Most remember the very first bike they received that they would eventually (or not) learn how to ride off into the sunset.
Not me — I mean, I remember the bike. I remember taking the first couple of rolls with the pink training wheels and my parents scolding my older brother for removing them before I was ready. But there’s nothing in my mind that sticks out to me more than receiving, not a bike, but my very first desk, which I asked for in second grade — for Christmas.
Ahh … I was a workaholic before I even knew it.
The blue, red and yellow plastic workstation was around for as long as I could comfortably sit in it. That desk was loved — and abused at times with various crafts — every time I sat down to write one of the numerous poems or failed books. The desk was splattered with various stickers, coloring books, pens and my favorite Winnie the Pooh cookbook. It was perfect — it had a built-in pen holder, a “file drawer” full of incomplete coloring pages, and even a desk light for when I’d feel inspired beyond my bedtime.
Looking at the desk I have now, 20-some years later, I can say it doesn’t look that much different. Except now it’s littered with empty Diet Coke cans and sticky notes. So. Many. Sticky notes.
And the other small exception, I guess, is that I now get paid to be at this desk — though it’s not nearly as awesome as the desk I had as a kid.
Like many people, since the beginning of the pandemic, I also have been working from home. Honestly … I may never go back to the office (sorry, bosses).
The best part for me — an anxiety-ridden mess — is working in the comfort of my home, in my raccoon onesie and snuggled with at least three blankets. Minimum.
However, I wasn’t entirely sure how to set up my office. The first attempt was setting up shop in my bedroom — a big no-no. Even worse, I sat on my bed with a laptop lap desk.
That was in our small apartment, though, where space was incredibly limited. My husband and I made it work. Then we moved into a new, more spacious home where each of us has an office to dedicate our workdays completely. But I didn’t have a desk. The hunt for one was almost as difficult as finding toilet paper during the pandemic.
If only I’d kept my childhood desk.
Once I found a desk, I started to set up my office, but it wasn’t as easy as I thought. I’d like to assume most people didn’t know how to set up their office for maximum comfort while working from home during the pandemic.
So I reached out to Denise David, co-owner of Whimsy & Weathered in Mankato and Heather Buisman, interior designer at The Design Element, to give us tips on how to maximize a space you’ll want to show off in your Zoom meetings (that could have been an email) and love working in.
Also in this issue:
• One of our feature writers, Nell Musolf, speaks with a wonderful group called Weavers. Weavers is a support group for those whose spouse has died. Though the group hasn’t recently met in person due to the pandemic, members say it’s helpful to talk with others who have gone through the same experience.
• Kat Baumann’s cartoon takes you into a different kind of walk through Mankato. Check out the different graveyards in the area (and as she reminds readers, please remain respectful).
• Thinking about writing a book for this year’s resolution? Award-winning author and Mankato Magazine columnist Nicole Helget provides some solid advice on how to start writing a book.
