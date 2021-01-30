Heinrich hotel sale announced
Feb. 29, 1936
Built in 1905, the Heinrich Hotel was owned and operated by E.J. Himmelman, and then his estate after his death, for 31 years. When it was put up for sale, a Fairmont native living in Watertown, South Dakota, W.G.A. Burton purchased it. Soon it became known as the Burton Hotel. The hotel was closed while Burton completely remodeled, redecorated and refurbished the building. It was expected to open mid-March. No purchase price was reported.
Several runaways cause excitement on the street
Feb. 15, 1897
The City Hotel hostler was driving a bobsled with two children when a train came along and frightened the horse. After some distance, the bobsled turned bottoms up, imprisoning Joe Tessian and the young ones beneath it. Chief Yates was nearby and lifted the box, freeing all three. No one was injured, and the horse returned to the hotel a while later.
Willie Jacoby was driving a horse and cutter when the horse became frightened and kicked free of the cutter. It ran up the hill with the thills dangling behind his heels. Meanwhile, a horse believed to belong to Wendell Hodapp ran away later and “made it lively on the streets traversed.”
Mankato running on empty
Feb. 23, 1989
According to some, the drought of 1988 was the worst since the Dust Bowl in the 1930s. So in early 1989, the city of Mankato started planning for the coming summer, not knowing if another drought was upon them.
The Blue Earth River had all but dried up, meaning the water reserves took longer to fill, and the town was potentially in danger of wells going dry. That would leave the city relying on luck to keep water flowing to homes and businesses in the city. Council members didn’t like that idea, so they decided to build two more wells as back up for the four already serving the city. The main wells were near Sibley Park. The deep one, known as Number 5, and a large but shallow well, called the Ranney Well.
Performance begins Thursday
Feb. 14, 1979
The annual Orchesis performance at Mankato West High School promised to take the audience from home to Israel with stops in between in Hawaii, France, Rio and others. Called “At Home and Abroad,” the 40 dancers of Orchesis featured dances from hillbilly to jazz, disco, tap and many others. The 40 members of Orchesis danced as a large group and in duets. In a show running Thursday through Saturday, tickets were on sale for a dollar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.