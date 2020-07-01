A meaty tradition
Ryan Schmidt is the third generation of Schmidts to own and operate Schmidt’s Meat market in Nicollet.
In 1947, Schmidt’s grandparents bought the business and it has been in the family ever since. Schmidt worked at the meat market while in high school and in college, then took 15 or so years off. In 2005 his father decided to retire, and Ryan purchased his share. He and his uncle were in business together until Ryan bought his share, too.
Since then, there have been many changes at the store, though most are not visible to the customers. “We have the same building and the same retail space,” he says.
But new equipment with new efficiencies have been added. One thing that is still in use, however, is the old-fashioned gravity wood-fired smokehouses used for smoking sausages and the like. He says they give a better flavor than newer smokehouses can. He thinks that may be why their smoked products are so popular and stand out.
He also credits the 50 full- and part-time employees at Schmidt’s Meat Market for providing excellent customer service.
Will there be a fourth generation of Schmidts to operate the business? Schmidt says he has a couple of younger sons who are involved in the business now, but it’s too early to tell where their interests will fall as adults.
