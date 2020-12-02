Tips, tricks to bake the perfect cookie this holiday season from those in the trade
Pull out the stretchy pants specifically reserved for the holidays (we’re not judging) and throw on an apron, ‘cause baby, ‘tis the season to bake — cookies to be precise.
Most everyone has a coveted cookie recipe hiding somewhere in their brain that has been passed down for generations — one that was perfect enough to serve Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Could have been any of the variety of cookies — bar, drop, no-bake, ice box, cut out or rolled — that set the mood for the holiday season.
And it’s a tradition that has been around for ages — literally. Cookie making actually began as early as the medieval period, featuring spices such as the ones we typically associate the holiday with — cinnamon and ginger, according to WikiPedia. (Note: To all the teachers in my life who said WikiPedia is not a credible resource, I respectfully disagree.)
Over the years, humankind has evolved and, naturally, so did the recipes. The tradition’s popularity grew throughout Europe in the 16th century along with Lebkuchken in Germany, pepparkakor in Sweden and krumkake in Norway.
Then the Christmas cookie headed its way to the United States in the 17th century brought by the Dutch — at least that’s the earliest evidence of deliciously carb-filled treat in the nation.
By the 1930s, it was a custom to thank good ol’ St. Nick by leaving cookies and milk.
So it was a no-brainer to ask our readers to submit their favorite cookie recipes to share with others during the holiday season. Luckily for us, baking is a relatively socially distant hobby, too.
But before hitting those ovens with chocolate chip, sugar, molasses and gingerbread cookies and others submitted by readers, take some tips from professionals in the trade to perfect your holiday cookies.
Let’s start off with the basics: the equipment.
The most vital tools in the kitchen include a mixer, measuring spoons, cookie scoops, sheet pans and dry and liquid measuring cups.
Cheri Brown, owner of St. Peter’s Diamond Dust Bakery near Gustavus Adolphus College, states that liquid ingredients should be measured in a glass or plastic spout measuring cup (it makes pouring a whole lot easier). And dry ingredients should be measured in your typical stacking measuring cups.
“There can be a difference of one tablespoon per cup when measuring with a liquid versus a dry measuring cup,” Brown said. That can have quite an impact on your cookies.”
After all, baking is, to a T, science.
“Some people don’t realize that baking is a lot like chemistry,” said Stacey Donoho, bakery designer at the hilltop Hy-Vee. “A recipe only turns out because all of the ingredients work together to create different reactions, to create the effect you want within your baked good.”
For example, when baking powder is added to a liquid, it creates bubbles once it’s heated, making a cake rise. Baking soda, on the other hand, when mixed with an acid creates the same reaction.
“Each ingredient in a recipe is so important because each one has its own job to do,” Donoho said.
For cookies, this plays a huge role especially in the staple in most recipes such as butter and eggs.
“Let your butter and eggs sit at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes,” Brown said. “If the butter is too cold, it will not cream properly resulting in a dense cookie. If butter is too soft, the batter will not hold enough air during the creaming and produce a heavy, greasy dough.”
And don’t overmix! The batter needs a little bit of air, Brown said. This happens when you cream the butter and sugar — incorporating air during the process.
“Beating it too long liquefies the butter,” Brown said. “You want the batter to hold its shape and the butter to melt when it hits the oven’s heat.”
This results in a flakier, lighter cookie, Brown said. Overbeating the mixture, after adding the flour and baking soda, will cause a tougher cookie.
Other factors play in a hard, crispy cookie such as a too high of a temperature while baking or baking it too long, Donoho said.
“It is useful to have an oven-graded thermometer to accurately assess what temperature your oven is at,” Donoho said.
Although we’re all eager to place every single drop of cookie into the oven to amass a larger quantity a la Sweet Martha’s at the State Fair — don’t.
“Do not overload the oven,” Brown said. “Bake one sheet of cookies at a time on the middle rack.”
If you do need to bake more than one at a time, Brown said, rotate the sheets halfway through baking to ensure a nice even browning. Another must-have in the kitchen for baking cookies is a shiny aluminum baking sheet.
“Dark baking sheets absorb heat, causing cookies to brown too quickly on the bottom,” Brown said. “Also, using parchment paper allows the cookies to brown evenly throughout baking.”
Consistency is the ultimate key in cookie baking.
“A scoop to keep the size of the cookies consistent is a must so they bake evenly,” Donoho said.
Make sure, too, to always double check the freshness and quality of the ingredients being used in a recipe — it can make or break your cookies’ flavor profile.
Which is why it’s important to always keep the pantry full of fresh ingredients.
“Use real butter rather than margarine or shortening, real vanilla and make sure your ingredients are fresh,” Brown said. Cheaper brands of butters, Brown said, can consist of up to 19% water. “This makes it harder for the eggs and butter to incorporate, and it will also cause excess spreading of the cookie.”
Be sure to replace that baking powder and baking soda that’s probably been sitting in the back of your pantry for months, too, before baking. Spices also should be replaced if they are more than a year old.
After you’ve spent days baking the hundreds of cookies, send them to friends and family. The best way to send them along in the mail, Brown suggests, is to stack three to four cookies together (depending on the thickness of the cookies, of course). If the cookie is a quarter inch thick, stack up to three cookies and then wrap them up inside of a plastic wrap.
“Just like the drop-style cookies, sealing your rolled cookies inside a plastic wrap prevents them from turning,” Brown said. “Seal the plastic wrapped cookies inside of zip-topped bags. And do not squeeze all of the air out.”
Leaving some air in the act acts like a bubble wrap, Brown said. Then just place the bags inside your desired box padded with tissue paper.
Regardless of which holiday cookies you decide to make, make them with loved ones. She suggests cutout sugar cookies because they are fun to prepare and decorate.
“Share holiday traditions or make some new ones with the help of children or grandchildren,” Brown said. “Learn and teach them new skills that will last a lifetime. You will be creating holiday memories they will cherish forever!”
Reader submitted cookie recipes:
Andes Cookies
1 box of chocolate cake mix
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 Tbsp. water
3 eggs
powdered sugar
Andes mints, unwrapped
In a large mixing bowl, mix together cake mix, butter, water and eggs with an electric mixer until completely blended. Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in powdered sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. When out of the oven, and still warm, press one Andes Mint into the center of the cookie.
Submitted by Bonnie Frisk
Nutmeg rum logs
1 cup butter
2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 tsp. rum extract
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
3 cups flour
Cream together butter and sugar. Add flavorings, nutmeg and egg. Mix well. Add flour. Mix until a smooth stiff ball of dough forms. Roll out on lightly floured surface to ¼-inch thickness. Cut into log shapes. Bake until lightly browned in 350-degree oven. Let cool. Frost and decorate. Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies.
Frosting
1 1/2 Tbsp. softened butter
1/4 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. rum extract
1 to 1 1/2 Tbsp. of milk or cream
1 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Mix together until spreadable. Add milk or sugar as needed to get to desired spreading consistency. Food coloring can be added as desired to make different colors of cookies. Adjust milk amount to compensate for added liquid.
Submitted by Connie Giles
Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies
1 cup butter
1 1/2 cup white granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 cup dairy sour cream
1 tsp. clear vanilla
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and cream thoroughly. Fold in sour cream and vanilla. Sift together flour and other dry ingredients. Gently stir into butter mixture. Chill one hour or overnight. May be rolled thin ( ¼-inch) or thick (½-inch). Scraps from cut-outs may be rerolled once without becoming tough. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes, dependent on thickness and size of cookie cutters. Makes 5-6 dozen..
Submitted by Brenda Langerud, Waterville
Monster Cookies
2 cups white sugar
2 ⅓ cups brown sugar
1 cup margarine
3 cups chunky peanut butter
9 cups quick rolled oats
½ tsp. vanilla
6 eggs
4 tsp. baking soda
1 cup M&M candies
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
½ cup raisins
½ cup chopped dates
½ cup sunflower seeds
½ cup M&M Baker’s
½ cup Reese’s Pieces
Mix all together. Stiff dough. Roll into balls and place on baking sheet. Bake 350℉ on lightly floured pan for 12 minutes. Take out of oven before cookies look done. Cool for a few minutes on pan. Store in freezer.
Submitted by Kiya Erler, Janesville
Cracked Sugar Cookie
2½ cups flour
1¼ cups sugar
1 tsp baking soda
3 egg yolks
½ tsp cream of tartar
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup (2 sticks) butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Measure dry ingredients together – flour, baking soda and cream of tartar. Set aside. Beat together in a large bowl, butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture and beat well. Shape dough into balls, roll in sugar and place 2 inches apart on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes – until lightly golden brown around the edges. Remove to cool. Yield 3 ½ dozen.
Submitted by Cindy Steinberg, Eagle Lake
No Bake Cookies
First mixture: 3 cups raw oatmeal, 1 cup shredded coconut, 6 tablespoons of cocoa, ½ cup nut meats(if desired). Put these in a large bowl and mix together.
Then boil the following together for one minute: Add 1 tsp. of vanilla while boiling 2 cups sugar,1/2 cup butter (or 1 stick margarine), ½ cup milk.
Pour second mixture over first and mix well. Drop by spoonfuls on wax paper and allow to set until firm or store in refrigerator.
Submitted by Tammy Whiteis
Cho-chip cookies
1 cup butter
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. water
Cream the above ingredients
Beat in 2 eggs
Add:
Sifted 2 1/4 cups flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp.salt
Add:
2 cups chocolate chips and 1 cup nuts
Bake 350 degree for 8 - 10 minutes
Submitted by Warren Michels
Dipped Gingersnaps
2 cups sugar
1½ cups vegetable oil
2 eggs
½ cup molasses
4 cups all purpose flour
4 tsp. baking soda
1 Tablespoon ground ginger
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
Additional sugar
2 packages (12 ounces each) vanilla baking chips
¼ cup shortening
In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar and oil; mix well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in molasses. Combine dry ingredients. Gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Shape into ¾ - inch balls and roll in sugar.
Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until cookie springs back when touched lightly. Remove to wire racks to cool. Melt vanilla chips with shortening in a saucepan over low heat. Dip the cookies halfway; shake off excess. Place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets to harden. Yield: about 1 1/2 dozen.
Submitted by Carol Schuch
Thick and Chewy Cookies
1 cup flour
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup butter, softened to room temperature
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup raisins
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of a mixer, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar for two minutes until well combined. Add the egg and vanilla to the mix.
Slowly mix in the flour mixture and continue mixing until combined. Stir in the oats and raisins.
Cover dough tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Once the dough is chilled, remove it from the refrigerator. Using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cooking dough and drop onto baking sheets. Shape each into a ball and flatten with your hand.
Bake in separate batches at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until the edges or the cookies are lightly golden brown and the top is set. Remove from the oven and cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
If you wish for the cookies a little thinner, skip the chilling.
Submitted by Winnis Buesing, St. Clair
White Chocolate Orange Dream Cookies
1 cup soft butter
2/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
Cream above ingredients together, then add:
1 large egg
1 tablespoon orange zest
2 tsp. orange extract
add pistachio pieces if desired
Combine the following then gradually add to above, beating just until blended after each addition
2 1/4 cups flour
3/4 t soda
1/2 t salt
Add:
12 oz. white chocolate chips
Bake 350F 10-12 minutes-watch closely
Enjoy!
Submitted by Barb Eide
EASY Peanut Butter Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix together all ingredients. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto parchment paper covered baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Do not overbake.
Notes: May put a chocolate star or Kiss in the middle before baking. May take a fork dipped in sugar and criss cross on top of each cookie before baking
Submitted by Michelle Kramer
Walnut Cinnamon Mandelbrot Biscotti
A typical, not-too-sweet mandelbrot, a richer and softer cousin to biscotti. You can have it plain or tossed in a cinnamon sugar for a spicier, sweet treat. This cookie makes a good basic biscotti and takes well to variations. Makes 20-28.
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup oil
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
1½ tsp. baking powder
2 cups flour
1/2 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or other addition
Cinnamon sugar mixture with 1 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and oil, then blend in eggs, and vanilla.
In a separate bowl, stir together salt, baking powder and flour.
Fold flour into wet mixture, then fold walnuts to incorporate.
Turn mixture onto waxed paper and shape a log, about 10-by-3 inches, flouring hands if necessary, to avoid sticking. Transfer paper and log on cookie sheet, press down to flatten slightly, and bake until just set, 25-30 minutes.
Remove from oven and let cool 15 minutes. Transfer log to a board, and using long, serrated knife, cut into ½- inch slices.
Place cookies back on cookie sheet and bake again at 325 F. to dry and brown slightly (about 11-18 minutes). Turn cookies over once during baking to ensure both sides bake evenly.
After the second bake, shake gently in a bag full of cinnamon sugar (optional).
Cool and store at room temperature in an airtight container.
Submitted by Bob Stover
Whipped Shortbread
Total Time Prep: 50 min. Bake: 20 min./batch. Makes 18 dozen
Ingredients
3 cups butter, softened
1½ cups confectioners' sugar, sifted
4½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ cups cornstarch
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. salt
In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. (Don’t overdo.)
Gradually add flour and cornstarch, beating until well blended.
With hands lightly dusted with additional cornstarch, roll dough into 1-inch balls.
Place 1 inch apart on ungreased or parchment paper covered baking sheets.
Press lightly with a fork dipped in colored sugars.
Bake at 300° until bottoms are lightly browned, 20-22 minutes.
Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
Enjoy!
Submitted by Terri Michels
Impossible meringue cookies
2 egg whites — beat until they form peaks
2/3 cup sugar — add slowly and beat until very stiff
Fold in:
½ cup chopped nuts
½ cup chocolate chips (optional)
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees
2. Cover cookie sheet with foil
3. Drop batter 1 Tbsp. at a time onto the foil
4. Put cookies in oven
5. Turn oven off
6. Leave in overnight
Submitted by Joan Hurry
Yummy Bars
The following recipe is one I received from one of my very best friends, Loreen, and it has become an all-time favorite. Use the red/green M&Ms to make it for Christmas.
Mix together: 1½ cups softened butter and 1½ cups packed brown sugar
Whisk together: 2 cups oatmeal, 2 cups flour, 2 tsp soda, 1/2 tsp salt
Stir the whisked ingredients into the butter/sugar mix.
Pat 3/4 of the entire oatmeal mixture into a jelly roll pan (15.5" x 10.5"). Bake 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Melt an 11-ounce package of Kraft caramels with 4 tablespoons butter and 4 tablespoons milk. (I do this in the microwave.) Pour over the baked mixture. Sprinkle approximately 3/4 lb of original M&Ms over the caramel and top with the reserved oatmeal mixture. Bake another 12-15 minutes at 350 degrees or until golden brown.
(Optional: Use dark chocolate M&Ms instead of milk chocolate. Add chopped nuts and/or coconut to the oatmeal base.)
Let them cool and cut into bars. They are great when kept in a sealed container in the refrigerator chilled and chewy! However, it's a personal preference.
Submitted by Nancy Benson, Mankato
Grandma Madsen’s date nut pinwheel cookies
¾ cup firmly packed chopped dates
⅓ cup sugar
⅓ cup water
⅓ cup chopped pecans
⅓ cup shortening
⅔ cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg
¼ tsp. vanilla extract
1⅓ cups all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. salt
⅛ tsp. baking soda
In a large saucepan, combine dates, sugar and water. Cook and stir over medium heat 10 minutes until very soft. Add pecans. Cool. In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour to until easy to handle.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough into an 8-inch square. Spread with date mixture; roll up jelly-roll style. Wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm.
Preheat oven to 400. Unwrap and cut dough crosswise into ¼-in. Slices. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Bake 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
Submitted by Deborah Huettl
Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies
1 cup sugar
1 cup butter
1 3-ounce package cream cheese (softened)
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. almond extract
½ tsp. vanilla
1 egg yolk
1 cup flour
Combine all ingredients except flour. Beat until light and fluffy. Add flour. Mix well. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 2 hours. On lightly floured surface, roll out ⅓ of dough. Cut, place 1” apart on cookie sheet. Leave cookies plain or sprinkle with colored sugar. Bake at 375° for 7-10 minutes.
Submitted by Sue Loechler, North Mankato
Molasses Cookies
2 cups flour
2 tsp. soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. cloves
3/4 tsp. ginger
3/4 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 egg beaten
1/4 cup molasses
Stir together shortening, egg, sugar and molasses. Add dry ingredients. Chill dough. Roll into balls and coat in sugar.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Submitted by Missy Manderfeld
Frying pan cookies
¾ cup sugar
1 cup chopped dates
2 eggs, well beaten
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup cornflakes
1 cup Rice Krispies
Coconut
In a heavy frying pan, mix sugar, dates and well-beaten eggs. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture pulls away from the sides of pan (about 5 minutes). Cook 3 minutes longer, then add vanilla and nuts. Carefully add corn flakes and Rice Krispies. Wet hands in cold water. Form into balls about the size of walnuts. Roll in coconut. Cool
White cookies
4 cups flour
1 cup shortening
1 1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp. cream
1 scant tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp. lemon extract
Mix together flour and shortening. Mix all other ingredients in a separate bowl. Add to flour mixture. Roll out and cut, or drop by spoonfuls, onto cookie sheet. Press with glass dipped in sugar. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Note: Raisins or M&M's on top for a variety. Hint: Butter bottom of glass so sugar sticks.
Date-filled cookies
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup butter or vegetable shortening
2 eggs beaten
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
3 tbsp. sweet milk
1 tsp. vanilla
2 1/4 cups flour
1 cup dates, cut up
Mix sugar and butter. Add beaten eggs. mix baking soda, baking powder and flour. Add to egg mixture. Blend well. Add milk, vanilla and dates. Drop by spoonfuls into crashed corn flakes or Wheaties. Coat well. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Makes about 40 cookies.
Sour cream raisin cookies
1/2 cup margarine
2/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup sour cream
1 egg
1 cup raisins
Orange frosting (combine ingredients):
1/4 cup margarine
1 tsp grated orange rind
2 cups powdered sugar
4 tsp. milk
Beat margarine and sugar until fluffy. Blend in egg and vanilla. Add combined dry ingredients, alternately with sour cream. Mix well. Stir in raisins. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Cool. Frost with orange frosting.
Banana-raisin delights
1 package yellow cake mix
2 cups quick cooking oatmeal
2 eggs
3/4 cooking oil
2 medium ripe bananas
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1 cup raisins
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Beat eggs well. Add cooking oil. Beat until well blended. Mash bananas with a fork. Stir into egg oil mixture. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the cake mix, coconut and oatmeal; blend in the bananas mixture until moistened. Stir in the raisins and nuts. Drop by spoonfuls on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Cool on rack.
No-bake orange coconut balls
2 cups finely crushed graham crackers
1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
1 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup frozen orange juice, thawed and undiluted
Mix graham crackers, powdered sugar and coconut until well blended. Add orange juice concentrate. Stir until doughs is stiff. Form into small balls. roll balls into powdered sugar. Store in covered container for 8 hours or overnight.
Cherry chocolate chiparoons
4 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 cup flour
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
2 tsp. almond extract or vanilla
4 1/4 cups shredded coconut
1 (12 oz) package chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries
Beat eggs and salt until frothy; gradually add sugar, beating well until thick and lemon colored (about 5 minutes). Stir in flour, oil and vanilla or almond extract; blend well. Fold in coconut, chocolate chips and cherries. Drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheets. Bake at 325 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Cool on wire racks.
Makes about 7-dozen cookies.
Submitted by Darlene Poehler, Nicollet
Girl Scout thin mints
1 package almond bark
2 10-ounce package chocolate chips
¼ tsp. peppermint oil OR package Andes chocolate mint candy — can also get candy chopped in baking aisle.
1 box Ritz crackers
I use a small Crockpot, but this can also be done in a double boiler.
Melt almond bark, chips and mints together. Can add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil to keep it smooth. When melted, dip each Ritz cracker in chocolate.
Shake off excess, lay on parchment paper to set.
Would do entire box of crackers.
Peanut clusters
8 blocks white almond bark
1 12 oz. package milk chocolate chips
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
16 oz dry roasted peanuts lightly chopped
Melt in small crockpot or double boiler. Add peanuts. Drop by teaspoonfuls on parchment paper.
Makes about 48 small cookies.
Banana chocolate chip oatmeal cookie
1 cup white sugar
3/4 cup butter
1 egg
2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup mashed banana
1 3/4 cup oatmeal
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
1 cup chocolate chips
Blend sugar, butter and eggs well. mix soda and salt with flour and add alternately with remaining ingredients, stirring thoroughly. Drop by small cookie scoop on ungreased cookie sheet. bake at 400 degrees about 10 minutes.
Makes 5 dozen.
Cereal cookies
1 cup margarine
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 egg whites
1 tsp. vanilla
3 1/2 cup flour
1 tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup oatmeal
1 cup cornflakes, crushed
1 cup coconut
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Cream margarine and sugars. Add egg whites and flavoring. Add remaining ingredients. Spoon onto cookie sheet. Press down a bit with fork. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes.
Lemon pudding cookies
1 package yellow cake mix
2 eggs
1 3 oz package instant lemon pudding
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Mix together all ingredients. Drop by cookie scoop into powdered sugar then onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees about 7 minutes.
Submitted by Mary Sisfusson, Mankato
Classic butter cookies
Yields 4 to 6 dozen cookies
1½ cups (3 sticks) butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2 tsps. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. salt
4½ cups all-purpose flour
Beat butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and salt in large mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually add flour; beat until well mixed. Cover dough. Refrigerate 1 hour. Work with ¼ dough at a time; keep remaining dough chilled. Roll out on lightly floured surface to ¼ inch thickness. Cut or mold dough into desired shapes. Repeat with remaining dough. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place cookies on unbuttered baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned. Remove cookies to rack; cool completely. Frost and decorate cookies as desired. Store in airtight containers at room temperature.
Submitted by Joanne Johnson, St. Peter
Black walnut, cranberry and white chocolate cookies
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened
½ cup firmly packed brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1½ cups old-fashioned oats
½ cup white chocolate chips
½ cup dried, sweetened cranberries
½ cup black walnuts, roughly chopped
Preheat oven to 350F. Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Combine butter and sugars and beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Add egg and vanilla; beat well. Add flour mixture; mix well. Add oats, chocolate chips, cranberries and walnuts; stir well. Drop dough by rounded spoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake about 9 minutes, until just golden brown. Let cool 1 minute on baking sheets; remove to wire rack. Let cool completely. Makes about 2 dozen.
This is not my own recipe, but these are THEE BEST COOKIES!
Submitted by Teresa Brandts
