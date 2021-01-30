Now is the time to try winter sowing in your garden
Have you ever thought about “winter sowing” for your vegetables and flowers?
I know – I had never heard of it either until I spent too much time in front of the computer during the pandemic. The World Wide Web is a truly huge place, and there are avenues for gardening I haven’t even found yet.
But the words “winter sowing” captured my imagination, and I’m doing it this year. Now is about the right time for our zone if you’d like to try it, too.
At first I thought it meant scattering seeds on the ground before the snow fell, hoping for a quick start in the spring. Or maybe, I thought, we just sprinkle seeds atop the snow and hope they don’t drift away with the winter wind.
But it turns out to be a lot more fun than that.
First, you need some gallon milk jugs, orange juice containers or something similar. I’ve seen people use 2-liter pop bottles, but it seems to work better with flat-sided plastic jugs.
You’ll need to poke holes in the bottoms of your jugs for drainage. Cut the jug in half around three sides, leaving the fourth side for a hinge. To have enough room for root growth, I made the bottom a little deeper than the top. (That’s what we used to call the biggest half.)
Line the bottom with a layer of newspaper to hold the soil in, then put seed starting mix in the bottom half of your jug. Make sure the soil is damp but not soupy wet.
Then, plant seeds. Don’t crowd them, but four or five seeds per container seems to be quite common.
Using some duct tape, close the “lid” of your jug and set it outside. Place it in direct sunlight. Placing it in something like a milk crate is a good idea, so it won’t be sitting directly in water from any rain or melting snow. Then, go in the house and rejoice that you are gardening in February. In fact, late January or early February is the perfect time to start winter sowing here.
Now mind you, I haven’t done this until this year, so I’m only going on what I’ve read.
This is not a way to avoid the grow lights in the basement or the heat mat for your warmth-loving plants.
According to gardeners in zone 4b, where we are, the freeze-thaw cycle won’t hurt what you’ve planted. In fact, the cycle helps plants such as morning glories to germinate, as the process breaks down the hard outer hull of the shell. No need to nick it before planting it.
I’m not all that knowledgeable about flowers, but I read a lot of them do well when started like this. Tomatoes and peppers are often stunted and will do better under lights and on top of your heat mat.
Cole crops such as cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kohlrabi and cauliflower are the veggies that seem best suited to winter sowing, as they do best in cooler (or cold) weather.
Not all cold-loving plants will do well with this sowing method, however. Radishes and carrots for example, do well when planted early in the spring but do not like to be transplanted. They split and look funny if they are transplanted. They still taste OK, however, so give it a try if you are so inclined.
These mini-greenhouses sound like fun. They’re a way to get started gardening early, though I think it could hurt a bit to see them covered in snow. I’m assured they don’t mind and should not be brought in when it snows or turns cold.
Apparently it’s true that many people turned to gardening when the pandemic struck. Greenhouse manufacturers are warning potential buyers that delivery will take a bit longer this year due to a backlog.
Maybe these mini-greenhouses will have an uplifting effect for us all as we await the waning of the pandemic and the warm breezes of spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.