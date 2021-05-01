Hobby farms in the area provide education, entertainment
Peace. Quiet. Privacy. All are reasons people move to the country to live on a hobby farm.
For others, it’s a chance to expand, live with excitement, earn an income and get a little closer to the land and self -sufficiency.
Ashley and Nickolas Rehder had a plan when they bought their hobby farm of 9.5 acres at the Waseca County line near Pemberton. They wanted the joy of having a hobby farm, they wanted to raise their children there, and they wanted to provide a different kind of educational experience for young children and their parents.
Ruby Ranch was born. It is now home to Ashley and Nickolas and their children, Anniston, 8, Amelia, 6 and Rosie, 15 months.
Both Rehders are from South Dakota and moved to Mankato for school. Nickolas is an engineer; Ashley is a first-grade teacher in Mankato. As Ashley was working on her thesis, she came to realize there was no time incorporated in grade school curriculum for children to learn through play and exploration.
“Nothing against the school system,” she said, “but outdoor play and learning is lacking. Education is so intense, there was no time to play, build and create.”
Both Rehders grew up in Sioux Falls. Ashley said she is a dreamer and Nickolas is a do-er. Together they found the balance that turned an overgrown property with a pond, a 100-year old house, 100-year old barn and 100-year old silo into Ruby Ranch. (Named for their dog, Ruby)
Doing the clearing, cleaning and renovation themselves, they opened Ruby Ranch the summer of 2018 as a sort of an outdoor learning center. By that time, they had chickens, ducks, goats, bunnies, bees, and in the spring, kittens. This past winter, they added four alpacas.
When they first opened their doors, they offered three-day camps for children, allowing them to interact with the animals, spend creative time with crafts in the make-and-take studios and explore the woods. “When we realized how much people liked to go in the woods, we created more trails,” Ashley said.
In addition to the camps, they hosted open hours for people to visit the farm and the creative studios. Crafts are available for both children and adults but are geared more to youth. There are signs to make, dinosaurs to paint and pottery to create.
There are also “read-alouds.”
For the Rehders and Ruby Ranch, 2018 and 2019 were learning years. Staffed by teachers from the Mankato Area School District, it all came screeching to a halt in 2020 with the pandemic. “Last year we were super excited. We had some traction going into the season. When the pandemic closed us down, we didn’t know what to do.”
As it turned out, campers were allowed in one day a week and at 50% capacity outside. But the Rehders needed more to protect their investment and survive, so they put on their thinking caps and came up with “Escape the Farm.” Ashley describes it as an escape room but outdoors on the farm.
Ashley created the clues in codes and poetry. Nick built the set. “It was really fun. People had to pick up a chicken to get a clue or find one on the collar of a goat. They had to get out and touch the animals and interact with them,” Ashley said.
With a dozen chickens and four goats, they were in milk and eggs for the whole year and, of course, there is a garden where the family’s vegetables are grown.
Because of uncertainty about this summer, they chose not to breed the goats last year. That means no milk, this year, though Ashley and Nick are looking for a doe with kids (baby goats) to buy this year. “Kids (human kids) love to see the milking process,” she said. Their hope is that they will be able to hold camps and open hours this year.
Whether or not “Escape the Farm” will still be featured, Ashley is unsure. “We don’t yet have the guidance for what will be allowed this year.”
Ruby Ranch also houses three beehives, with a fourth one coming. “We have bee suits for kids so they can get close and see the bees, the honey and the combs when the hives are opened.” Before getting the youth suited up, the pandemic will need to substantially subside, she said. It’s important for children to see the bees up close, so they aren’t afraid of them and appreciate them.
Whatever this summer holds for Ruby Ranch, one sure event is scheduled. Ashley calls it a “Silo-bration” and a grand reopening.
The Rehders always have had a vision for their old silo. “We want to paint it crazy,” she said.
The Silo-bration is scheduled for June 12, the grand reopening day of the 2021 season. A professional from Bellissimo Paint in Mankato will paint the top part of the silo, and children and their parents will paint the lower part.
Though there is not usually food available at Ruby Ranch, a food truck will be on site for the day.
If all goes well this summer, depending on the pandemic, a fall celebration will close the season, which ends at Halloween.
Pizza farm
Emily Knudsen and Bill Bartz operate the Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm north of Waseca that is also home to their gardens and animals. At 55 acres, their hobby farm is larger than most.
Knudsen grew up on a hobby farm and said she always hoped she would live on one as an adult. In fact, she said animals and food are her two favorite things, so she’s living her dream.
She tends two gardens, a large one and a smaller one, and also takes care of the greenhouse.
A few years ago, the horse barn on the property was converted into a restaurant for their pizza farm. A new paddock was built to house the animals that soon followed.
After taking in a couple of donkeys in need of shelter while their home was revamped by friends, Knudsen fell in love with the animals. When the donkeys went home, her search for her own led her to a rescue site that offered her a miniature donkey, two goats and a couple of alpacas. She jumped at the chance, and they all came home with her.
She had already adopted a couple of senior dogs, and most of her new animals were also senior. This set her on a new path to pursue on the hobby farm – a rescue for senior animals.
“I vowed that as long as they were alive, they could stay here.” A couple of her original “misfit animals,” as she calls them, have died, but others have come in their place.
One rescue animal that is not elderly is Kenny, a Boer goat. He was a 4-H project, and he was headed to slaughter. But his owners recognized his friendly personality and talkativeness and offered Kenny to Knudsen.
She said he’s a hit at the farm. Not only does he love to be around people, but he also loves the other animals. Their other Boer goat is a senior. They refer to her as the “old goat.”
When the restaurant is open, the animals are kept in a pasture or fence. All other times, they free range. That, Knudsen said, keeps her busy cleaning up after them year-round.
Other animals such as cows, sheep and pigs are under consideration, “but not too many cows need rescuing,” she said. Because of the restaurant, Knudsen said flies that are attracted to some animals are also a concern.
Their Pizza Farm customers love the animals. While waiting for their pizzas, they pet the animals, take pictures with them and walk the trails through their Conservation Reserve Program land.
“A lot of people come from bigger cities, so they don’t experience these animals,” Knudsen said. “There’s a lot of interaction.”
How this summer will play out is uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reservations may be needed based on guidance from health officials, and they may be limited as to how many customers they can take in at a time.
The Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm season generally runs May through October. It’s not unusual to find the menu coincides with whatever is in season in the gardens. Weekly features in the fall often include squash on pizza, a true delicacy.
Recently, Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm was featured in the New York Times food section. That was an exciting experience for Knudsen. It highlighted the farm as a whole and the source for most ingredients for items on the menu.
Although Knudsen and Bartz love animals and the outdoor atmosphere may seem conducive to bringing pet dogs, Knudsen stresses that pets are not welcome. “The alpacas and donkey get stressed,” she said, adding that the stress transfers to the other animals.
If people bring pets, “we give them a bowl of water and ask them to leave their pets in the car.”
Accidental farmers
For Stacy and Dain Fisher, their move to a hobby farm was almost accidental.
“I was living in the Twin Cities when Dain asked me to move to Mankato,” said Stacy, a local singer-songwriter whose stage name is Stacy K. “I agreed, but only if we lived in the country.”
It wasn’t long before the house Dain grew up in came on the market, and the couple jumped to buy it and moved in during December 2019.
“My sister lived here and raised her kids here. Then my best friend lived here and raised his kids here. Now I’m raising my kids here,” he said. His kids are Hazel, 12, Samson, 9, Norah, 3 and Frieda, 1.
On 6.5 acres, the first animal they brought in was a wolf hybrid dog. That dog turned out to not be an asset on a hobby farm as they started to add more animals to the farm. Its instinct was to hunt.
When daughter Hazel wanted chickens, they brought home some chickens. The wolf hybrid dog soon found another home, where she’s happy to this day.
After chickens, the next logical step, the couple said, was goats. They chose angora goats.
“We wanted eggs, but we didn’t want goats for milk and cheese because we didn’t want that much work,” Dain said. Stacy agreed, as her father operated a dairy farm, and she didn’t want to be tied to a milking schedule.
With their increasing livestock, Stacy knew they needed a livestock dog. They went to pick up their Great Pyrenees puppy and came home with the dog plus two unplanned Nigerian dwarf goats, bringing the goat herd to seven.
Then, this spring, one of their so-far-unshorn angora goats surprised them with a baby, increasing the goat herd to eight. “She was so fuzzy, we didn’t even know she was pregnant,” Stacy said.
Dain and the kids were off to pick up more goats when they got a call that the people were unable to meet them due to an emergency. Searching for something else to do, Samson found a donkey farm in the vicinity using a cellphone. They went “just to look,” Dain said, but the result was two donkeys added to the growing menagerie.
While the family was on vacation, a friend dropped off 20 ducks on their farm. Three remain.
And still, the animal roster was not complete. Hazel, who has spearheaded most of the animal additions to the farm, desired horses. They went to pick up a horse when another was offered. “We had room…” Stacy said a little sheepishly.
It’s unknown what the future holds, but they envision being able to go completely “off grid.”
“Seventy percent of our heat comes from wood. All the lumber in the fencing has been harvested from this land,” Dain said.
With an eye to the future, he has purchased a sawmill so all his building plans can come from trees on his land. Lean-tos and more fencing are in his sights first. Solar panels on a rooftop will help generate electricity.
Dain plans to fence three more acres of pastureland, then separate the animals.
“Right now, we can’t feed the goats and horses together,” Stacy said. “Goats eat really fast, horses eat slower, so the horses don’t get to eat.”
Gardening has come a little slower than learning to care for the animals, but they fed themselves through last summer and into the fall.
“In some ways, it feels like we’ve been here forever instead of just a little over a year,” Stacy said. A lot of things have changed in that year, not the least of which was the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Having to stay home gave us time to really think about how we fit into all of these systems,” Dain said. “Do we really want to rely on these big systems for our energy and food where we have no control?”
With their wood heat and 55 degree well water providing cooling for their house, they are on their way to their goal of being “off-grid.”
