‘Something’s wrong’ — Becky Brooks' odyssey

Because Becky Brooks knows all too well how it feels to nearly die, she’s feeling very upbeat about being alive
Like most days that end horribly, this one began normally.
Becky Brooks, during her final semester teaching English at South Central College, was in her home office grading papers when she decided to go for a bike ride. An avid biker, her daily routine included 25- or 50-mile jaunts down southern Minnesota roads or bike trails. Within 10 minutes she’d be miles away, deep in the focused zone of a driven athlete.
But then, just before changing into her riding clothes, it hit her.
“All of a sudden my chest hurt so badly,” she said. “And (husband) Tom happened to be in the kitchen at the same time and I said, ‘Something's wrong.’ And the three times I’ve said that have been life-threatening.”
She didn’t know what was happening at the time, but essentially her aorta was exploding. And while Brooks has survived many biking and running-related injuries — as well as a brain aneurysm, which we’ll get to later — this setback probably has put an end to a competitive biking career that for years has given her the physical challenge she craves.
Still she’s happy. Because it could have been worse. Much worse. She could have gotten those papers graded quicker. She could have skipped the grading altogether or put it off until after the ride. If she’d done that, what would have happened? Would she have kept riding, further straining a catastrophically damaged aorta? Would a motorist have stopped to help? Would they have driven past without helping at all?
But instead of lingering on what might have happened, here’s what did happen. Brooks landed on the operating table of a Mayo Clinic surgeon.
Brooks, a published author of several books, has no memory of this, but when Mayo Clinic thoracic surgeon Dr. John Stulak arrived to repair her exploded aorta, the situation looked bleak.
“I met her in the operating room, and it was a terrible discussion,” he said. “Everyone's rushing around the operating room, (Becky) knows she has this terrible diagnosis. … Tensions were high, obviously, because we have this person who's in extremis. It was very dramatic. And then she drifted off to sleep for the operation.”
Stukak said Brooks experienced aortic dissection, which typically results from years of high blood pressure. The inner lining of the aorta, which is basically a tube that carries blood from your heart to all the vessels of the body, gets weakened and damaged. That high blood pressure causes a tear on the inner lining of the aorta, which results in blood seeping in between the valve’s layers. This causes the layers to rip and tear. Once weakened, the next step is rupture.
Fortunately, Brooks’ aorta had not ruptured by the time she got to Stulak’s operating table. But the clock was ticking. Stulak said that, for aortas in these situations, the patient’s risk of death increases 1% per hour.
“Within a 48-hour period of time, you have only a one in two chance of surviving,” Stulak said. “So this is something we need to take care of very quickly.”
The last thing Brooks remembers from that incident is getting into the ambulance that took her to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. She doesn’t remember being at MCHS, doesn’t remember being flown to Rochester, doesn’t remember that dramatic moment in the operating room with Stulak.
But as she sits outside her rural Mankato home, thinking over the events of the last few years, she’s amazed she’s still alive.
Injury report
Before Brooks was a competitive biker, she was a competitive runner. She ran the Boston Marathon in April 1996. The next month, while on a bike ride with her son, her running career ended, somewhat ironically, after a bicycle accident.
She and her son were testing out a pair of new bikes. She took a moment to look down to figure out the shift mechanism. And when she looked up …
“He was just a few feet away,” she recalls. “He was running varsity track in eighth grade and I thought ‘I can't hit his legs!”
She swerved, braked and crashed, severing her tibia in the process.
Making matters worse, “I landed in poison ivy, and I'm very allergic. I had a rash on every part of my body that was halfway exposed. And it lasted three weeks. They couldn't do the surgery to repair it because I had blisters all over my knee. They said, ‘If we cut into that, it'll go in your bloodstream. So we have to wait till it clears out.’”
Three weeks later, she had the necessary surgery.
In 1998, while doing the annual AIDS ride from Minneapolis to Chicago, she only made it to Wisconsin.
“I was riding in a paceline and we were breaking speed limits when we entered towns,” she recalled. “Somebody pulled in front of the paceline and we dominoed back, and three of us crashed. I broke my ankle.”
In 2001 while on her bike she was struck by a car on Glenwood Avenue in Mankato.
“Nothing was broken, but the ambulance took me on a backboard thinking I could have broken both legs and my back,” she said. “The car went through a stop sign. Well, she stopped, but she just didn't look both ways.”
In 2004, while biking with some friends, she crashed again.
“The person in front of me turned, and I didn't know he was going to turn. So I slammed on my brakes. My bike laid down and I broke these two bones,” she said, holding up her hand. “So that was my next one.”
In 2019, she developed a heart condition that revealed itself during strenuous bike rides. That resulted in doctors implanting a pacemaker. That same year, she was hospitalized with a blocked intestine.
And there were others. A chipped bone in an elbow here, a dog-chasing-the-FedEx-man shoulder injury there.
Folks, Brooks is no stranger to pain, broken bones, injury and recovery.
The big one
The other major medical emergency in her life — perhaps second only to an exploded aorta, occurred in 2015. It was a brain aneurysm.
It started with headaches that began in her eyes. Late at night, when she was grading papers. The headaches only came at night. They always started in her right eye, then spread. When it got bad enough, she said, she’d give up grading papers and do her best to fall asleep. It would be gone by morning.
She knew something wasn’t right. The words aneurysm and cancer both crossed her mind a few times.
And then …
“It was a Sunday morning. I was putting my shoes on and getting ready to go for a bike ride. And all of a sudden it felt like fireworks went off inside my skull, like a firecracker just exploded,” she recalled. “And the pain was unbearable. I kind of staggered on my feet. Tom was in the kitchen and he said, ‘Are you OK?’ And I said ‘No.’”
Her instincts were right. It was an aneurysm. And that excruciating pain was that aneurysm rupturing.
“I was nauseous. The pain went all the way down my neck. I couldn't stand,” she said. “I grabbed my iPad and Googled ‘brain aneurysm’ and I had every symptom. I said to Tom, ``You better take me to the ER.’”
After a quick examination, Mankato doctors decided she needed to go to Rochester, where a brain surgeon removed a portion of her skull and clipped the aneurysm.
How lucky is Brooks? Many with ruptured aneurysms don’t make it to the hospital alive. Of those who do, some don’t survive surgery. Of those who survive surgery, many have permanent neurological damage. Brooks is among the rare few who not only survived but seemingly have no neurological damage.
In this case, she again was about to go for a bike ride. If she’d left 10 minutes earlier, the rupture could have been fatal.
“I was putting my shoes on. Ten minutes later if that happened, and I was exerting, the blood would have pulsed so much faster and I would have died right away.”
Today, she’s in another transition phase. After being a runner for so many years, a crash prompted her to pivot to bicycling. And now an exploded aneurysm is prompting a pivot to walking and hiking.
She may be able to ride a bike again, but she’ll never do it the way she used to, legs churning, mind focused, heart pumping. After Stulak put her aorta back together, any kind of high-stress bike ride could be her last.
She’s open to an adjustment. She’s ready for a new challenge. And while she may miss competitive bicycling, she’s relishing the surplus of time she now has. Especially now that she’s retired from teaching.
“I've seen so many people have an ailment or an injury, and then they say, ‘Well, I can't do XYZ anymore,’” she said. “I just think we can all find some kind of activity to keep us as healthy as we can be. No matter what we experience.”
She remembers how hard it was psychologically when she was coming to terms with the fact that she couldn’t be a runner anymore.
“‘I remember my Runner's World magazine coming in and I threw it across the room,” she said. “I was so mad and so sad before I fell in love with cycling. So I think we can readjust to things that happened to us. I mean, there's a new normal for most of us in life, you know, we do that.
“I ran the Boston Marathon, and Grandma's Marathon (in Duluth) was going to be on my 40th birthday. And I was running faster than I've ever run and I knew I was gonna PR. I was so excited.
“There are always gifts in the new adjustments,” she said. “I go farther and see more on my bike than I did running. And now with this new adjustment, instead of being gone 10 to 20 hours a week, I hike once a week for two or three hours, or just walk for an hour.”
As you might have guessed, Brooks — whose published books include “Jake Riley: Irreparably Damaged,” “Chasing Alliecat” and “Slider’s Son” — has thoughts about writing a memoir.
She’s already got a title in mind: “Punch Card at the Pearly Gates.”