‘Amazingly beautiful place’
The first acts booked at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in downtown Mankato were Martin Zeller and Fish Frye (now just called The Frye). It was a great beginning for what was voted this year as the Best Live Music Venue in Mankato.
Eric Jones, Co-Director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and the Vetter Stone Amphitheater, says he “loves what it has become.”
The acoustics at the Amphitheater are nothing special, Jones says, though they are good. But he credits the ambiance -- with trees, grass and the river providing a great place to hear music and meet friends -- for the award.
“It’s just an amazingly beautiful place.”
Since “live music is how musicians earn their money,” he says, the biggest challenges facing the Vetter Stone Amphitheater are weather, but also competition with other venues and festivals.
Hoped-for improvements at the Amphitheater include a permanent covered structure, so smaller shows are feasible. It’s expensive to rent the stage covering, he says.
Summer events at the park this year are uncertain because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For example, Ribfest, a staple at the Amphitheater, had been on hold for weeks, but ultimately was canceled.
Jones says he hopes that, by late summer or early fall, the use of the Vetter Stone Amphitheater will be in full swing.
