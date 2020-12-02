Area residents share their holiday traditions, near and far
Holiday traditions mean something different for everyone. In the Mankato area, celebrations can be as varied as the Minnesota weather.
At Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, the Festival of St. Lucia has been celebrated since 1941 and is on Dec. 13. At Gustavus, which was founded by Swedish immigrants, the tradition is kept alive by choosing six sophomore women to be a part of the Court of St. Lucia.
“The festival continues to evolve, which has allowed it to remain popular to students,” said Barb Larson Taylor, associate vice president for marketing and communication at Gustavus.
Taylor said about 10 years ago, the group of seniors who planned the event questioned its purpose and relevance.
“At that time as a group, we tried to read as many versions of the St. Lucia legend that we could find, and then we discussed the themes and lessons that apply to the current community,” Taylor said.
The group identified four meaningful qualities of St. Lucia from the legend: courageous leadership, service to others, strength of character, and compassion. Choosing the people who make up the St. Lucia court is a process that has been intentionally designed to be more than a popularity contest.
“It’s really designed to hold up a few amazing individuals and to celebrate and inspire all of us to be a light to people in our world in our own way,” Taylor said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s celebration will be a virtual experience with the college working to capture at least some of the typical elements from the traditional festival into an online event that will be broadcast on St. Lucia day. The event will be livedstreamed at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Gustavus.edu/events/stlucia.
Bethany Lutheran College student Alejandro Canedo is originally from Mexico. Christmas is the major holiday in Mexico and, according to Canedo, food plays a major role in celebrations.
“The whole family almost always gathers together in a house where a turkey or sirloin is the main plate and romeritos or spaghetti are the second plate,” Canedo said.
Dinner is often followed by fireworks outside while indoors many families play board games together. Gifts are left out for other family members at night.
“I used to wake up at six in the morning to look for the gifts since parents also hide presents for children to find,” Canedo said.
Julia Siufi also attends Bethany where she is double majoring in legal studies and history. Siufi, who grew up in Brazil, remembers her mother decorating the house early for Christmas and leaving the decorations up until the middle of January. Since coming to Bethany, Siufi decorates her dorm room for Christmas with red and green lights and other decorations.
“We celebrate Christmas in Brazil, but we don’t have Halloween or Thanksgiving. Being able to experience those American holidays has been deeply touching,” Siufi said.
When it comes to Christmas, Siufi especially enjoys the college’s Christmas at Bethany, an evening Siufi considers “magical and beautiful.”
Back in Brazil, Siufi’s mother served a special holiday dish called Rabanada, which is similar to French toast.
“I love Christmas. As long as I get to spend it with the people I love, it is memorable to me,” Siufi said.
For three Minnesota State University students hailing from Nepal, the holiday season occurred a little earlier in the year. Dibiz Bir Singh, Paras Luitel and Rishab Humagai are all majoring in engineering and have been in Mankato for a few years. Singh said the most common festival celebrated in Nepal is Dashain, which occurs in September.
Luitel recalled one festival that takes place during the winter months, Maghesakranti.
“It’s basically the movement of the sun from one zodiac sign to another,” Luitel said. The significance of Maghesakranti is that it brings the end to the winter solstice along with the belief the days are longer again and the nights are shorter.
“We do celebrate Maghesakranti by eating different foods, but they are very difficult to make so I don’t celebrate it here,” Luitel said.
Rishab Humagai explained that the way of celebrating festivals differs from state to state and cities to cities in Nepal.
“I come from a city called Biratnagar,” Humagai said. “During the festival of Maghesakranti, which is on Jan. 14 next year, we have a feast with the family gathering, complex food and sweet snacks.”
One of the snacks is a roast of sesame seeds mixed with ayurvedic sugar (a sugar product made from the juice of sugar cane) and other spices that are rolled into doughnut balls.
All three students agreed making traditional food is a little too complicated to duplicate in Mankato. Instead they spend the holidays relaxing after finals.
“My biggest celebration during the winter break is a break from studies,” Luitel said.
A few miles west of Mankato, the Churches of St. James in St. James and St. Mary’s in Madelia have celebrated a Feast Day in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe for 30 years.
The Rev. Timothy Hall explained the tradition.
“The Proper of Saints in the Roman Missal of the Catholic Church identifies Dec. 12 as a Feast Day in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In Mexico, this day has been elevated to the level of a Solemnity — the highest rank for a Catholic devotion,” Hall said.
The celebration is held that day because in December of 1531, the most holy Virgin Mary appeared to a young boy, Juan Diego, at Tepeyac in Mexico, an apparition that had appeared to him on numerous occasions previously. To prove to the local bishop that the boy had indeed seen the Virgin Mary, roses appeared in his cloak when he arrived to visit the bishop along with a detailed image of the Virgin Mary painted on the same cloak. The image is commonly known as a “tilma” and churches where the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated often have a copy of the tilma reserved in a place of honor.
The Feast Day of Our lady of Guadalupe begins at midnight Dec. 12 with prayers that are known as “Las mañanitas.” That means “the wee hours” with the point being it is a time of prayer and song that is to be done early in the morning and with traditional songs to the Virgin Mary sung at that prayer service.
Following the service, participants usually go to the church hall and have a time of fellowship while they enjoy eating “pan dulce” (sweet bread) and hot chocolate. Later that same day people often hold a procession through the streets near the church carrying banners and statues of Saint Juan Diego and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Afterward, they return to the church for a Mass in Honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
“After the Mass it is customary for children to act in a play telling the story of Juan Diego and the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Hall said. “Then the community gathers in the evening in the church hall again for a big meal of costumery, Mexican food and lively music.”
Hall observed that participants appreciate the celebration as an acknowledgment of their homeland and in the faith they practice.
“The Mexicans are very proud of the visit the Virgin Mary made to their homeland. It is a time of devotion and veneration to the Virgin Mary, for sure. It is also a time for them to be proud of who they are because the Mother of God has looked upon them and continues to pray for them. These celebrations are not about getting things done. It’s just the opposite. These celebrations are about stopping what we are doing and recognizing that God loves us and we love one another,” Hall said.
This year, with COVID -19 to be taken into consideration, the celebrations of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be affected. But unless the state goes into another full shutdown, Hall plans to at least celebrate the Mass for that day while following all the protocols for a church service in place during the pandemic, which means limited attendance.
“Needless to say, the celebrations will likely not be as lively as in years past here in the United States anyway. I would imagine that in Mexico it will be harder to quell the enthusiasm for the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Hall said.
