’s not too keen on: telling dog owners their beloved pets aren’t allowed at the market.
“I feel really bad when I have to go and tell people that,” she said. “Some are very nice about it. And some tell me, ‘Oh, well I guess I’m not going to shop at your market anymore.’”
Busy bees
Kayla and Jason Moody are the owners of Moody Bees. And when they’re not selling cutely packaged jars of delicious honey, they’re doing something a little more rugged: bee swarm removal.
(This is beside the point of the market, really, but bears mentioning. If you’ve got a swarm of bees in the walls of your house or anywhere else on your property, Moody Bees will enter that perceived hell and remove it, usually free of charge. To them it’s not a “hell” at all, but a wonderful collection of creatures that are under siege and in danger of going away, and because bees are vital to the environment, they’ll do whatever they can to help them. Now back to your regularly scheduled Mankato Farmers’ Market coverage.)
“We love this farmers market,” Kayla Moody says. “Sales are good here.”
She said that, when they first started getting into the market game, they did a series of small markets, which meant doing set up and take down many days of the week, and some of those markets didn’t result in many sales. So they scaled back a bit and focused on just Mankato.
When it comes to selling honey, there’s still a certain amount of education that needs to be done. A lot of people aren’t aware of how vital bees are to the agriculture as pollinators, or how harmless they can be to care for. Moody Bees currently has about 200 honeybee hives, down from a high of around 300. Like many beekeepers, they took a big hit from colony collapse disorder, the phenomenon where most of a hive’s bees disappear. Scientists still don’t know for sure why it happens.
Young guns
Vendor demographics at the Mankato Farmers’ Market swing all over the place. Old, young, male, female, vegetable sellers, quilt makers, wood workers, etc. Dan Zimmerli falls squarely in the category of “the future.”
Zimmerli is young, wears a hat from a local microbrewery, and serves as the secretary on the Mankato Farmers’ Market board. He’s a part of the market, he says, because he believes in its core mission of giving people high-quality, locally grown or made products.
“I absolutely love growing food for people. It’s amazing when people come back and say our food is the best they ever had,” he says, then turns to help a customer.
“Three kohlrabis, three dollars,” he says to one man, then turns to the next guy in line who wants to buy one bunch of cilantro. “Two-fifty, please.”
As for his role as secretary, Zimmerli says Mankato Farmers’ Market President Diane Dunham reached out to him to see if he’d be interested.
“I care about the market,” he says of agreeing to be secretary. “I want to see it succeed.”
To that end, he helped build a new website for the market, one that allows vendors to have what amounts to mini-websites within the mankatofarmersmarket.com domain.
He also says he loves the community that has formed among vendors and shoppers.
“The vendors support each other,” he says. “We’re competing, but we’re also helping each other out.”
Madame President
Diane Dunham has been the president of the Mankato Farmers’ Market for several years. She’s the one who ushered it into its current location at the Best Buy parking lot after an exhaustive search for a site that had enough room for vendors, enough parking for shoppers, and was located in a convenient location for all.
She says the market regularly has around 50 vendors, and that each year a few drop off and a few are added.
It can be a rough go for newcomers, she said.
“The new ones are competing against established vendors,” she said. “And not everyone is going to make a ton of money that first year.”
The market has seen steady growth since the move to the Best Buy parking lot. Before they moved, when they were located in the Madison East Mall parking lot, they’d open the season with five or six vendors. Now, they’ll typically open the season with 20-25 vendors.
“The market is really doing well,” she said. “Traffic is up every year.”
At peak time, such as when sweet corn and apples are ready, traffic swells to the thousands every weekend.
Survey says…
Customers, of course, are the most important part of the market. Without them, none of this happens.
Emily Miller came to a recent market with daughters Lilly and Audrey. Her main reason for coming is simple.
“Absolutely for the fresh vegetables,” she said.
Bringing her daughters here and exposing them to this way of eating is an added bonus.
“I’m hoping it will nurture more of a healthy relationship with food,” she said. “And you want to set them up with healthy eating habits in the future.”
For Laura Wilson of North Mankato, it’s about supporting local growers.
She says she comes every weekend for flowers, homemade bread, peas and other items. When tomatoes and sweet corn are available, she’ll stock up on those, too.
As for the location, well …
“It’s OK,” she said. “It’s kind of a nuisance, but it works.”
Others quoted in this story also commented on location. One said this is the best place for it. Another said they’d like the market to find a downtown location, instead. The market, it should be noted, has started offering weekday markets at the Food Truck Hub in Old Town, but those are scaled back versions of the big Saturday affair. Still, it’s something.
Wherever the market is, Wilson will be there.
“It’s always a great way to get fresh produce.”
