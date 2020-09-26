Indigenous People’s Day committee and community members preserve Native culture, history
Megan Schnitcker’s childhood summers were spent in South Dakota at her grandparents’ house with her cousins. Her first exposure to traditional plant medicine was from her uncle Neil. Playing outside with her cousins, her uncle would frequently show them the purpose of different plants, like using one to treat bug bites or nibbling on lamb bells, which would taste like lemons (and is also called wood sorrel).
The mother of six, owner of Lakota Made, and Native American history/culture educator said this was her first exposure to traditional medicine.
“We always ate those for snacks,” she said. Schnitcker expanded her knowledge of plant medicines from her great-grandmother whom she first met when she was 8 years old.
“It was a hot summer day and her house didn’t have air conditioning, and she was sitting on her bed,” she recalled. Her great-grandmother kept asking her for her medicine, though Schnitcker said a huge language barrier existed because English was not her great-grandmother's first language and Lakota wasn’t Schnitker's first language.
“I was trying to understand her, and we made through her broken English enough for me to understand what she was saying.”
Her chest hurt, Schnitcker recalled her saying. And she needed her medicine and she wanted her to go find it and asked if it was in the bathroom.
“She showed me and dug around in her box that was next to her bed and showed me this plant,” she said. Her great-grandmother took her outside to find the same one and brought it back.
“That was my first teaching,” she said. “That one has a special place in my heart.”
For years, before her great-grandmother died when Schnitker was 16, she would teach her a little bit more and tell her stories. “After she passed away, I kind of lost my teacher.”
But Schnitcker later dove back into her culture. “I realized that the plant medicine part of our culture wasn’t there when I listened to our elders tell stories about our culture.”
She began research to find stories and history about this part of Lakota culture. “I had to do a lot of research on my own, asking every elder I could and gathering all of those stories and trying to teach it,” she said. “Because it’s not being taught and we’re losing elders every day, we’re losing huge stories, and it’s really important to me that we preserve them.”
She strives to do that daily starting at home.
Schnitker’s heart broke when her daughter, a kindergartener at the time, came home crying after the day’s Thanksgiving lesson.
She was upset, Schnitker said, because her friends didn’t believe that Lakota people were real.
“The way they teach about Indigenous people is that we’re past tense, we don’t exist anymore,” Schnitker said.
This encounter prompted Schnitker to create Mahkato Revitalization Project, which “strives to provide space programming that promotes and practices well-being through ingenious arts, culture and education.”
“I teach Lakota, Dakota history and culture, I teach traditional plant medicine, and I am a huge advocate for Indgenious people and Indigenous history in the area,” Schnitker said.
She has done educational programs in the area for about 15 years, including at the Mankato Powwow, and is currently involved in a variety of projects such as serving on the board for Twin Rivers Art Council and YWCA, as vice chair of the Mankato Powwow, chair of the Indigenous People’s Day committee, vice chair of the River Valley Makers and also running her for-profit business, Lakota Made.
She believes education in Indgenious people’s history and culture is vital.
“We have lost a lot of our languages, but we have preserved it. So by me teaching anyone and everyone, I am preserving our history and our culture.”
She also educates because the way current history is written, she said, is in “the eyes of the victors.” The narrative doesn’t tell a full story and is one-sided. She adds that most education only adds snippets or small paragraphs about Indigenous peoples.
“Indigenous history is American history, and so all of it needs to be taught.”
At home, she makes sure her children get all the history of the culture. “We’re doing our best to save our culture through education.”
And it continues through the area. Two years ago, the city of Mankato agreed to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, a victory in the community, Schnitcker said.
“To have the community accept the change was a big deal.”
Changing that annual observance in Mankato was yet another step in the community of reconciliation, said Megan Heutmaker, director of Native American Indian Affairs at Minnesota State University and vice chair of Indigenous People’s Day committee.
“For me, it really showed the recommitment to show and honor Native people,” she said. It’s an effort that has been ongoing for more than 40 years, beginning with the first Mankato powwow that took place at YMCA in 1965. The powwow has been an annual event since 1972, although this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic..
The official change to Indigenous People’s Day also deepened the educational opportunity, said Chelsea Mead, MSU’s associate professor of anthropology and American Indigenous studies. The name change not only allows the door to open for more education in Mankato, but everywhere.
“That was one of the things we were really excited about,” she said. The ultimate vote also meant a great deal to the students who were in part of the effort to change the name.
“It wasn't a unanimous vote and support — our students noticed that,” Mead said. “The vote ultimately did pass and that gives our students and community hope. ... More people are becoming aware how to be inclusive.”
Native American culture isn’t just important through the observance in October or during the celebrations of powwows. “It’s important all the time,” Mead said.
Furthering that education and providing that path to conversation increases the visibility of indigenous history and colonization and gets people more involved, so the effort grows to preserve the culture.
But it needs to begin earlier.
“The more we do it now, the less work we will have to do later,” Heutmaker said. “Talking to these students, young students, we want to change the narrative.”
By the time students go to college, they should have a basic level of understanding of Native history and it will be a natural progression to keep learning, the educators say.
Mead, who has taught about indigenous culture and history in the area from kindergarten to high school ages for the last couple of decades, has had children ask her if Native people still live in teepees. Even in her university-level classes, Mead’s students are shocked at how sanitized the history was as they were growing up.
“The image that they get so early is a very stereotypical image,” Mead said.
Heutmaker adds that for many the image of Native people is “just as historical figures.” “And that’s just not true,” Heutmaker said. Throughout the years, there have been events that bring light and attention to Native people in the U.S., such as the pipeline protest and the name change of the Washington NFL team.
“That personally gives us energy to keep pushing and do what we’re doing. Bit by bit makes changes,” Heutmaker said.
