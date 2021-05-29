Locals dare to confront powerful storms
Joshua Eckl was 16 — a freshly licensed driver — when he was sent to get milk for his mom.
“I was actually chasing some thunderstorms in the local area,” said the South St. Paul native. His chase turned out to be a bit longer than a quick errand to the convenience store for some 2% — perhaps by a couple of hours.
Though Mom and Dad weren’t too happy about not receiving an update from the budding meteorologist, Eckl experienced his first close encounter with a storm.
“It was my first time chasing, and I didn’t really know what I was doing,” he said. “I was trying to observe the storm from a distance and what was happening, so there was a lot of curiosity and a little bit of a fear.”
Fear is something he knew a lot about. As a kid, Eckl was terrified of severe weather. It could be weather close to home or hundreds of miles away in a different part of the state that triggered his panic.
“I was terrified of thunderstorms, especially severe storms,” he said. “I didn’t understand distance when I saw a severe thunderstorm warning in our state, so I would start to freak out.”
Trying to alleviate their son’s anxiety, his parents sat Eckl down in front of the TV and showed him where his county was on the map.
“They told me to update them if the storm got closer. From there, as I grew older, my fear turned into curiosity.”
The curiosity grew, and Eckl headed to the University of North Dakota and studied atmospheric science. He graduated in 2018 and shortly after joined KEYC in Mankato as the weekend meteorologist.
“I always had this passion for being in meteorology in high school.”
He wanted to learn the ins and outs of forecasting. And though his first experience chasing happened as a teen, he didn't chase storms regularly. It wasn’t until his time at UND that Eckl began to pursue storms again, equipped with knowledge on how to remain safe on the chase and with a better understanding of what happens during a storm.
During his first storm on that initial errand run, Eckl observed the storm but felt completely out of his element.
“I didn’t know what I was looking at and didn’t understand what structures I looked at.”
After a year at UND, his first full-fledged storm chase took place in a three-credit storm chasing class that sent them to Texas. In two weeks, students had the opportunity to do more in-depth forecasting for severe weather and the opportunity for face-to-face experience with storms, like the one in Canadian, Texas. Witnessing the big tornado was surreal for Eckl.
“It was a day that we weren’t expecting much to happen but storms did fire off.”
The team was indecisive on whether or not to stay on location before heading to another to find storms, but they decided to move on. However, the students kept an eye on the first storm.
“One of our (teacher assistants) in the class said, ‘Keep looking backward.’” A row of trees blocked their view, but as soon as they came around, they spotted a funnel that developed into a tornado.
“There was a big stovepipe tornado and probably one of the best tornadoes,” he said. “It just sat there and spun in an open field. It was an unbelievable moment to see a very large tornado out in Texas with a bunch of nerds and storm chasers.”
Each year, Eckl heads out with a group of friends for a week — a “chase-cation” — to wherever the wind takes them.
Though some chasers carry weather instruments attached to their cars to measure wind speeds or dew points, Eckl doesn’t really carry those out onto a chase.
“I take a laptop and our laptop has all of our data and radar,” he said. It gives the team weather updates. They also take a GPS to track the roads.
“It can get pretty interesting on the road with the network in some areas. It’s crucial, too, to have cellular data.”
The farthest the group has gone to chase is near the Mexico-U.S. border in Texas. They can easily put 3,000 miles on a car during a trip.
There’s a risk in chasing, especially when the chaser doesn’t have adequate knowledge. Eckl ran into a couple who’d been watching the same storm as he was. He avoided going into the storm, as he realized it was going to produce significant-size hail, when the couple headed off into the storm.
“They had a good beating on their vehicle.”
Eckl suggests that anyone who wants to chase storms participate in a SkyWarn class with the National Weather Service.
“It's a good introduction into spotting and what you’re looking at when looking at a storm so you’re not just going out chasing … It can be very dangerous.”
Encountering a storm is full of action, but there’s also a lot of waiting in between.
“We have down days where we will go and explore a new area we’ve never been to,” he said. Sometimes they head to a local baseball minor league game and also run into some interesting characters, such as Jack Seymour, a stranger who bought the group steak dinners.
But the action of storm chasing keeps Eckl coming back for more.
“There’s something, too, when you’re out in a storm and watching it from a safe distance … There’s this beauty that just captures me,” he said. “I’m captivated by how you can just watch this system that has so much energy, so much power being developed in front of you.”
Lifelong chaser
Jamie Kor’s first tornado experience dates back to 1998 — the tornado that devastated St. Peter.
Kor was only 6 years old and remembers the funnel hitting the ground in his backyard in Nicollet — a full-blown tornado. At the time of landing, it was still a small tornado.
“But my dad followed it,” Kor said.
And even though he was 6, he recalls being amazed more than scared. Initially, of course, he felt some fear — being sent down to the basement with a powerful storm just around the corner.
In the basement, Kor, his dad and brother watched the tornado from a nearby window.
“We watched it come down from the sky, and then my dad was like ‘OK, I’m gonna follow it,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to stay here by myself!’” Kor said. “Mother Nature’s always amazed me.”
And since then, Kor’s hit the road chasing storms with his dad or by himself after he got his own car. What about chasing does he enjoy?
“Its unpredictability.”
Kor chases storms as a side career — full time he’s a laborer for the Laborers Union — and has been doing so since 2016 after he live-streamed a tornado. He had just gotten out of work near the power plant in Mankato and all he had was his phone. Kor put the phone on his windshield mount and hit the live button on Facebook.
“Twenty minutes later, I'm driving down a dirt road and I’m realizing that the radar scan’s wrong and I look back at my phone again, and I look at my radar and I’m like, ‘This ain't right,’” he said. Kor began to back up, knowing he was in a bad spot. “And as I did that, I said yep, this is a tornado overhead coming in right now and that’s when you see the cord flatten down and trees falling down.”
Kor ended up getting run over by a rain-wrapped tornado in his truck.
This footage is what got Kor chasing for brokers, such as SVL Media, after one of his friends saw the live video.
“My buddy had taken my live stream and sent it to one of their editors and the editors got a hold of me on Facebook messenger,” Kor said. “They emailed me all the contracts that night and signed me up.”
You’ve might have seen some of his footage on the Weather Channel or other national news networks. And not just tornadoes — Kor also chases snowstorms to shoot.
“I learned that people from Minnesota think snow is really boring while national news networks eat snow up like it’s candy.”
For the last five years, Kor has gone all across the tornado valley facing some intense storms, such as high precipitation cells — aka HP — which produce a lot of rain.
“It makes chasing a lot more difficult.”
A chaser can see on a radar where the rotation is but there are minutes of gap on that data. And if a chaser is too close, they can end up in the bear cage where the hook echo of a storm hooks up and starts looping in — that’s normally where a tornado is.
“It’s normally within a half a mile of a location, if not closer,” he said. “It all depends on the storm, but with those HP cells, you normally have to stay outside because, if you're in that bear cage, you could get ran over by something destructive but not even notice it.”
Much like his experience in the Badlands. Famed storm chaser Reed Timmer was on this particular chase too (and one of the reasons Kor was more comfortable with the situation than he normally would have been) with forecast meteorologist Mark Scanlon. A friend of Kor’s also was along.
“You got these high rocks … with 100 miles an hour wind gust, (the rocks) will hit your car,” he said. “With SUVs, that’ll almost blow you over out of nowhere. So we ended up pulling off and that’s when we blew out our windshields with the hail while we watched this van continue into the worst part of the storm.”
Timmer kept going.
“But that’s why he gets the big bucks,” Kor laughed.
Kor hits the roads when tornado season begins — sometimes with his wife, friends or solo. And sometimes he and his 5-year-old son check out thunderstorms in the area. Not tornadoes — at least not yet.
Beyond chasing these majestic storms and capturing them on footage, Kor really got into storm chasing for the warnings. Chasers and spotters provide pertinent information to the National Weather Service.
Kor uses an app, RadarScope, which the NWS also uses. The app provides NWS with chasers’ information. NWS at times contacts chasers who are near a storm.
“They have an index on storm reports and can see who has given them — some people give false storm reports or bad storm reports and they’ll call you,” Kor said. “If they call you, it’s normally a good thing.”
Kor does work with local NWS to provide accurate reports — damage, wind speeds, hail size, etc. The radar information can only go so far, Kor said. Parts of Minnesota can get iffy on the radar because it can only reach out so far.
“They really rely on the ground information,” Kor said. A spotter or chaser can verify the radar by confirming, for example, a rotating wall cloud. Chasers also check in on damaged homes to make sure anyone inside is OK.
“If there’s severe damage, you got a first-aid kit — so if someone needs a tourniquet or for some reason, they’re bleeding, you bandage them up, clean them up and stay with them if they’re severely traumatized until paramedics can get there.”
Though Kor has spent much of his life chasing storms, he warns it is dangerous.
“It’s not something everyone should do.”
For some, storm chasing is a form of getting money and money drives people. “You’ll get chasers out there doing stupid things, driving down roads that you can’t see going 100 mph, passing on double yellow lines all to get that shot.”
Training is key, Kor said, such as NWS Skywarn training.
For Kor, storm chasing is all about the unpredictability even when he’s not actively chasing, like in 2019 when he was driving toward Fargo to work.
“My severe weather alert went off on my phone and said I was in a tornado warning,” he said. “I wasn’t fully awake and it’s far too early to go to work at 2 a.m.”
He looked at his radar and something didn’t look right. There was a couplet crossing over I-94, precisely at Kor’s location. He watched three trees fall over onto the highway. Kor called his wife to let her know what was going on.
“I said, ‘If I end up in the hospital, this is the town I’m in if I don’t make it work,’” Kor said.
He was stuck and still groggy — he just kept driving.
“I got to work, though, and I had a story to tell.”
