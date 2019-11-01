A soldier’s secret — taken to his grave — is discovered after his death
I always wanted to be a soldier. My brother and I spent our childhood in surplus fatigues and combat boots attacking bad guys in the dense forest surrounding our home. We cut our hair high and tight. We spoke, fought, and died like soldiers in movies. We were heroes.
Those make-believe battles consumed our imaginations. My thirst for WWII knowledge was insatiable. I watched movies, read books and magazines, and begged for trips to Buffalo’s Naval Park. On those dry-docked WWII warships, I became a young Navy deck gunner, blasting Japanese Zeroes; a Marine, crawling down the net cast over the ship’s hull, piling into a landing craft bound for fire-soaked islands. I was pudgy, nervous, and nearsighted. Someday, I’d be brave.
In high school, punk rock and Beat poetry drowned out my military aspirations. Despite my newfound countercultural affiliation, though, I remained an avid WWII buff, reading histories, watching documentaries, wearing surplus clothing. One source on the war remained just out of reach; one I had consulted throughout childhood; one whose blue eyes contained the suffering only a soldier understands; whose dismissive shrugs and smiles eventually quelled my questionings, those faint gestures expressing the only story that mattered:
It was horrible.
Little is known about my Grandpa Scharf’s wartime experience. He’d only say, “That was a long time ago.”
Shortly after his funeral, in July 2011, a letter discovered in his bedroom revealed a startling secret. Instead of answering questions, though, this letter only deepened his mystery.
■■■■
Against his father’s wishes, 23-year-old Donald Leo Scharf enlisted in the United States Army on Jan. 13, 1942, and served as a Combat Engineer with the 32nd Infantry Division in the South Pacific. Nominally, his duties entailed building bridges, roads, and airstrips, though it’s safe to assume he engaged in more than construction work. He returned home in October 1945, married a young woman named Earline, and started a family. My father — Donald Leo Junior — was the third child and first-born son. Somewhere along the line, I became cognizant of my grandfather’s wartime experience and would pepper him with questions:
Did he storm Normandy during D-Day?
No, he was in the Pacific.
Did he fight the Nazis?
Nope. The Japanese.
Did he help raise the flag at Iwo Jima?
No, the Marines did that.
What did he do?
“Built airstrips,” he’d say. “In New Guinea and the Philippines.”
He might as well have been doing construction on Mars. Those places didn’t appear in any John Wayne movies I’d ever seen. Grandpa Scharf’s only war stories were The One about the Alligator and The One about the Dud Bomb.
“We were on patrol,” he’d start, “when this alligator came thrashing out of the jungle. Scared us good!”
I wanted specifics about the soldiers’ weapons; patrol formation; snipers; landmines.
“We carried carbines. We marched. It was hot. But that alligator!”
The dud bomb had fallen during Movie Night. A projector and screen had been set up on the beach. The GIs were enjoying a film when a distinct whistling pierced the soundtrack. The soldiers scattered. The bomb crushed the screen. Moments passed. They were safe.
“That would’ve been the end of us,” Grandpa said.
Those are the only stories I know. His children don’t know much more. “The old man never talked about it,” my dad always said. In 2004, Grandpa Scharf received the Distinguished Service Medal. He remained modest when asked about his service. “I was just a soldier doing my job.” Maybe enough time had passed that he’d forgotten. Probably, he didn’t want to talk.
He had plenty to share, though: collections of coins, postcards, books, magazines. He’d developed a profound interest in space and had dozens of UFO magazines which I poured over alongside the military histories. Allegedly, he’d “seen something” in the Pacific. When I was eight, he took me to see Fire in the Sky, a film about Travis Walton’s alien abduction. The movie terrified and fascinated us. One night, he taught me how to locate the Big Dipper, Orion’s Belt, and Polaris. Now, his collections and space obsession seem like distractions he’d developed to distance himself from certain memories.
I learned of his nightmares. “Mom said he’d wake screaming,” my father told me. About those terrors he remained silent. What was he dreaming? Did he confide in his wife when she woke beside him? Did she comfort him? Or did he remain silent?
I remember asking the big question.
Did you kill anyone?
“Don’t ask those questions,” my grandmother said.
Grandpa only smiled. “That was a long time ago.”
■■■■
In late 2007, my long-time friend Jon shipped off to Afghanistan. He emailed regularly about patrolling villages, the barren desert, and the hopelessness he’d started feeling toward the war. He never discharged his weapon. His only contact with combat was cleaning Humvees that had been ambushed on patrol. There had been blood, he wrote me. Lots of blood.
We drank when he came home. He laughed about the screwball moments. We discussed religion, God, destiny. He never mentioned the Humvees.
In 2011, he re-enlisted and shipped off to Kuwait for a second tour. The recession was in full swing, and the Army paid better than Target or the charter schools where he subbed. While he was overseas, we emailed regularly. He felt close, so close that I almost called him. The Internet was an alternate reality in which my friend never left. I wonder about my grandfather, sweating in malaria-infested jungles, choking down SPAM, waiting weeks for word from home. Did he relish his letters? Memorize each word? Did he ache during mail call when he didn’t hear his name? Or did limited contact with home make it easier to focus on his burdens in the jungle; easier to forget he’d come from a safe place; easier to believe that those hellish islands were his only reality?
I have no idea. None of us do.
■■■■
New Guinea, the world’s second-largest island, is 100 miles north of Australia’s Cape York Peninsula. The Philippines are 800 miles northwest of New Guinea, 1,000 miles south of the Japanese mainland. The Army fought for three long years to capture these islands and regain control of the Pacific. The first soldiers to hit those beaches had been training for the European Theater and were unprepared for those hellish, equatorial conditions. My grandfather, who’d enlisted five weeks after Pearl Harbor, deployed amongst those ranks.
Temperatures remained above 100 degrees. Violent downpours dissolved trails into gluey mud pits. Disease claimed American lives nearly as often as Japanese bullets. Between nightly Japanese shelling, infantry surprise attacks, and wondering when the enemy would emerge from the jungle for you, the demons of my grandfather’s nightmares begin to materialize. The Combat Engineers battled all those conditions — heat, snipers, artillery — to aid the American advance through those islands.
When soldiers weren’t in the jungle, they furloughed in Australia. Like many GIs, my grandfather developed a relationship with an Australian woman. This was no secret; after all, he’d shipped off unmarried. My grandmother often joked about Grandpa’s “Australian girlfriend.” I wonder if she knew about the letter he’d kept secret since 1945.
After the funeral, my dad and his siblings began cleaning their father’s house. A notorious packrat, Grandpa’s magazines, books, coin collections, and postcards littered his bedroom. Containers of postcards filled an entire living room closet. There must’ve been thousands. He and my grandmother would travel the country, buying and selling postcards at trade shows. Some cards contained strangers’ hand-scrawled messages; most were blank. I wonder where Grandpa’s interest began, and if he ever imagined mailing one of those cards.
Soon enough, they discovered the letter beneath the big locked safe in Grandpa’s bedroom closet. Four crisply-folded, yellowed sheets of lined paper comprised this correspondence, dated May 28, 1945 and addressed “Dearest Don.” When my father told me about this letter, I knew I’d write about it someday. In the last hour that I spent in my grandparents’ home, I transcribed the pained words of a 67-year-old secret, just one of countless others my grandfather had taken to the grave.
■■■■
It’s unsettling to write about a person after they’ve passed. I render death regulary in fiction — many of my grief-stricken characters have just tossed the final dirt upon a casket, or scattered ashes, and are now coping with the fallout; others have committed murder or stumbled upon a corpse. In crafting those pieces, my only fear is an inadequate handling of the subject of death: The heaviest material must be handled with the most delicacy. In those pieces, I worry about upsetting readers — living, breathing readers. I don’t worry about upsetting the dead.
In July 2011, I transcribed the words of a decades-old letter mailed to my Grandpa Scharf from Australia in May 1945. World War II had devastated most of the globe. By the letter’s date — May 28, 1945 — Hitler had been dead a month; Germany had surrendered 20 days earlier; Allied forces continued fighting in the Pacific; scientists working in top-secret American laboratories were drawing closer to developing a viable atomic bomb, and Grandpa Scharf would soon receive that letter containing life-altering news from an Australian woman named Doris.
Since first reading the letter, I knew its contents would enter my writing. I would occasionally take it out of my desk and concoct ways in which to tell this story. Should I fictionalize it in a short piece? Novel? Screenplay? Non-fiction?
Or — like my grandfather — should I simply remain silent?
■■■■
I listen for him. He’s there, in the small garden he tended in my parents’ front yard; in the smell of woodsmoke; in the grain of knotty wood; in the gunpowder smudging the brass of the spent shell casing I picked from the wet grass following the 21-gun salute at his funeral; in root beer barrel candy; in every postcard I send and receive; in the scuffed gold watch he wore until the day he died and which I now wear. He emanates from all of these because that’s how the dead do it: they reach us through portals, poke us with their ghostly fingers, whisper Don’t forget me. We tattoo our skin; surround ourselves with photographs; cherish letters, rings, bracelets, earrings; wear perfumes and burn candles whose scents transport us places that exist only in memories.
An old cast iron stove heated my grandparents’ house. You’d open the door, guide in a block of wood, watch sparks snap and jump as the log settled upon the orange coals. Their entire house smelled of woodsmoke. One whiff of that sweet, earthy fragrance and I’m seven years old again, playing with G.I. Joes in their living room, sucking a root beer barrel. My grandmother knits. My grandfather examines postcards with a magnifying glass. The television is cranked. Neither one hears me when I get up the guts to ask him about The War. And when they turn down the TV, boost their hearing aids, tell me to speak louder and slower, the answers are still not what I’m looking for. But I’ve realized that I’m not nearly as interested in the events that occurred as I am in how he felt through it all. Maybe if I’d phrased the questions that way — How did you feel? What were you thinking? Were you afraid? — he might’ve had something more to say.
He visits me in dreams. In one, he’s standing at the foot of my bed. He doesn’t utter a word; just smiles and waves. In another, I’m a soldier stationed on a sunny Pacific beach. Bombs explode in the distant jungle. Other soldiers prepare for battle. Soon we are charging into the jungle and I know that soon I will be dead. The dream-feeling could only be compared to that sinking sensation you get from learning that someone you love has died. I woke feeling as though my insides had been vacuumed. This dream answered every question I’d ever asked about the war.
Except the one about the letter.
■■■■
At his funeral, a number of sepia-toned war-era photographs filled the viewing room. They featured my grandfather in sweat-stained fatigues surrounded by palm trees. He was a tall, slender man, with a thin face, the long-bladed Scharf nose, and big ears. In one photo, he’s holding a small dog. Close-ups show a man whom I clearly resemble. I imagine this man who looks like me walking down a street in New South Wales — the return address of Doris’s letter — in his neatly-pressed Class A uniform. His pace is brisk, rhythmic; a soldier’s clip. He pivots onto the path leading up to a small, Spanish-tiled bungalow in a bright neighborhood. He knocks on the door and waits, hands clasped behind his back, listening through the small house for her.
The letter begins with news that Doris has finally received a letter from my grandfather, dated March 1945. She writes of seeing mutual friends, and of how her mother is still waiting for a letter from my grandfather. Later, she mentions corresponding with my grandfather’s mother. Her letter features enough talk about each other’s families that I have to assume that she and Grandpa had been close.
On page two, Doris explains that she’s cancelled some travel plans. She half-heartedly imagines another trip after the war, but this hope is slashed when she reveals her reasons for not traveling:
I may not hear from you anymore after this, but I won’t blame you, as long as you will keep in touch with Mum & Dad. Here goes — I have a baby son aged 11 weeks old. No Don I am not married … he is an American baby, so I guess I will have to bring him up to respect the “Stars and Stripes” as well as the “Union Jack.” I bet you are quite ashamed of me, aren’t you.
She has named the boy Sidney and worries that he might not ever have a daddy. “[B]oys don’t like marrying girls who already have started a family.” But she tells my grandfather don’t worry; her family loves and spoils the baby. “He is a sweet little kid, you would love him ...”
This letter had been hidden beneath a large, locked safe in my grandfather’s bedroom closet for decades. The yellowed paper was in such pristine condition when my relatives discovered it that he might’ve only read the letter once, hidden it, and moved on with his life. Did he think about Doris when he looked into that closet? When he looked at his wife? Did he wonder about that boy when he held his children? Did he amass his postcard collection in search of the perfect one? And did he ever lay a card face down, stare into its blank white field, and then walk away, saying Tomorrow. I’ll write her tomorrow?
■■■■
I could send a postcard. I have an address. I have questions. It wouldn’t be too difficult to track down Sidney, who today would be 74 years old. I could fly to Australia, buy him a drink and talk about the past. I wonder if he’s ever learned the truth. I can’t imagine him reading that letter today and learning his parents’ secret. It’s heartbreaking to read the sentences that concern his infant self. In one passage, Doris promises my grandfather that she’ll write his mother soon, but that she won’t “tell her about the baby … she may not like me after she reads [my letter] ...” Elsewhere, she offers to send my grandfather a photo of little Sidney: “If you write & tell me that you do not mind I will send a photo of him, will it matter if I am in it too[?]”
The shame surrounding this child is devastating. Doris writes as though she’s ruined my grandfather’s life. She’s basically accepted the fact that she’ll never see him again: “If you ever get out this way again you won’t forget to come out home will you.” And my grandfather? Who knows if he ever wrote back, let alone visited. He had a knack for silence.
Some of my relatives were hesitant about this story. They point out the fact that Doris never actually calls Grandpa the father of her child — ostensibly, another GI could’ve been responsible. They didn’t want me tarnishing his reputation by unearthing this secret. But I have a feeling he wanted us to know. If he’d been truly ashamed, he would not have preserved that letter beneath a safe. He would’ve burned it. In a war that killed over 60 million human beings — the deadliest military conflict in history — one should not be ashamed of actually creating life. I’m telling him this now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.