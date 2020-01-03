NEW YEAR’S DAY

By John Gaterud
They say it rained forty days and forty nights once in the old days, and that was terrible; but during the winter of 1880-81 it snowed twice forty days; that was more terrible.
— O. E. RÖLVAAG, Giants in the Earth
Seems right, the light just now, its cast and shadow, late afternoon, branches black against sky fallen to rose, another year past, another one gone. Snow skiffs across the road, settles in the lees. A lone redwing remains for the winter, the great tumbling harvest flocks long flown. It sits away from the jays and finches at the feeder, pecks absently at the ground. I wonder if it will survive until spring. First stars, distant and faint. January, a start.
Spent the day looking at photographs of old North Sea islands, Orkneys and Faroes, rockbound and remote, in jagged jades and grays, drawing me in, drawn. Something ancestral about them, of Scots and Swedes — the stacked stone, weathered visage, surf surging beneath. Some scenes were snowbound, white peaks, dark reefs.
When we were kids and it snowed, the street department sometimes barricaded two blocks in the middle of town for sledding, the first down a steep pitch, the second for the runout, no cars allowed. Everybody came out then, great shouting packs of us, and after a while the track turned glassy, all those steel runners running all afternoon, slick and quick, and on toward dusk, when corner lamps lit. Later, after we moved to the country, our dad would tow my brother and me behind the car on our skis, from two long ropes tied to the bumper. Skijoring, he called it, as he did with his dad as a boy back in Sweden, only here with the Studebaker, not horses. Windows down, he’d watch us through the side mirrors, cigarette punched between gnarled knuckles, black car ghosting along tree-lined roads, snow-wake sharp to our faces, the light fading, no tracks for miles but our own.
In Sherwood Anderson’s short story “Death in the Woods,” a pack of dogs races in circles before an old country woman dying in the snow under a full winter moon. She has taken a shortcut off the road from town to her farm near dark, but, exhausted by the effort, stops in a clearing, spent. She carries in a small grain bag roped to her back a few provisions she earlier traded eggs for with the local grocer. A butcher, pitying her poverty, added some liver, soup bones, a few scraps of “dog-meat.” Now, deep in the woods, ill-clad and cold, she sinks in the snow against a tree, closes her eyes. Dogs appear. They’ve been out hunting rabbits, and start running, nose to tail, around and around, in a great silent circle, in some ancient ritual, of death and wolves, says the narrator, who imagines remembering this as a boy. One by one, the dogs break away and approach the woman to pause before her, then return to the track. She has fed animal life all her days, he says — “horses, cows, pigs, dogs, men.” When she dies, the dogs start to worry the sack from her back, drag the body across the clearing. Her dress tears open, down off her shoulders, naked to the waist. She lies face down, frozen, alone. Only the circle remains. Several days later, a hunter happens upon the scene, hurries into town, returns with the marshal, a posse of men. The boy and his brother, out delivering papers, follow. In the clearing, the men stand, transfixed, mystified. One of them steps forward, kneels, turns her over. Night has fallen, moon through the trees. White clouds cross the sky. The boy, years on, still sees. “Everything,” he says.
The Children’s Blizzard, of January 1888, buried the prairies, killed hundreds of people. Great choking waves of snow swallowed towns, farms, churches, trains — a thousand miles wide across the Northern Plains. A benign day, the 12th, turned black, then white. Fronts collided, winds raged, bitter air swept south and east, dropped in places a hundred degrees. No one saw it coming. Livestock vanished, families disappeared. Teachers in country schoolhouses roped students together, planned desperate escapes, lost their way. Two months later, the most notorious snowstorm in American history, the Blizzard of ’88, engulfed the East Coast, killed hundreds more. A monster nor’easter dumped up to 60 inches between March 11 and 14, blew drifts 40 feet high. Trains stalled, barns collapsed, ships sank. No one saw this one approaching, either. New York City stood silent, entombed in white.
■■■■
My parents married during the Great Blizzard of 1947, on Dec. 27, in North Conway, N.H., where they had met, after the war. My mother was a college kid from New Jersey, and worked summers and holidays as a desk clerk for her uncle, who managed the Eastern Slope Inn, a famous resort in the White Mountains. My father, born near Stockholm, worked as a bellhop at the hotel, but was there to ski. He knew Hannes Schneider, the Austrian émigré and “father” of the Arlberg Technique, who ran the ski school on nearby Mount Cranmore, the resort’s hill, and helped train soldiers for the 10th Mountain Division. The couple courted in the lobby, or so Mom used to say. The Skinny Swede, she called him. After the ceremony, they took the train down through Boston, heading for New York, where they planned to sail on New Year’s Day to Sweden for their honeymoon. It snowed the entire way, great blankets across the countryside, as the train crawled toward the city, which lay stunned, paralyzed. Greatest one-day snowfall in New York history (since broken), 26.4 inches in Central Park, piles more elsewhere. Another nor’easter, no warning, no time. Their ship, the MS Gripsholm, of the Swedish American Line, moored at Pier 97, on West 57th Street, towered white, encased in ice. Most romantic trip they ever took, Mom always said. Cold, crazy. Back in the States, they settled on a farm in rural Jersey, raised chickens, cows, pigs, dogs, boys.
We used to raise chickens, my wife and I, but quit after Ed the Rooster one day attacked my mother-in-law, who was visiting for the weekend. Ed, big as a rottweiler, spurred her leg, left a gash, deep. My wife drove her mom into town to the doctor — stitches, shots, the whole thing. Back at the house, Ed saw me coming across the yard with the hatchet, stood his ground, bared his teeth. For a long time, we didn’t eat meat.
One morning, years earlier, when we first got chickens, our neighbor farmer lady called and said they were butchering that day, so we drove down the road to their place to watch, a lesson. We were new at this, but confident the task would be easy. After all, they’d been doing it for years. Behind the house stood her husband and son. From the elder’s arms, hanging by their feet, were three roosters, their small eyes wide, alert. As the woman spread newspapers across an old wooden table, her son retrieved from the house a large bucket of what we learned was scalding water. After her knives were placed on the table, her husband passed two of the chickens to their son, then showed us with one hand — my left, I noted — how to grab the first bird’s feet from behind and simultaneously pin its wings back into a fist, thereby forcing its neck to protrude, which was easily laid across a stump. “A machete, right?” one of us asked, pointing to the short sword leveled in the farmer’s right hand above the outstretched neck. “Corn knife,” he replied, then whacked. Expressions about headless running chickens assumed new meaning in a tossed rolling muff of flapping feathers. At the base of the stump, the rooster’s eye gazed skyward, toward us, it seemed, as we leaned toward it. Sighting on the second chicken, and then the third, the farmer repeated this process — his long thick forearm firmly attached to the knife — after which he collected the three combed heads and threw them onto a nearby brush pile, where their German shepherd, whose own part in the ritual appeared to be one of patience, rummaged and consumed them. The carcasses were dunked, one by one, into the pail, held under with a stick, then withdrawn, sopping, waiting for the plucking — first fistfuls of feathers, then smaller clumps and tufts, and, finally, with the potential for tedium already surfacing (they’d once butchered a hundred chickens for the school district in a day, they said), the pinfeathers, pin by pin, down the legs and around the body and up the stumped neck: pick, pick, pick — until they looked like chickens I’d seen hanging in butcher shops, soft-shelled yellow feet and all. My neighbor was quick and clever with her knives, expertly cutting, ripping, and separating the big pieces, which, after trimming the fat, she tossed into the bucket, now filled with fresh cold water. The dog crunched on a claw he’d found. Back at our place, 42 unsexed chicks had by nature turned into a flock of hens and roosters, the eggless latter worthless but for feeding unless eaten. By genetics, they had to go. Armed thus with the lesson from our neighbors, and the belief that chickens were no smarter than fish, which, when lucky, I’d been able to knock on the head, plus the square-bladed hatchet we’d bought at a garage sale, we set to fetching. We’d try for six birds. Hot water, hatchet, stump, outstretched neck. Near death, I’d read somewhere, time suspends. I never knew blood was so warm.
Once, later, at the edge of winter, near dusk and snowing hard, we heard our dog barking, distant and faint, from the slough beyond the woods behind our house. We called and called, then went to look. After a while, she appeared, her neck bloody, soaked. Nearby, a small deer lay in the cattails, barely alive, its rear legs splayed. We were uncertain whether the dog had downed it herself or found it wounded. We thought about calling the neighbor’s son to come shoot the creature, but darkness had fallen, so decided to carry it back to our place. Where to put the deer for the night, or what good it would do, we had no idea. I knelt to lift it, but jumped when my hand greased across its entrails, into which the dog had apparently burrowed. I returned to the house and found a flashlight and a small plastic tarp, but, once back at the swamp, it didn’t matter. Wind rattled the rushes. It snowed for the next few days, so I never got around to burying the carcass, which, over the following few weeks, the dog brought into the yard in pieces, as I knew she would if I waited as I did.
Around this same time, Ed lost his comb to frostbite.
When the volcano Krakatoa lost its top, in Indonesia, in late August 1883, in one of the great eruptions in recorded history, the sky turned dark for weeks, months, years. A series of brutal winters circled the world for a decade.
When Krakatoa blew, Lt. Adolphus Greely, commander of the American contingent of the First International Polar Year Scientific Expedition, had braced himself upon a floe “grinding erratically through the shifting ice” of Kane Basin, between Ellesmere Island and northwest Greenland. Already stranded for more than two years a thousand miles above the Arctic Circle, he now stands marooned with 24 men, exposed in the open on the ice after abandoning their small launch as they try to push south toward a last-chance rescue before a third winter descended. They are hungry, desperate, doomed. A month adrift, they hope to reach land again — somewhere, somehow. The party has one canvas tent, salvaged from sailcloth, little food. Gales scour the sound, a shattered, heaving moonscape of icebergs dwarfed by granite cliffs and calving glaciers. Shockwaves from the volcano, half a world away, reverberate through the din, glance off their antipodes, pass again. The worst for Greely had yet to begin.
“The worst journey in the world” is often recognized as Robert Falcon Scott’s Terra Nova expedition to Antarctica, from 1910 to 1913. The description belongs to Apsley Cherry-Garrard, a crew member whose memoir by the same title recounts the savage ordeal of the Britons’ race to the South Pole against the Norwegians. Harnessed like animals, the Englishmen drag sledges of gear and food, their sweat-frozen clothes stone-stiff against their bodies. Forty below zero, a thousand miles forward, 10,000 feet up. The Norwegians had learned from the Inuit that dogs travel best in polar regions, but the English — dressed in wool, cotton, canvas, and leather, neither furs nor skins — had insisted on bringing ponies to haul their stores, which would prove disastrous. Hearty though they were, the animals, bogged down in chest-deep drifts, would prove no match for Antarctica. In one early scene, a group of them staked on ice near open water becomes separated from the men when a ledge breaks and starts floating off. The men stand, horrified, as the ponies drift away, and with them part of the party’s future rations, reserved for that “time-to-eat-the-dogs” moment (as planned by many polar expeditions) once the animals were spent. In the ensuing chaos, a pod of killer whales appears, surrounds the floe, and on some seemingly silent signal starts jostling the ice with their heads, seesawing it, up and down, side to side, until it tilts, and then tips to spill the clawing, screaming ponies, one by one, into the frigid, churning sea — a sign, an omen, the bloody backwash frozen upon the feet of the men frozen at water’s edge, dumbstruck, aghast, alone. Cherry-Garrard’s teeth will later chatter so hard from the cold that they break, crack out. The worst for Scott had only begun.
I once watched a movie about 19th-century Swedish settlers in Minnesota — nybyggarna — in which a father, in trying to save his son from dying in a blizzard, splits an ox in half with an ax, guts the beast, and then places the dazed boy inside the carcass while he goes for help.
Ash masks the sun.
The teacher ropes her children together, and together push through the schoolhouse door and slip into the white gale.
Sgt. Joseph Elison, of the Greely Expedition, no longer stands or walks, his feet black with frostbite. He lies without complaint in his sleeping bag. When his shipmates try to move him, his right foot falls off, flesh sliding from bone. They don’t have the heart to tell him. Later, two doctors saw off his legs, one on each limb.
The cattle, lying together, backs to the wind, vanish under the snow.
Newlyweds clasp hands on a snowbound train.
Boys ski behind a car toward twilight.
Dogs circle beneath the moon.
Chickens stop laying.
The redwing goes missing.
Bodies melt from drifts in the spring.
Time drifts, settles in the lees.
John Gaterud writes in Wallowa County, Oregon.